Huff's Union Church, Hereford Township
Sept. 22: Huff's Union Church 275th anniversary. The congregation is a Shared Ministry congregation, which means that the congregation belongs to two denominations, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the United Church of Christ. There will be a celebratory worship service at 10:30 a.m., with sermon by Rev. William Worley, the Pennsylvania Southeast Conference United Church of Christ conference minister, and prayer by Bishop Samuel Zeiser, Bishop of the Northeastern Pennsylvania synod of the ELCA. Former pastors and student pastors will be in attendance. The worship service will be held outdoors, weather permitting, otherwise indoors. At 1 p.m. the Red Hill Band will play a special concert. All welcome to these special events.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Join us on Sept. 22 for Worship at 9:15 a.m. led by Pastor Linda. Each Sunday we will start our morning with a time of Fellowship as we enjoy some cookies, muffins, beverages, etc. Morning Fellowship begins at 8:30 a.m., all are invited.
Sept. 28: Annual Fall Flea Market, Craft Show & Bake Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Prayer Wednesdays: The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 4-7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. Pastor Linda will also be available for those who would like to share or to be in prayer and will have frankincense available for anointing.
Oct. 12: All You Can Eat Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner, 3 to 6 p.m. Cost is a donation of your choice. 610-652-5023 calvaryucc@gmail.com
Oct. 19: Mommy Market 9 a.m. to noon. Free admission. Gently used clothing and shoes (infant to 12 years), toys, games, baby equipment and more. Cash only. For more information or to reserve a vendor table, email mommarket.calvary@gmail.com.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this the Fifteenth Sunday after Pentecost/Harvest Home on Sept. 22 at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Bruce Thorsen will be leading the congregation in a service of Holy Communion, present the sermon as well as present the Children’s Sermon for the morning. During the service, we will bless the harvest of canned food and monetary donations that will be given to Boyertown Multi-Service for their food pantry. Please bring your donations to church on this Sunday or during the week, so they can be blessed during the service. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School will resume on Sept. 29. Those ministering at this service are: Acolyte; OPEN, Lector: Dale Reichert, Communion Assist; Stephen Hoffman, Assisting Minister: Kathy Watts, and Ushers/Greeter; Shirley and Merle Deery.
Church Council will meet on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. in the parlor. Handbell rehearsal will be on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Sept. 22- Pentecost 15, Harvest Home Sunday; Holy Baptism at 10am service
Sept. 29- Pentecost 16; Daycare and Preschool Anniversary Celebration at 10 a.m. service.
Oct. 6- Pentecost 17, Worldwide Communion Sunday
Senior choir (7:30pm) and Young Singers Choir (6pm) continue rehearsals on Sept. 18.
Regular classes for all ages, including Confirmation, continue on Sept. 22 with opening in the nave at 8:45 a.m. PLEASE NOTE: Confirmation class regular start time will be 8:30 a.m. Congratulations to Jasper van der Velde on receiving his Bible. Use it well!
Thank you to all who donated to the Thrivent/Samaritan’s Purse shoe drive.
Thank you to all who donated to Helping Hands.
Weight Loss group (TBMP)- next meeting on Sept. 23, 6 p.m.
Boscov’s Friends Helping Friends passes are available now for Oct. 16 event.
Oley Fair Sept. 19-21: Food stand volunteers needed Saturday the 21st, 4-7 and 7-10 p.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Our Bible Study group has begun again. Come on out at 8:30 on Sunday mornings to discuss the readings of the day.
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday is Welcome Sunday. We welcome Linc Noecker as our new Director of Music at St. Luke. We are grateful for the talent, wisdom, and faith Linc brings to this position. Communion will be celebrated on this fifteenth Sunday after Pentecost.
JAM (Jesus and Me) classes continue.
Following worship, Minister and Lector Refresher course will be held.
Cherub Choir (children ages 3 ½ to 9 years), will meet in the Choir Room Tuesdays 6:30 to 7 p.m. Christian Education will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers on Wednesday at new fall hours 1 to 4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m., and choir will rehearse at 7:30.
First Communion Introduction will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
The film “I Can Only Imagine” will be shown in the fellowship hall on Friday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Young Adult group will meet Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m.; Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday Worship Services are 10:15 a.m., Sunday School 9 a.m., Contemporary Worship Service 8 a.m., the 1st and 3rd Sunday of the month.
Sept. 22 is the 15th Sunday after Pentecost, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters: Heidi & Bradley Yescavage, Ushers: Randy Kehl, Betty Moore, Howard Shafer, Bob McElwee, Lector: Eileen Heffner, Nursery: Sharon Renninger. Thrivent Member Meeting following worship.
Sept. 23: 6:30pm. Scouts; Sept. 24: 6:30p.m. Cub Scouts; Sept. 25: 6:30p.m. TLC Stitchers; Sept. 26: 6:30p.m. Sr. Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Cantata Practice.
Sept. 28: The Basket Party 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will need filled baskets (with new contents and having a minimum value of $25) and food donations. Please see Mardell Blanford or LaRue Sheetz for tickets. Please think about a basket, we need to fill the tables.
Oct. 12: Chicken Pot Pie Dinner 3 to 7 p.m. Menu includes Apple Sauce, Corn, Pepper Cabbage, Rolls & Butter, Apple Crisp with Ice Cream. Children 4 and under Free. Take Out Orders available until 6:45 p.m. Please call 610-369-1281.
Oct. 19: Craft Show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Includes several new crafters and, as always, our regular crafters. We will also be having the Used Book Sale, and need donations of used books. There will be a Bake Sale so help out with baking. Also need volunteers helping out on the day of the show for an hour or two, or by shopping. A signup sheet will be posted for volunteers on the bulletin board in the Narthex. Any questions, see Cathy Yoder.
The Oley Lutheran Cluster will be returning to Dorado, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2-8, 2020. We will once again be doing volunteer relief work in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. While there, we will work with an expanded relief program coordinated by Lutheran Social Services of Puerto Rico. (There are now construction project managers working with the volunteer groups.) There will be an informational meeting at Trinity on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. If interested in participating in the trip, let Pastor Gene know as soon as possible. We’ll need a definite commitment, along with a $200 deposit, by Thanksgiving.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On Sept. 22, Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service); First Youth Meeting at 11:30 a.m.; All are welcome. Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Monday: Cub Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Walnut Woods Communion at 9:30 a.m.; All are welcome; Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.; All are welcome.
Thursday: Chestnut Knoll Communion at 1 p.m.; All are welcome.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.