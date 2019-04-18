Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
April 25
Lunch with Chestnut Knoll: 11:30 a.m. at Saville’s Diner, 830 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, with a representative from Chestnut Knoll At Home Services, complimentary lunch. Free and open to the public. Seating limited. RSVP by April 23; call 610-473-3328.
April 25
Veterans Pension Benefits Explained: 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1152 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Bob Melson, veteran and outreach coordinator for Berks County Etchberger Veterans Center, will explain new rules established by the US Congress and the US Department of Veterans Affairs on Oct. 18, 2018. Veteran benefits will be explained. Free and open to veterans and their families. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-385-2030. Light refreshments served.
April 25, 26, 27
Everything Hogwarts Sale: April 25, 12-8 p.m.; April 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and April 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downstairs at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave, Shillington. Hogwarts Hall (Display Area) where large selection of Charms (necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and other Harry Potter related items) for sale. All items have been donated and are reasonably priced. No guarantee of authenticity.
April 26
Fort Frederick 18th-Century Market Fair Bus Trip: Sponsored by Friends of the Daniel Boone Homestead. Round trip bus fare, light breakfast, and fair admission. Bus will leave Daniel Boone Homestead, 400 Daniel Boone Road, Birdsboro, at 6:45 a.m. and arrive at Fort Frederick 10 a.m. Bus will leave Fair 4 p.m. and return to Homestead. To reserve seat call 610-562-4900.
April 27
Second Annual Mission Birdsboro 5K and 1-mile Fun Run: 9 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. start times, respectively near intersection of Washington and Apple streets. Hosted by St. Paul’s UCC, Birdsboro. Awards for top runners. Family activities, free bouncy house, games and a craft. Vendors will sell food and refreshments. Register at https://stpaulsbirdsboro.org or on www.pretzelcitysports.com. Registrations prior to April 1 receive a discount price.
April 27
Community Shredding Event: 9 a.m. to noon at Redner’s Douglassville parking lot. Hosted by Amity Township Crime Watch, rain or shine. Two trucks available. Open to residents in Douglassville and surrounding areas. Only local businesses. Shredding by ProShred Security of Paoli. Donations accepted to help defray the cost of the shredding truck. Call Susan at 610-385-3740 or 484-323-2100. www.amitytwpcrimewatch.org, www.proshred.com
April 27
Flea Market, Craft Show and Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Rain or shine. Bake sale and refreshments. Space is available, call Becky Crist at 267-261-8509.
April 27
Big Yard Sale: community event, 7 a.m. to noon at Friedens UCC, 337 Main St., Oley. Rain date May 4. Rent a table for a fee, call 610-301-4500.
April 28
Oley Valley Community Library Gift Card Bingo Fundraiser: Doors open 11 a.m. Bingo begins 1 p.m. in Oley Valley Middle School cafeteria. Purchase tickets in advance or at the door or online. Food and drinks for sale but feel free to bring own. Vendors, basket raffle.
April 28
Bingo: 12 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. Benefits Outreach Ministries of Robeson Lutheran Church & Preschool. Cash Prizes and Basket Raffle. Tickets include 20 regular games of bingo, hot dog and drink. Additional food for sale. Purchase tickets at church office, 610-856-7242 or email Amanda Baylor (Baylora@gmail.com) or at the door.
April 28
All You Can Eat Breakfast Feast: 7 a.m. to noon, Bally Fire Company, 537 Chestnut St., Bally. Proceeds benefit Bally Lions projects.
April 28
Gift Card Bingo: 2 to 5 p.m. (doors open 1 p.m.) at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 1188 Ben Franklin Hwy. East, Douglassville. Tickets for sale in advance or at the door. To reserve tickets, call Anna Miller 610-970-8911.
May 2
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. This is the monthly board meeting. All members are welcome.
May 3 to 5
Dynamic Images Photography Conference: at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Wyomissing. Hosted by Berks Photographic Society to help advance and develop photography skills. Theme is “Exploring Creativity.” Presentations by well-known photographers and educators as well as hands-on experiences including model shoots. Open to photographers of all ability levels. Register at https://www.dynamicimagesconference.org/.
May 4
Boyertown Lions Chicken Bar-B-Q: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boyertown Ambulance Building, 2 E. 2nd St., Boyertown. To purchase tickets call Lion Gary at 610-468-4788. All presold dinners guaranteed until 3 p.m. Catered by Kauffman's, half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, apple sauce & roll.
May 4
SPRING FLOWER & YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to noon at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro (Gibraltar/Robeson Township). Plant swap and sale. Vegetables, herbs, annual and perennial plants.
May 5
WWII Presentation: 9:15 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane Road, Exeter Township. Winnifred Woll presents a visual program in slides and memorabilia from World War II. Her mother had been an Army Nurse, serving on Oahu at the time of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. All are welcome.
May 5
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet: 7 to 11 a.m. at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. All proceeds benefit the fire company. geigertownfireco.com or 610-286-6481
May 11
Pancake Breakfast: 6:30 to 11:30 a.m., Boyertown Masonic Lodge #741, East Third & South Jefferson streets, Boyertown. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, potatoes. Children under 5 free.
May 18
Community Fun & Games Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville. Children’s Carnival Games, Master Kim’s Black Belt Academy demo 11 a.m., Thrivent Financial Workshop, Bingo 12-1:30 p.m., Pet Blessing 1:30 p.m. Free food & beverages. 610-369-1281
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Fridays: Early Bird Breakfast 8 a.m.
Saturdays: Yoga 9 a.m.; Move & Groove 10:15 a.m.
Sundays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 1 p.m.
Mondays: Move & Grove 10:30 a.m.; Strength & Stretch 10:30 a.m.; Yoga 6 p.m.; Pilates 7:15 p.m.
Tuesdays April 30: Bingo 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 9 a.m.; Golden Texas Hold ‘Em 1 to 4 p.m. April 3 and 17
Thursdays: Meditation 7 p.m.
2nd & 4th Thursdays: walking at Boyertown Community Park. Meet 9:30 a.m. at large pavilion.
April 25: 12:45 p.m. Pinochle Card Party; 1 p.m. History Revisited by Darius Puff
April 29: 1 p.m. music by Eric Kearns
June 20: Night at Reading Fightin’ Phils in the Dugout Suite. Waitress service for all-you-can-eat food.
Bus transportation from The Center available. Seating limited. 610-367-2313
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
April 27: Crafternoons noon to 2 p.m. ages 4 and older enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
April 30: Family Book Club 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Discussing Lindsey Stoddard’s “Just Like Jackie.” Read together as a family, then come for a lively discussion with related activities for family and friends. Register at Children’s Circulation Desk or call 610-406-9431.
May 1: Evening Readers Club 7 to 8 p.m. A discussion of “The Good Earth” by Pearl S. Buck. The poignant tale of a Chinese farmer and his family in old agrarian China. The humble Wang Lung glories in the soil he works, nurturing the land as it nurtures him and his family. Nearby, the nobles of the House of Hwang consider themselves above the land and its workers; but they will soon meet their own downfall.
BOYERTOWN LIBRARY
100th Children's Book Week: April 30 at 6:30 p.m. neighborhood author Pamela Tuck will lead a family storytime for Día, a nationally recognized initiative that emphasizes the importance of literacy for all children from all backgrounds. On May 4 at 11 a.m. Kutztown author Kevin McCloskey visits to share his book “Snails are just my Speed,” humorous graphic non-fiction for children. Throughout the week, visit a bookmaking station in the children’s area or design a bookmark.
Scrabble Club: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Join other adults in a friendly game of Scrabble, no sign up necessary.
Adult Book Club: First Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Book Sale: Friends of the Boyertown Community Library hosts monthly Book Sales on third Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bearabilities: every second Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Hosted by Abilities in Motion at the Boyertown Community Library. A social and recreational opportunity for adults of all ages with disabilities and their caretakers. Interactive activities designed for all abilities will include, music, craft-making and sensory friendly seasonal events. Call library at 610-369-0496 to sign up.
Crafting Club for Adults: ages 18 and older will meet every third Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Join other adults for a fun time of crafting. Meets monthly to make seasonal crafts. Call library at 610-369-0496 to sign up.
Tech Help Tuesdays: One-on-one instruction provided for Microsoft Office, Google, email, Internet use, social media, smart phones or tablets. Call library at 610-369-0496 to schedule an appointment.
Adult Painting Party: held twice a month, on second Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and third Thursday 11 a.m. Cost includes all materials. Call library to sign up.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, www.berkscamera.org
Meet fellow photographers of all skills levels getting together to share ideas and skills.
April 29: Spring Scavenger Hunt Judging 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free
May 3, 4, 5: Dynamic Images Photo Conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Reading. Visit www.dynamicimagesconference.org for the schedule and registration.
RECURRING
Bally Community Garden: Plots available for 2019 season for organic garden located at Rt. 100 behind Bally Mennonite Church. In existence for more than 10 years. Dedicated group of gardeners from the community maintain their individual plots and would welcome others to join. Email ballycommunitygarden@gmail.com or call 484-241-7986.
Pottstown Area Garden Club meetings: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown at 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening, including horticulture, floral and landscape design, garden study and flower show schools. Summer meetings held at various locations. See us on Facebook.
Gilbertsville Toastmasters: improve public speaking skills and confidence. Meetings first and third Tuesday 7 p.m. in classroom 205 at New Hanover United Methodist Church, 2211 Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville. Email Doug Maden at dougmaden@gmail.com or visit www.kstoastmaster.org.
Bereavement Seminars: Mondays 7-9 p.m. at St. Catharine’s Parish Center, 2427 Perkiomen Ave. Mt. Penn 19606. 610-370-1174
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pagoda Writers: 1 to 3 p.m. first Saturday on second floor of Pagoda, 98 Duryea Drive, Reading.