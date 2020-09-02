Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Immaculata, Pennsylvania
On Aug. 9, Sister Christina Marie Roberts made her perpetual profession of vows in the Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary during the Rite of Perpetual Profession of Vows within a Mass. The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, D.D., Bishop of Philadelphia, presided at the liturgy and delivered the homily. Sister Mary Ellen Tennity, IHM, General Superior, received the vows in the name of the Church for the Congregation.
Roberts is the daughter of Jay and Diane Roberts of Oley, parishioners of St. Columbkill Parish in Boyertown. A graduate of Oley Valley High School and Penn State University, she received her MS in Instructional Media from Wilkes University in 2011. After first vows, Sister Christina taught at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Somerville, NJ. This year, she will continue to participate in the life and mission of the IHM Congregation as she teaches Theology at Bishop Shanahan High School in Downingtown.
During the Rite of Perpetual Profession, Sister Roberts publicly professed vows of chastity, poverty and obedience to God in the service of the Catholic Church. Afterwards, she signed vow cards and received newly engraved rings signifying their vowed commitment.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Sept. 13: worship with us, now that we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this the Fifteenth Sunday after Pentecost at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon. This Sunday, we join ELCA churches in the PA Southeast Synod on this day “God’s Work, Our Hands” Sunday. We invite those attending worship to bring “props” that show how they are doing God’s work, with their hands and their tools to do the work. We ask that you be creative! Hopefully there will be a time for a photo op, so that we can share via social media what work we do here at Niantic. Worship Assistants at the 9 a.m. service are Lector/Assistant Minister Nancy Fioriglio.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Communion, sharing of the peace, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Sept. 14: the Worship and Music Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in either room H or the parlor. Then at 7 p.m., the Property committee will meet in the Welcome Center.
Sept. 15: Quilt Tying will be taking place in the social hall at 9 a.m. so that we can social distance. Please wear a mask. Then at 11:30 a.m., we will gather on the lawn at the home of Sue Hoffman for the Ladies Lunch. Reminder, all those attending the Ladies Lunch, contact Sue with your lunch order from the Main Street Pub menu.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: 8 a.m. brief parking lot worship service will be held. At 9:30 a.m. our recorded worship service will be shown in the sanctuary for those unable to view our services online. This is limited to 25 attendees. Holy Communion will be offered at both services.
Worship and messages: will continue to air on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and Facebook page (St. John’s Lutheran Church of Boyertown). For updates and further details, check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sept. 13: We are continuing with in-house worship service, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we can only accommodate 25. If you wish to worship in-house, call the church office at 610-369-1281 and make a reservation. Any questions, contact the church office. The Church Office Door has a Mail Slot, if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so.
Candy Sale: Trinity Lutheran Church has made arrangements with Peppermint Stick, Boyertown, to dip and box the Easter Eggs from this past spring that was never finished. There is homemade peanut butter, coconut crème, and butter crème eggs dipped in milk chocolate and is in the store to sell. The price is $12 per pound. Proceeds to be shared by Trinity and Peppermint. Also, Trinity is selling raisin, peanut, and cashew clusters in dark or milk chocolate. The raisin and peanut clusters will be $12 per pound. The cashews will be $15 per pound. The clusters are now available. See Waynette Shafer to place your order.
Harvest Home: The celebration of Harvest Home will be Sept. 13. It is the time we celebrate God's Harvest. We will be collecting non-perishable items for Boyertown Area Multi-Service throughout September and can be dropped off at the church.
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: Sept. 26 at St. Joseph’s Hill Lutheran Church. Call to make an appointment 610-369-0990.
Basket Party: Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $15. This years’ party will be a little different, you must call the church office to make reservations, due to 25-visitor capacity for 30 minute intervals. Baskets must be a minimum of $25. For tickets, see LaRue Sheetz or Mardell Blanford.
Trinity’s Sunday School Opening Delayed: planned start will be Oct. 4 at 9:15 a.m. While we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, our Sunday School will be held from 9:15-10:15. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Fall Craft Show: Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with capacity of 25 visitors. For the Used Book Sale, drop off books to the church in September. Takeout lunch will also be available.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon. Supports In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. Available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment, including used cleats, balls, pads and guards to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month.
Need a ride?: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. We invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. You will see that we are now worshipping outdoors, in our parking lot, as well as in lawn chairs around our pavilion. Our hearts are open, and our prayers abound. You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays. Should weather be inclement, we will not meet outdoors, but only via livestream.
Sept. 13: fifteenth Sunday after Pentecost, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from Matthew 18:21-35, where we hear the parable of forgiveness in the community of faith. “Yet we do sin against one another, and Jesus’ challenge that we forgive seventy-seven times reveals God’s boundless mercy.”
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15 p.m., as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: On the first Wednesday of the month, the Clothing Rack will be open 1 to 4 p.m. for donations. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month, shoppers are welcome 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Sept. 14: Good Shepherd will continue its series “Questions and Answers” as we continue to worship online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.