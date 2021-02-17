Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Feb. 28: Good Shepherd will offer worship online. We will continue our Lenten Sermon Series Lessons from Exile. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study.
Website: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday: We are continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 10:30 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity’s Sunday School: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has been suspended, but we hope to resume later in the spring.
Wednesdays: Due to the pandemic, we will not be having Lenten Soup suppers at this time. Holden Evening Prayer will be on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. through Lent beginning on Feb. 24.
First communion classes: begin Feb. 24 at 6:15 p.m. and will continue each Wednesday evening during Lent. Any young person 10 years of age or older who has not yet received their first communion is eligible to participate in these classes. Please let Pastor Zaiser know if you are interested.
March 20: Take Out Only Roast Beef Event menu consists of roast beef, au jus, potato filling, and pepper cabbage and a roll a suitable size to make a sandwich. Dessert included will be cookies. Price per dinner is $5. Purchase tickets early. Any questions, call the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, please call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon and now supporting In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment! If you have used cleats, balls, pads, guards, whatever, they will distribute it to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: sales will be the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Orders will have to be placed on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. The price is $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, let Kitty Isett know. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
PJ Project: We are continuing to collect gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults. All sizes male/female would be appreciated. Bring your donation to the box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
Need a ride?: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Contact Pastor Zaiser if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, at WFMZ.com, or log on to the Trinity’s website, www.trinitybech.com.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing.
Midweek Lent Services: live streaming March 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 7 p.m. on YouTube.
Free Drive-Thru Take Out Meal: every Saturday evening from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Please look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30, a.m. every Sunday. Note that all services will be livestreamed until further notice. For a special treat, go to stlukegilbertsville.org Click on the “More” tab, scroll down to “St. Luke Scrapbook.” Watch our special video, produced by our own Joe Vendetti! You’ll be glad you did!
Feb. 28: the second Sunday in Lent. The sermon text for the day is Genesis 17:1-7, 15-16, where God blesses Abraham and Sarah. “As for me, this is my covenant with you: You shall be the ancestor of a multitude of nations.”
Wednesday: third midweek service in Lent. Join us at 7 p.m. on stlukegilbertsville.org! The sermon text is Exodus 20:1-17, focusing on the Ten Commandments.
Community Clothing Rack: open on March 3 for donations of clothing, and on March 10, 17, and 24 for “shopping.” Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.