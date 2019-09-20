St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Sept. 29- Pentecost 16; Daycare and Preschool Anniversary Celebration at 10am service
Oct. 6- Pentecost 17, Worldwide Communion Sunday
Oct. 13- Pentecost 18, Youth Sunday service at 10am
Senior choir (7:30 p.m.) and Young Singers Choir (6 p.m.) continue rehearsals on Sept. 25.
Regular classes for all ages, including Confirmation, continue on Sept. 29 with opening in the nave at 8:45 a.m. Confirmation class regular start time will be 8:30 a.m. Congratulations to Colton Spaid on receiving his Bible. Use it well!
Thanks to all who helped at the Oley Fair food stand on Sept. 21.
Weight Loss group (TBMP)- next meeting on Sept. 30, 6 p.m.
Boscov’s Friends Helping Friends passes are available now for Oct. 16 event.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on Sept. 29 for Worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. Each Sunday we will start our morning with a time of Fellowship as we enjoy some cookies/muffins, beverages, etc. Morning Fellowship begins at 8:30 a.m., all are invited.
The Annual Fall Flea Market, Craft Show & Bake Sale will be taking place on Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Prayer Wednesdays: the Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
Scout Troop #291 will hold an overnight at the church from Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday.
Music group “Behold the Beloved” will lead worship at the 10:30 a.m. service on Sept. 29.
A Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m.; Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
New Goshenhoppen Church, 1070 Church Road, East Greenville
Grave Tales: Join the W.S. Hancock Society once again as we traverse these phenomenal graveyards that span the centuries on Oct. 19. Rain date is Oct. 26. Our tour highlights some of the more notable burials along with iconography (the study of pictures or symbols on headstones) and funeral practices of the past.
Our daytime tour leaves from the church at noon and our evening tours will begin at 6 pm and then every half hour with the last tour at 8:30 pm. While you wait for your tour to begin, drink in a presentation on the church’s history. Please dress weather appropriate, wear comfortable and sturdy walking shoes and bring a flashlight or lantern. We are NOT a haunted attraction. Our aim is to educate while allowing your imagination to ignite your senses.
Admission charged, payable at the door. For more information call 610-630-0912 or the church office at 215-679-2041. www.wshancocksociety.org
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this the 16th Sunday after Pentecost on Sept. 29 at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. LaVerne Moser will present the sermon for the morning. Dale Reichert will present the Children’s Sermon. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School will resume on this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Confirmation will meet in room I, Adult Sunday School in the parlor, and Sunday School for children will meet in room H. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; Hunter Hoffman, Lector: Terry Flicker, Assisting Minister: Kathy Bittner, and Ushers/Greeter; Roxanne and Butch Fox.
Handbell rehearsal will be on Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m.
Huff’s Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Twp.)
Pet Blessing: Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. Bring a secured pet or a photo of your pet. Keith Brintzenhoff and Pastor Kerry Smart will assist Pastor Kropa with music and the blessing service.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Our Sunday Worship Services are 10:15 a.m., Contemporary Worship Service 8 a.m., the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month.
Join us every Sunday for Sunday School at 9 a.m. The Elementary and Middle School kicked off with Rally Day learning about Joshua and the fall of Jericho. Following the story, the students enjoyed a close game of Jeopardy. The girls led the game until the final speed round, when they were overtaken by the boys and defeated. Our Old Testament studies will continue this month with stories of Samson, Ruth, Samuel and Saul. The Adult Discussion Class will continue studying the book of Acts. Also Getting the Most out of the Ten Commandments. This will be a 12-sessions study using ten different books of the Bible. We meet in the parlor.
Sept. 29 is the 16th Sunday after Pentecost, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be greeters Karen Hoffman & Becky Yescavage; ushers Kurt Yescavage, Karen Irey, Pat Brensinger & Dennis Schaeffer; acolyte Katelyn MacDonald; Crucifer Mackenzie Moyer; Lector Erika Zaiser, Nursery Heidi Yescavage. Finance Committee Meeting at 6 p.m.
Sept. 30: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; Oct. 1: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts; Oct. 2: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers; Oct. 3: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Cantata Practice.
Sept. 28: Basket Party 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will need filled baskets (with new contents and having a minimum value of $25) and food donations. See Mardell Blanford or LaRue Sheetz for tickets. Please think about a basket, we need to fill the tables.
Oct. 12: Chicken Pot Pie Dinner 3 to 7 p.m. Apple Sauce, Corn, Pepper Cabbage, Rolls & Butter, Apple Crisp with Ice Cream. Take-out orders available until 6:45 p.m. Call 610-369-1281.
Oct. 19: Craft Show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. New crafters which include Handmade Greeting Cards, Alpacea Hand-Felted Holiday Characters, Color Street Nail Polish Strips, Acrylic Painting & Primitive Christmas Wood Crafts. Also, our usual crafters of Stuffed Bears, Jewelry, Quilted Items & Holiday Creative Items. We are again having a Used Book Sale in the Nursery. Any gently used books will be greatly appreciated. Quarts of Pot-Pie will be available for sale during the Craft Show. Please make sure to pre-order. As always, there will be a Bake Sale too.
TLC Stitchers Tied Fleece Blanket Class: The TLC Stitchers will be offering a No-Sew Fleece Blanket Class. More information on supplies, etc. will follow. These blankets can be used for a number of occasions. They are simple and fun to make. Join us and sign up for the class. Class will begin Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Date change for TLC titchers. Beginning Sept. 18 TLC Stitchers will be meeting on Wednesday nights through the end of the year. If you are working on a project or want to get one started, join us. We knit, crochet, sew, and quilt at any given time. We do individual projects, gifts, or make for charities or just for ourselves. It's fun to see the creative process and learn new things at the same time. Meet time is 6:30 p.m.
Operation Christmas Child: Once again we will be collecting "filled shoe boxes" for children, as a Christmas project. Gift suggestions: School supplies, small toys, hygiene items, other items (t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, etc.) If you need a shoe box or have any questions, please see Kathy Kuser. Please return filled boxes by Nov. 10.
The Youth Group will once again be giving out hot chocolate and cookies to trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31. Details to follow.
oin us for our Christmas Cantata, "The Winter Rose" by Joseph Martin, Dec. 15 at 10:15 a.m. Snow date is Dec. 29. There will be an encore presentation Dec. 29 at 3 p.m.
The Oley Lutheran Cluster will be returning to Dorado, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2-8, 2020. We will once again be doing volunteer relief work in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. While there, we will work with an expanded relief program coordinated by Lutheran Social Services of Puerto Rico. (There are now construction project managers working with the volunteer groups.) There will be an informational meeting at Trinity on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. To participate, let Pastor Gene know as soon as possible. We’ll need a definite commitment, along with a $200 deposit, by Thanksgiving.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On Sept. 29, Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 am and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service) where we will celebrate Harvest Home; all are welcome; all are encouraged to bring a bit of the harvest from their gardens to place in the front. Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Monday: Cub Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Shepherds Meeting at 12 p.m.; All are welcome; Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.; All are welcome.
Saturday: Boyertown Pinochle Club from 5:30 to 9 p.m.; All are welcome.
Senior Shepherds: active group of seniors in the Boyertown community who gather together monthly with guest speakers who share informative topics and/or local entertainment for these senior gatherings. All senior members of the Boyertown community are welcome to attend these meetings.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.