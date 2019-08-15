Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Aug. 23
Good Fellowship Riding Club: 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. Open Point Show Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. and Friday Night Fun Show Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
Aug. 24
Starfest 2019: 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site, 2 Mark Bird Lane, Elverson, PA (off route 345 at Hopewell Road. Rain/Cloud date is Aug. 25. ChesMont Astronomical Society hosts speakers, astronomy presentations, kids activities and public viewing of Milky Way through more than 20 amateur and high-end telescopes. Admission and parking is free. Donations support the event. Call Hopewell at 610-582-8773, ext. 0, or visit www.chesmontastro.org or on Facebook.
Aug. 25
Outdoor Concert: Harmenaires Revival performs Southern & Country Gospel 7 to 8 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Rain or shine. Free will offering to support missions. 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org
Aug. 28
Aging Eyes Free Seminar: 9 to 10 a.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1152 Ben Franklin Hwy East, in the Activities Room of the Personal Care building. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. To RSVP, call Ann Carr at 610-385-2030.
Sept. 7
Boyertown YMCA annual Yip & Dip Dog Swim: noon to 3 p.m. at the Boyertown Community Pool. The pool and splash pad will be open for dogs and owners. Event includes vendors, games, contests and off-leash play area. Zuber Realty, Zuber Insurance, and Mostly Muttz are sponsoring a dog adoption event Project HOME.
Sept. 7
93rd Annual Beef Vegetable Soup Supper and Bake Sale: 3 to 6 p.m. at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Take out and table service. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts. All welcome.
Sept. 14
Berks County Patriots Self-Defense Course: 9 a.m. to noon at Wegman’s Restaurant, 4401 Pottsville Pike, Reading. Atty. Simon Grill is teaching a course on classic self-defense, stand your ground, The Castle Doctrine. All welcome. There is a charge. Coffee and donuts. RSVP by Sept. 3. Call Judy 610-375-4544.
Sept. 15
Hymn Sing: 2 p.m. at the 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Using the “Mennonite Hymnal” and led by Clair Stoltzfus, East Earl. Bring a hymnbook, some will also be available. Picnic lunch and fellowship with others at the meetinghouse prior to the Hymn Sing. More information at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.
Sept. 22
22nd Anniversary Birdsboro Car Show: at Daniel Boone High School, 501 Chestnut St., Birdsboro. Registration 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsor Choice Awards presented. Dash plaques to first 200 cars. 6 cash drawings, 50/50, door prizes, Blood Mobile, Chinese Auction, food, baked goods, music. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Birdsboro. Proceeds benefit community projects.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Aug. 23: Pool Tournament 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 26: 1 to 2 p.m. Music by Eric Kearns
Aug. 28: 12:45 to 4 p.m. Hasenpfeffer Card Party
Aug. 29: 12:45 to 4 p.m. Pinochle Card Party
Aug. 29: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Understanding Alzheimer’s with Debbie Griffie, PennState Extension.
Aug. 30: Shuffleboard Tournament 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Aug. 28: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended – 610-406-9431.
Aug. 28: Spark Joy with Yuriko Beaman (adult event) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Certified in Marie Kondo's Japanese art of decluttering and the KonMari Method, Yuriko will help you jump start your decluttering and tidying journey and spark joy in your life! Reserve your seat and buy a $10 ticket today (or $20 at the door). Tickets can be purchased at the circulation desk.
Aug. 29: Letter Writing Social (adult event) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. We’re writing new penpals from the Exeter Library in England and the Exeter Public Library in Rhode Island! To register & for details, call – 610-406-9431.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Make Your Own Unicorn Clothespin: Aug. 22 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sock Monsters: Aug. 27 from 2 to 3 p.m., Aug. 28 from 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 29 from 5 to 6 p.m.
RECURRING
St. Benedict's Bereavement Support Group: meets for five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 11, held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in St. Benedict's, Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Meetings are free and non-denominational. Offers an opportunity to come together to work through the grieving process with the help and support of others who have experienced this difficult journey. To register or for more information call Judy Campion-Burns, 610-775-7782 (leave message) or St. Benedict's parish office, 610-856-1006.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.