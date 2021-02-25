Calvary United Church of Christ
1231 Route 100, Barto
March 7: As we continue our shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC, join us for Worship, held at Pennsburg UCC (775 Main St., Pennsburg) beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Threefold Blessing Leading us in Worship. Remember, all are welcome and wanted at both Calvary and Pennsburg UCC.
Upcoming: Rev. Meagan McLeod returns as the Supply Pastor at both Calvary UCC and Pennsburg UCC, March 14 (Calvary), March 21 (Pennsburg), March 28 (Calvary), and Easter Sunday (Pennsburg).
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing.
Midweek Lent services: live streaming March 10, 17 and 24 at 7 p.m. on YouTube.
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Worship: we are continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 10:30 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, call the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity’s Sunday School: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has been suspended, but we hope to resume later in the spring.
Wednesdays: Due to the pandemic, we will not be having Lenten Soup suppers at this time. Holden Evening Prayer has begun and will continue through Lent on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
First communion classes: Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. during Lent. Any young person 10 years of age or older who has not yet received their first communion is eligible to participate in these classes. Let Pastor Zaiser know if interested.
TLC Stitchers: Thursdays at 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting March 4. Anyone can join our little group. We do all kinds of stitchery. We have several kits if anyone is interested in doing a project here or at home. Any questions, let Ruth Weiser know.
Trinity Roast Beef Take Out Only Event: pickup 1 to 5 p.m. on March 20. Menu includes roast beef, au jus, potato filling, and pepper cabbage and a roll a suitable size to make a sandwich. The dessert included will be cookies. $5 per dinner. Purchase tickets early. We are going to plan on the ticket pre-sales and not try to account on same day sales or leftovers. Any questions, contact the church office.
Food Drive: the church will be collecting non-perishable items for the Boyertown Area Food Pantry during Lent. There is a box in the Narthex for donations.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. To have a newsletter mailed to you, call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment! If you have used cleats, balls, pads, guards, whatever, they will distribute it to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, let Kitty Isett know. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
PJ Project: We are continuing to collect gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults. All sizes male/female would be appreciated. Please bring your donation to the box in the Narthex. Any questions see Kathy Kuser.
Need a ride?: volunteers in the congregation provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, at WFMZ.com, or log on to the Trinity’s website, www.trinitybech.com.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
March 7: worship on the Third Sunday of Lent at 9 a.m. Pr. Matthew Finney will lead the congregation in a service of Holy Communion (pew) and present the sermon for the morning. The member ministering as Acolyte/Lector/Assisting Minister is Sue Hoffman and Greeter will be Ginnie Wilkinson. Immediately following the service, the Annual Congregational Meeting will be held to vote on the 2020 Annual Reports, appoint a Youth Council Rep, and vote on the two vacant Council positions. Confirmation class will have their class at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom in their homes.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
April Niantic News Newsletter articles: due into the church office by March 9.
March 9: beginning at 8:45 a.m., the Mercy Ministry committee will gather in the social hall for a meeting. Then at 9:30 a.m., Quilt Tying will be held in the social hall followed by the Lutheran Ladies Lunch at 11:30 a.m. with food being ordered from Main Street Pub. Please wear a mask when attending any or all of these events.
March 10: 6 p.m. mid-week Lent service, led by Pr. Matt Finney, will be available to view on the church’s Facebook page.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Please look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30, a.m. every Sunday. Note that all services will be livestreamed until further notice. For a special treat, go to stlukegilbertsville.org Click on the “More” tab, scroll down to “St. Luke Scrapbook.” Watch our special video, produced by our own Joe Vendetti! You’ll be glad you did!
March 7: the third Sunday in Lent. The sermon text for the day is Exodus 20:1-17, the Ten Commandments are given at Sinai.
Wednesday: fourth midweek service in Lent. Join us at 7 p.m. on stlukegilbertsville.org. The sermon text is Numbers 21:4-9, focusing on “Lifting Up the Serpent.”
Community Clothing Rack: open on March 10, 17 and 24 for “shopping.” Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Please note that masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Sorry - restrooms will not be available for client use.