Coat Drive
Richard A. Zuber Realty’s Outreach Committee wants to keep everyone warm by collecting new or gently-used coats. The coats can be dropped off at any of Zuber Realty’s offices in Boyertown, Pottstown, or Royersford during office hours Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The donated coats will be offered to St. Luke’s clothing rack in Gilbertsville. Office locations: in Boyertown, 201 E Philadelphia Ave. In Pottstown, 2117 E High Street. In Royersford, 384 N Lewis Road.
Online or Call-In Access to Veterans Benefits Seminar
Chestnut Knoll and Veterans Financial Inc. host a free seminar on Veterans Benefits on Nov. 19 at 12:30 p.m. held online and by telephone. During this 30-minute session, Veterans Financial Inc. will share information about “Aid and Attendance” pension benefit, a commonly used term by the Department of Veterans Affairs, available to qualifying wartime Veterans and their spouses. Learn more about the VA’s eligibility criteria to help you afford the care you need. Q&A to follow. RSVPs requested by Nov. 17; call 610-473-8066 to register.
Habitat Berks ReStore Resumes Donation Pickups
The Habitat for Humanity of Berks County ReStore has resumed residential pickups which were halted in March due to the coronavirus restrictions.
“We are glad to provide this service again to people who wish to donate their quality furniture and household goods and building supplies to the ReStore,” said General Manager, Mark Wallace. “The Habitat ReStore helps to fund the hopes and dreams of people who work towards homeownership in Berks County and we are truly thankful for our customers’ continued patronage and support.” All items donated are sold at the Habitat Berks ReStore located on Allentown Pike in Temple.
During the break, ReStore staff found a way to make donating even easier. People donating items can click on the link found on the organization’s website, www.habitatberks.org (Click on the ReStore tab) or Facebook page and upload photos of the items. The donor can then schedule their pickup date and time. If an item is not accepted, the software will help the donor find a place that will.
“This way, we can provide even greater service to our community,” explained Wallace, “We never want to turn away an item, and this system will help people find the appropriate place for their items to go.”
“Donating your items is a great way to support the important work of Habitat Berks,” said Executive Director Tim Daley. “When you donate to and shop at the ReStore, your contribution stays right here in this community.”