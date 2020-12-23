Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Jan. 3: Worship services at Christ Lutheran Church have been canceled. Confirmation class will have their class at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom in their homes.
Jan. 4: Committee and Staff reports for the 2020 Annual Report are due into the church office by Jan. 4.
Jan. 5: there will be a special Council meeting at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: we invite you to worship with us via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Please look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Please note that, based on a recommendation from the bishop of the Southeast PA Synod, all services will be livestreamed only as of Nov. 29, until further notice.
Jan. 3: is Epiphany Sunday. Join us on Facebook at 9:30 a.m., or on 91.3 for a service of lessons and carols.
Community Clothing Rack: is closed based on the recommendation of the bishop of the Southeastern PA Synod, due to safety concerns caused by the pandemic. The Clothing Rack will be closed until further notice.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Jan. 3: we will celebrate Epiphany as we continue to worship online. Participants are invited to join us as we celebrate Holy Communion virtually. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
While we are in the process of social distancing: please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether or not you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Trinity Lutheran Church would like to wish everyone a Happy & Healthy New Year! In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, at WFMZ.com, or log on to the Trinity’s website www.trinitybech.com.
Worship: we are continuing with in-house worship service 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we have increased our attendance to 50 and you do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Please place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity’s Sunday School: While we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, our Sunday School will be held from 9:15-10:15. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, please call the church office.
WAWA HOAGIE COUPONS: available to purchase for $4 per coupon and now we are supporting In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. This is a WIN-WIN for everyone. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment! If you have used cleats, balls, pads, guards, whatever, they will distribute it to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: The sales will be the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Orders will have to be placed on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. The price is $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. If you are interested to volunteer and to order as a new person, please see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Sponsor Altar Flowers: $28.50 for one vase and $57 for 2 vases, please contact Mary Snyder. When sponsoring flowers, please use a flower envelope found in the rack in the narthex or clearly mark the envelope “Flowers”. If you sponsored flowers in the past but no longer wish to, please let Mary Snyder or the church office know. You may also sponsor the bulletins for $15 per week, this helps offset the cost of printing them.
Need a ride?: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Please contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.