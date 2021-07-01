Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
July11: Good Shepherd will offer worship at 9 a.m. in our Sanctuary. Services are streamed online and a recording is available afterwards. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of resources including worship and prayers.
Check website regularly: for latest safety protocols and church information as well as inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope that here you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs. Find information about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
July 11: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 9:30 a.m. worship service in the church. All are welcome. All church service attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
Huff's Church
Hereford Township
Update: As a result of Governor Wolf lifting COVID restrictions in Pennsylvania the end of June, Church Council has updated restrictions that had been in place during the pandemic. In all buildings on campus, face masks will be optional for everyone who is fully vaccinated but will still be required for everyone else. Any activities taking place outdoors will not require masks. Communion will be offered in the pews, with ushers who are masked distributing the elements.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
July 11: worship at 9:30 a.m. on the seventh Sunday of Pentecost. The sermon text for the day is Mark 6:14-29. This is the story of the death of John, the Baptist. Communion is celebrated every Sunday. We continue to take precautions. Should you not feel ready to return to indoor worship, please listen on 91.3FM, or watch as we livestream at stlukegilbertsville.org. All services will be livestreamed until further notice, no matter where the service is held.
Community Clothing Rack: open July 14, 21 and 28 for shopping 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sunday: open for in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Registration required in advance on our website or by calling the office. Livestreamed worship continues on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take Out Meal: Saturday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. Check our website for new learning opportunities offered throughout the summer! For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
July 11: worship on this the Seventh Sunday after Pentecost at the 9 a.m. worship service. Pastor Matthew Finney will be leading the worship service and preaching the sermon. Assistant for the 9 a.m. service will be Denise Hoffman and our Greeters/Ushers are: Shirley and Merle Deery. Coffee and Conversation has resumed beginning at 8:30 a.m. and then again after the worship service in the Welcome Center. A coffee hour is scheduled for this morning after the worship service, if we have a host/hostess. If not, it will be a make your own Coffee & Conversation.
Update: Masks are not required for worship, but if you feel more comfortable wearing one you are more than welcome to. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
July 12: The Property Committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
July 13: the August Niantic News Newsletter articles are due into the office. Then at 10 a.m., the Quilt Tiers will meet in the social hall followed by the Lutheran Ladies Lunch at Countryside in Shimerville. Meet in church parking lot by 11:30, so we can carpool to Countryside for lunch at noon. Later, the Cemetery Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the parlor, and then the Finance Committee will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Friday: Pastor Matt’s office hours are Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Update: Trinity’s Church Council has voted to relax COVID restrictions effective immediately as follows - First, members and visitors are still requested to sign in for worship services. Masks and social distancing are optional. This means that you may sit anywhere in the sanctuary. Chairs will remain set up in the narthex for anyone who still wishes to socially distance. Also, as stated, masks are optional. We ask that everyone be respectful of others and their choices.
Summer Worship Schedule: 9 a.m. in-person worship. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Service will continue to be livestreamed via Facebook. Any questions, contact the church office. There will be no Sunday School during July and August.
July 17: Reading Phillies Game Night game time 6:45 p.m., gates open 4:45 p.m. Tickets $33, includes All You Can Eat Buffet. Sign up sheet is on the bulletin board in the Narthex. Any questions, see Dennis Schaeffer.
July 18: 9 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service in the Bechtelsville Park. Fellowship picnic and games for all generations to follow. Hamburgers, hot dogs, beverages and paper products will be provided. Guests are asked to bring a side dish or dessert, and lawn chairs. Bring a friend — all are welcome! In case of inclement weather, activities will be held in the church.
July 26 to 30: Vacation Bible School “BAOBAB BLAST” 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., for children ages 4 through fifth grade. Registration forms are on the bulletin board in the Narthex or contact the church office for more information.
Camp Noah 2021: Aug. 2 to 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oley Fairgrounds, 26 Jefferson St. Breakfast served 8:30 to 9 a.m. A unique educational experience nurturing skills for life. Along with games, crafts and stories, food will be provided, in a COVID-safe, outdoor setting with professional leaders. For children who have completed K-5th grades. Campers attend free. All food, materials, t-shirt included. Register at app.campdoc.com/register/campnoah.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. To have it mailed, call the church office.
Scout Troop 511 hoagies: will not be sold during July & August, will resume in September. A Special Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
In Ian’s Boots: accepting used sporting equipment, such as used cleats, balls, pads, guards, gently used shoes and boots, to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Need a ride: volunteers in the congregation provide transportation to medical appointments and such. Call Pastor Zaiser at 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.