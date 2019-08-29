Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville
Cub Scout Pack #291 will begin their fall schedule at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.
Sunday School will reconvene for the fall term on Sept. 8 at 9:15 a.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday at 7 p.m.; Cub Scouts meet Thursday at 7 p.m. AA groups meet at the church on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Al Anon meets in the church on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto
Sept. 28: Flea market, craft show and bake sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space is available by contacting Becky Crist at 267-261-8509.
Join us on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. for morning fellowship, 9:15 a.m. worship service.
St. Joseph’s Hill Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown
Sept. 8: Rally Sunday. Return to regular schedule- 7:45 & 10 a.m. worship, Sunday School for all ages at 8:45. Project recipient this year is Helping Hands in Bechtelsville. Congregational Meeting after both services.
Sept. 15: Pentecost 14, Blessing of Animals at 10 a.m. service, including collection of items for local Humane Society.
Sept. 22: Pentecost 15, Harvest Home Sunday; Holy Baptism at 10 a.m. service.
Sept. 29: Daycare and Preschool Anniversary Celebration at 10 a.m. service.
Senior choir (7:30 p.m.) and Youth Choir (6 p.m.) resume rehearsals on Sept. 4.
Rally Sunday event at 8:45 on Sept. 8; Regular classes for all ages, including Confirmation, resume on Sept. 15. PLEASE NOTE: Confirmation class regular start time will be 8:30 a.m.
Thank you to all who donated to the Thrivent/Samaritan’s Purse shoe drive in August.
Thank you to all who donated at the recent Miller-Keystone Blood Drive on 8/20.
Weight Loss group (TBMP): next meeting on Sept. 16, 6 p.m.
Oley Fair Sept. 19-21: Food stand volunteers needed Saturday Sept. 21, 4-7 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. Sign-up sheet available.
Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship with us on 13th Sunday after Pentecost on Sept. 8 at our morning worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly, Bridge Pastor, will be leading the congregation in a service of Holy Communion, present the sermon as well as present the Children’s Sermon for the morning. On this Sunday, we will join with other ELCA congregations in recognizing this as “God’s Work, Our Hands” Sunday, in which we will bless the quilts that have been made by members of the congregation. These quilts have a patriotic theme and will be available for those who have served or are serving in our military. There will be a special hymn sung during the service.
Confirmation, Sunday School for all ages and Adult Sunday School will resume on Sept. 29. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte; Catherine Shade, Lector: Tori Willman, Communion Assist; Linda Quinn, Assisting Minister: Denise Hoffman, and Ushers/Greeter; Kelly and Evan Shade. Later that evening beginning at 4 p.m., those in Confirmation and those eligible to begin Confirmation are invited to the home of Denise Hoffman for a picnic and an informative meeting regarding Confirmation for the coming year.
The Property Committee will meet on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in room B. October Niantic News Newsletter articles are due into the office by Sept. 10. Then at 11 a.m., the ladies will gather at the church to carpool to Countryside for lunch (or meet at Countryside at 11:30), then at 6:30 p.m., the Worship and Music Committee will meet in room B, followed by the Finance meeting at 7:30 p.m. in room H. Handbell rehearsal will be on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. followed by Senior Choir rehearsals at 7:30 p.m.
Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Sept. 8: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 and 10:20 a.m. services with Holy Communion (nursery available at second service). We will have our Annual Rally Day & Ministry Fair from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Register for Sunday School and Youth Activities; Assemble back-to-school kits for Church World Service. Participate in our 2nd Annual Photo Contest sponsored by Women’s Ministry. Girl Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Christian Journeys at 7 p.m. in Chapel; All are welcome.
Monday: Cub Scouts at 6:30 p.m.; Boy Scouts at 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Prayer Team at 4 p.m.
Wednesday: Chapel Communion 11 a.m. and Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7 p.m., all are welcome.
Saturday: Boyertown Community Pinochle Club 5:30 to 9 p.m. in Zwingli Hall; All are welcome.
Music program includes Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; All are welcome. Groups who meet regularly include Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; please call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Bible Study group has begun again. Come on out at 8:30 on Sunday mornings to discuss the readings of the day.
The worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday is Welcome Sunday. We will have our service outdoors, in the pavilion, weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair if you wish, and a side dish to share at the picnic that follows. And, Bingo will be played, too! Communion will be celebrated on this thirteenth Sunday after Pentecost.
During the service, a noisy offering will be collected for the Leaders Federal Chaplaincy Scholarship Fund.
Catechism will begin Sunday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Pottstown.
Cherub Choir (children ages 3 ½ to 9 years) will meet in the Choir Room Tuesday nights, from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers on Wednesday at new FALL HOURS 1 to 4 p.m. Handbell Choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m.
Congregation Council will meet Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. The Community Clothing Rack will be open for shoppers from 6-8 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Worship each Sunday at 10:15 a.m., Sunday School 9 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service 8 a.m., the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month.
Sept. 8 is Rally Day. 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be greeters Oscar and Angie Smith; ushers Oscar Smith, Angie Smith,. Elaine Dotterer, Susan Moser; Nursery: Maddy Wyda.
Sept. 9: 5:15 p.m. Thrivent Workshop, 6:30 p.m. Scouts; Sept. 10: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts, 7 p.m. Council Meeting; Sept. 11: 6:30 p.m. Senior Choir Practice; Sept. 12: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers.
Harvest Home: Non-perishable items will be collected for Multi-Service during the month of September. As we celebrate Harvest Home on Sept. 15. Let us share nature’s bounty with those who are less fortunate.
Sept. 28: Basket Party 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will need filled baskets (with new contents and having a minimum value of $25) and food donations. Please see Mardell Blanford or LaRue Sheetz for tickets, which are still only $15 each. Please think about a basket, we need to fill the tables.
Oct. 12: Chicken Pot Pie Dinner, 3 to 7 p.m. Menu includes Apple Sauce, Corn, Pepper Cabbage, Rolls & Butter, Apple Crisp with Ice Cream. Children 4 and under free.Take Out Orders for sale until 6:45 p.m. Please call 610-369-1281.
Oct. 9: Craft Show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will be having several new crafters with creative designs, such as hand-made cards, nail polish strips, Alpaca yarn characters, primitive and wood Christmas crafts, and, as always, our regular crafters. We will also be having the Used Book Sale, and need donations of used books. There will be a Bake Sale too, so ladies, please help out with baking. Also need volunteers helping out on the day of the show for an hour or two, or by shopping. A signup sheet will be posted for volunteers on the bulletin board in the Narthex.
The Oley Lutheran Cluster will be returning to Dorado, Puerto Rico, Feb. 2-8, 2020. We will once again be doing volunteer relief work in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. While there, we will work with an expanded relief program coordinated by Lutheran Social Services of Puerto Rico. (There are now construction project managers working with the volunteer groups.) There will be an informational meeting here at Trinity on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. If you’re interested in participating in the trip, let Pastor Gene know as soon as possible. We’ll need a definite commitment, along with a $200 deposit, by Thanksgiving.
The Social Ministry is interested in starting a “Meals” Program for members who are unable to cook for themselves. If you are able to cook /provide a meal, please see Kathy Kuser.