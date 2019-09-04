St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertwon
Sept. 29: The Sacred Orchestra with Dave Stahl 9:30 a.m. in St. John’s Sanctuary. The Sacred Orchestra is a 33-piece ensemble whose talented members bring praise to God through spoken messages, prayer and music that touches people of all ages and musical tastes. Highlighted by the magical sounds of 10 vocalists, the quiet melodies of flutes, woodwinds and strings, and the blaze of brass and percussion, Dave and the Sacred Orchestra will lead us through an uplifting worship service filled with well-loved hymns of the past as well as contemporary musical settings that bring glory to God. Invite your family, friends and neighbors to experience this resounding praise to God! Light refreshments will follow the worship service in Fellowship Hall. 610-369-1024, stjohnsboyertown.org
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro
Sept. 15: Fall Festival 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the church campus. Dave Kline and the Mountain Folk Trio will provide music off and on from 11:45 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. There will be funnel cakes, candy corn and other festival foods. Moon Bounce, children’s train ride and games with prizes will be running the entire time. A Macaroni and Cheese Cook Off will be featured with judging by local food experts. Homemade Apple Dumplings and chicken dinners are limited and should be pr-eordered, call the church office at 610-582-8167.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on this the 14th Sunday after Pentecost on Sept. 15 at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will be leading the congregation in a service of Holy Communion, present the sermon as well as present the Children’s Sermon for the morning. Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School will resume on Sept. 29. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte; Emily Francisco, Lector: Holly Francisco, Communion Assist; Roy Hoffman, Assisting Minister: Janet Schaeffer, and Ushers/Greeter; Holly Francisco and Mike Appold.
The Grief Group will meet for lunch at the Americana Diner on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. This is open to anyone who is grieving and would like to meet for lunch. Handbell rehearsal will be on Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir rehearsals at 7:30 p.m. Harvest Home decorating will take place on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. If you would like to help, please meet at the church.
St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Sept. 15: Pentecost 14, Blessing of Animals at 10am service, including collection of items for local Humane Society. Regular classes for all ages, including Confirmation, resume on Sept. 15. Note, Confirmation class regular start time will be 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 22: Pentecost 15, Harvest Home Sunday; Holy Baptism at 10 a.m. service.
Sept. 29: Pentecost 16; Daycare and Preschool Anniversary Celebration at 10 a.m. service.
Oct. 6: Pentecost 17, Worldwide Communion Sunday.
Senior choir (7:30 p.m.) and Young Singers Choir (6 p.m.) continue rehearsals on Sept. 11.
Thank you to all who helped with Duryea Day.
Weight Loss group (TBMP): next meeting on Sept. 23, 6 p.m.
Boscov’s Friends Helping Friends passes are available now for Oct. 16 event.
Oley Fair Sept. 19-21: Food stand volunteers needed Saturday Sept. 21, 4-7 and 7-10 p.m. Sign-up sheet available.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Bible Study group has begun again, held 8:30 on Sunday mornings to discuss the readings of the day.
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday is Welcome Sunday. We welcome Nancy Pfeffer as our guest organist. Pastor Karen Sease, Assistant to the Bishop, will preach, and Pastor Mary Ann Siefke will preside. Communion will be celebrated on this fourteenth Sunday after Pentecost.
Sunday will be the first day that JAM (Jesus and Me) class resumes.
Following worship, a conversation will be held about the recent Churchwide Assembly declaration of the ELCA as a Sanctuary Denomination.
At noon, Women’s Bible Study will meet. The group will read Inspired: Slaying Giants, Walking on Water, And Loving the Bible Again by Rachel Held Evans.
Cherub Choir (children ages 3 ½ to 9 years, will meet in the Choir Room Tuesday nights, from 6:30 – 7 p.m.
The Senior Breakfast Group will meet Wednesday at 8 a.m. at Saville’s Restaurant.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers on Wednesday at new Fall Hours 1 to 4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m., and choir will rehearse at 7:30 p.m.
First Communion Introduction will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
The missions committee will meet Monday at 7 p.m.
Bob Mendelsohn, of Jews for Jesus, will make a presentation on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m.; Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On Sept. 15, Pastor Kimberly Berenotto will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services (nursery available at second service); Town Hall Meeting at 11:30 a.m.; All are welcome; Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Monday: Cub Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m.; All are welcome.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Our Sunday Worship Services are 10:15 a.m., Sunday School 9 a.m., Contemporary Worship Service 8 a.m., the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month.
Join us for our Sunday School Rally Day, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. All are invited to bring a friend to any of our classes, especially our children's classes from ages 3 years old through middle school, and help our Sunday School grow!
Sept. 15: 14th Sunday after Pentecost and Rally Day and Harvest Home. 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion. Worship Assistants will be greeters Dan and Kathy Kuser; ushers Dan Ritter, Mardell Blanford, Dennis Schaeffer, Carl Schaeffer, Jr.; servers Sheila Eddinger & Linda Ritter; lector Linda Ritter; nursery Angie Smith; Assisting Minister Fred Isett. Confirmation Class 6 p.m.
Harvest Home: non-perishable items will be collected for Multi-Service during the month of September. As we celebrate Harvest Home on Sept. 15, let us share nature’s bounty with those who are less fortunate.
Sept. 16: 6:30 p.m. Scouts; Sept. 17: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Grief Support Group; Sept. 18: 6:30 p.m. Worship & Music Meeting and TLC Stitchers; Sept. 19: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m. Cantata Practice.
Basket Party: Sept. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will need filled baskets (with new contents and having a minimum value of $25) and food donations. See Mardell Blanford or LaRue Sheetz for tickets. Please think about a basket, we need to fill the tables.
Chicken Pot Pie Dinner: Oct. 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. Menu includes Apple Sauce, Corn, Pepper Cabbage, Rolls & Butter, Apple Crisp with Ice Cream). Children 4 and under free. Take Out Orders will be available until 6:45 p.m. Call 610-369-1281.
Craft Show: Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will be having several new crafters with creative designs, such as hand-made cards, nail polish strips, Alpaca yarn characters, primitive and wood Christmas crafts, and, as always, our regular crafters. Used Book Sale needs donations of used books. Bake Sale needs bakers. Also need volunteers helping out on the day of the show for an hour or two, or by shopping.
Scout Troop 511 sponsor Hoagie Sales September through November on 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on 2nd Tuesday. Contact Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month.