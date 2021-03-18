St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing. Holy Week services will be livestreamed on YouTube, including Maundy Thursday April 1 at 7 p.m., Good Friday April 2 at 7 p.m., Easter Vigil April 3 at 7 p.m., and Easter Sunday April 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office, leave a voicemail message.
Huff’s Union Church
540 Conrad Road, Alburtis
Eggcellent Easter Event: March 27, noon to 1 p.m. kids hunt for gift bags in park. Or 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., drive-thru Easter Bunny visit, receive a gift bag. Rain or shine event. All families invited.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
March 28: worship on Palm/Passion Sunday at 9 a.m. Pr. Matthew Finney will lead the congregation in a worship service of Holy Communion and present the sermon for the morning. We will bless and distribute the palms during the service. Our acolyte/lector/assisting minister for the morning will be Denise Hoffman. Confirmation class will have their class at 10 a.m. in the social hall with masks on and social distancing.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times. Enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed. Bring your Bible from if you so choose. If not comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
March 31: Endowment Request Proposals are due to the Endowment Committee.
April 1: We will join members of St. Paul’s. Lutheran, Sassamansville for a Maundy Thursday service in their sanctuary at 7 p.m.
April 2: members and friends of St. Paul’s are invited to Christ Lutheran for a Good Friday service in our sanctuary at 7 p.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
April 4: Palm Sunday worship via livestream at 9:30 a.m. The sermon text for the day is Mark 11:1-11. It is the story of Jesus entering Jerusalem. "Hosanna! Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord! 10 Blessed is the coming kingdom of our ancestor David! Hosanna in the highest heaven!”
Holy Week: Maundy Thursday 7 p.m. and reading of the Passion by St. Luke members on Good Friday 7 p.m. livestreamed at stlukegilbertsville.org.
Community Clothing Rack: open on March 31 and reopen for shopping April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
April 4: Good Shepherd will celebrate Easter Sunday Worship online. For services and other resources visit www.gsuccboyertown.org. All invited to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study. Check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St, Bechtelsville
In-house worship: one service at 10:30 a.m. We will continue to livestream via Facebook. You do not need to call to reserve. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office.
Easter Services: Maundy Thursday 7 p.m., Good Friday 7 p.m., Saturday Easter Vigil 7 p.m., and Easter Worship 7 and 10:30 a.m. All also live-streamed via Facebook.
First communion classes: Wednesdays 6:15 p.m. during Lent. Anyone age 10 or older who has not yet received first communion is eligible to participate. See Pastor Zaiser.
Collecting non-perishable items: for the Boyertown Area Food Pantry during Lent.
TLC Stitchers: meet on Thursdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. Anyone can join. We do all kinds of stitchery. Several kits are available in Parish Hall if interested in doing a project here or at home. See Ruth Weiser.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway. Call church office to have it mailed.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesdays. Order on 2nd Tuesday of month. $5 for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month.
PJ Project: collecting gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults. All sizes male/female appreciated. Bring donations to box in Narthex. See Kathy Kuser.