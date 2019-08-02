Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Aug. 8
Music by Nick Viscuso: 1-2 p.m. at The Center at Spring Street, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service
200 West Spring St. – Center Entrance. Free, open to adults ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Aug. 9
Friday Night Dance: featuring The Majestics 7 to 10 p.m. at The Center at Spring Street, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, 200 West Spring St. – Center Entrance. Open to ages 55 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. Light refreshments for sale. Admission charged. 610-367-2313
Aug. 10
Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Keystone Fire Co, 240 N. Walnut St., Boyertown. Admission charged, includes hot sandwich, door prizes, music by Bobby Koch. Cash bar. For information, contact Marge 570-943-2393.
Aug. 11 & 23
Good Fellowship Riding Club: 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. Open Point Show Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. and Friday Night Fun Show Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
Aug. 11
Outdoor Concert: Crow Hill Band performs Bluegrass Gospel 7 to 8 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Rain or shine. Free will offering to support missions. 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org
Aug. 11
Discover Cornwall Furnace: 2 p.m. in the Hopewell Furnace Conference Room. Friends of Hopewell Furnace invite public to discover Cornwall Furnace with its site administrator Mike Emery.
Aug. 12
Concert: 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Glenn Miller, “The Big One Man Band” uses clean humor and an arsenal of instruments to keep his audiences amused. Concert held indoors, so seating is limited. Free and open to the public. RSVPs appreciated; call 610-385-2031.
Aug. 17
Classic & Custom Car Show: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Giveaways, DJ, grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, and beverages. Car show ends with a parade of cars. Free registration for cars starts at 9 a.m. The first 25 registered car owners get a free t-shirt. The Jim Mosteller Memorial “People’s Choice” Award will be given to one lucky winner, as well as a complimentary lunch for all car owners. Free to attend and open to the public. 610-473-8066
Aug. 17
38th Annual Peach and Ice Cream Festival: 3 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s UCC, 1312 Old Swede Rd., Douglassville. Rain or shine. Peaches & Ice Cream, Peach Cobbler, pies, cakes, food and games. Preston’s Pantry Collection. Yard Sale 8 a.m. Live entertainment 3-8 p.m. by Latitude 24, Bob “Elvis” Hamel & The Rehrig Brothers.
Aug. 19
New Hanover AARP meeting: 12:45 p.m. at New Hanover Lutheran Church, Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville. Optional social time with a bring-your-own bag lunch (beverage and desserts provided) at noon. Entertainment by Michael Kropp, singer and guitarist. School supplies drive supports Boyertown Multi-Services. Bring all kinds of school supplies this month. All those age 50 and older invited.
Aug. 21
Family Caregiver’s Education & Support: 2 to 3 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave. Presented by Chestnut Knoll Personal Care, Memory Care and At Home Services. Learn about resources available to help offset the expense of moving to a senior living community or in-home care services, including Veterans benefits, wavier programs and the Margaret B. Moeller Memorial Fund for Alzheimer’s Home Care Companions. Free and open to the public; however, space is limited. RSVP by calling 610-473-8066.
Aug. 21
AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Learn techniques to defensive driving, and how to handle your vehicle during challenging driving conditions. Also, learn about the new technology features found in modernized vehicles. Drivers ages 55 and older eligible for course. There is a charge. Bring AARP membership card (if applicable) and a valid driver’s license. Includes breakfast and lunch, courtesy of Chestnut Knoll. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-473-3328.
Aug. 24
Starfest 2019: 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site, 2 Mark Bird Lane, Elverson, PA (off route 345 at Hopewell Road. Rain/Cloud date is Aug. 25. ChesMont Astronomical Society hosts speakers, astronomy presentations, kids activities and public viewing of Milky Way through more than 20 amateur and high-end telescopes. Admission and parking is free. Donations support the event. Call Hopewell at 610-582-8773, ext. 0, or visit www.chesmontastro.org or on Facebook at ChesMont Astronomical Society observing+.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Aug. 8: Music by Nick Viscuso 1-2 p.m. Free.
Aug. 8: Yoga 6–7 p.m.
Aug. 8: Meditation 7–7:30 p.m.
Aug. 9: Yoga 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Aug. 9: Move & Grove 10:30-11 a.m.
Aug. 9: Chair Yoga 11-11:30 a.m.
Aug. 9: Friday Night Dance with The Majestics 7-10 p.m.
Aug. 10: Yoga 9–10 a.m.
Aug. 10: Move & Groove 10:15-11 a.m.
Aug. 11: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 1 to 3 p.m. Free.
Aug. 12: Shuffleboard Tournament 9:45 a.m. to noon. Free. Sign up in advance, call 610-367-2313.
Aug. 12: Exercise with Mihae and Lily 10:30–11:15 a.m.
Aug. 12: Yoga 6–7 p.m.
Aug. 12: Pilates 7:15-7:45 p.m.
Aug. 13: Move & Groove in Chairs 9:30-10:15 a.m.
Aug. 13: Multi-Service Tour 10-11 a.m.
Aug. 13: Drumming up Fitness 10:15-11 a.m.
Aug. 13: Boardwalk Day with music by The Dogs of Falkner Swamp 1-2 p.m.
Aug. 14: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 9-11 a.m. Free.
Aug. 14: Yoga 9:10–10:10 a.m.
Aug. 14: “Depression in Older Adults” by Beth Biehl, Southeastern Home Health Services 10-11 a.m.
Aug. 14: Move & Groove 10:10-11 a.m.
Aug. 14: Fit and Strong 11–11:30 a.m.
Aug. 15: History Revisted “Raid at St. Francis” by Darius Puff 12:45-2 p.m.
Aug. 15: Yoga 6–7 p.m.
Aug. 15: Meditation 7–7:30 p.m.
Aug. 16: Yoga 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Aug. 16: Move & Groove 10:30-11 a.m.
Aug. 16: Chair Yoga 11-11:30 a.m.
Aug. 17: Yoga 9–10 a.m.
Aug. 17: Move & Groove 10:15-11 a.m.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, 8, 15
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Aug. 6, 13
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, 14
STEAM Wednesday Night: 6 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, 14. For kids who have completed Kindergarten through 2nd grade. Maximum of 15 students per session. Students may sign up for 1 session only. Parent or guardian must remain in the building during the STEAM program. Explore bubble science during one of the last STEAM activities of the summer. Register at 610-406-9431
Youth Book Club: Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m. Kids entering 1st or 2nd grade with parent or guardian 18 or older read “Baby Monkey, Private Eye” by Brian Selznick and David Serlin, then discuss at book club Aug. 1.
Kids Book Club: Aug. 2, 6 p.m. Kids entering 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th grades read “Mr. Lemoncello’s All-Star Breakout Game” by Chris Grabenstein, then discuss at book club Aug. 2.
Teen Book Club: Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Teens entering 7th grade through 12th grade read “Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer, then discuss at book club Aug. 9. All teens participating get a free movie ticket courtesy of Fox Theatres.
Family Book Club: Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Kids entering 4th grade and up with a parent or guardian 18 or older read “The Night Diary” by Veera Hiranandani, then discuss at book club as a family on Aug. 15.
Aug. 8: Traditional Chinese 5 Elements (adult event) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Annmarie of Cucina Verde to learn about the importance of eating seasonally. We’ll be using the concept of Traditional Chinese Medicine's 5 Elements to guide us in using food as medicine throughout the seasons to ensure optimal health throughout the year. Program is FREE - paid in part by the Friends of the Exeter Community Library. Call to register - 610-406-9431
Aug. 10: Craft ‘Til Noon from 10 a.m. to noon for ages 4 and older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts and this month we’ll be decorating with ice cream crafts.
Aug. 13: Contemporary Movie Night “The Public” (adult event) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. Rated PG-13 for thematic material, nudity, language, & some suggestive content. 1 hr 59 min. run time.
Aug. 14: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring out your inner child with a night of coloring fun for adults (ages 16 and older). Registration recommended – 610-406-9431.
Aug. 21: Get in Touch with your Inner Cook (adult event) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join Annmarie of Cucina Verde and learn how to add your own creative and intuitive flare to home cooked meals. She’ll demonstrate and prepare dishes to give you a better understanding of ingredients and how they go together. Menu will be based upon local ingredients available at farms and local farm markets. Program is FREE - paid in part by the Friends of the Exeter Community Library. Call to register - 610-406-9431
Aug. 28: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended – 610-406-9431.
Aug. 28: Spark Joy with Yuriko Beaman (adult event) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Certified in Marie Kondo's Japanese art of decluttering and the KonMari Method, Yuriko will help you jump start your decluttering and tidying journey and spark joy in your life! Reserve your seat and buy a $10 ticket today (or $20 at the door). Tickets can be purchased at the circulation desk.
Aug. 29: Letter Writing Social (adult event) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. We’re writing new penpals from the Exeter Library in England and the Exeter Public Library in Rhode Island! To register & for details, call – 610-406-9431.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Writing Workshop: Aug. 14 and 28 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Pen Pal Workshop: Aug. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m., Aug. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Make Your Own Forky: Aug. 8 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Popsicle Stick Craft: Aug. 13 from 2 to 3 p.m., Aug. 14 from 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 15 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Make Your Own Unicorn Clothespin: Aug. 20 from 2 to 3 p.m., Aug. 21 from 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 22 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sock Monsters: Aug. 27 from 2 to 3 p.m., Aug. 28 from 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 29 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 9: 10:30 a.m. Dawn Conrad, Oley Elementary Librarian, presents Summer Learning Program
Aug. 10: Book Fair at the Peach Festival 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Aug. 17: Safe Berks 10:30 a.m. to noon.
RECURRING
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.