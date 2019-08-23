Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Aug. 31
54th Annual Duryea Day Antique & Classic Car & Truck Show & Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park, 419 South Madison Street, Boyertown. All makes, models, and years on display. Hosted by the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles and Pottstown Region Antique Automobile Club of America.
Sept. 5
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave, Boyertown. This is the monthly board meeting. All members welcome.
Sept. 7
Friends of Exeter Community Library Accessory Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Exeter Community Library. Gently used scarves, purses and jewelry.
Sept. 7
Boyertown YMCA annual Yip & Dip Dog Swim: noon to 3 p.m. at the Boyertown Community Pool. The pool and splash pad will be open for dogs and owners. Event includes vendors, games, contests and off-leash play area. Zuber Realty, Zuber Insurance, and Mostly Muttz are sponsoring a dog adoption event Project HOME.
93rd Annual Beef Vegetable Soup Supper and Bake Sale: 3 to 6 p.m. at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Take out and table service. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts. All welcome.
Sept. 14
Berks County Patriots Self-Defense Course: 9 a.m. to noon at Wegman’s Restaurant, 4401 Pottsville Pike, Reading. Atty. Simon Grill is teaching a course on classic self-defense, stand your ground, The Castle Doctrine. All welcome. There is a charge. Coffee and donuts. RSVP by Sept. 3. Call Judy 610-375-4544.
Sept. 15
Hymn Sing: 2 p.m. at the 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Using the “Mennonite Hymnal” and led by Clair Stoltzfus, East Earl. Bring a hymnbook, some will also be available. Picnic lunch and fellowship with others at the meetinghouse prior to the Hymn Sing. More information at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.
Sept. 15
Chicken Barbecue: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton (Rt. 10 & Plow Road). Half a chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll. All proceeds fund ongoing ministries in community. Tickets for sale in the church office or by calling 610-856-7242.
Sept. 19
Boyertown Lions Club meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Devon Landon speaks about surviving blindness. All are welcome.
Sept. 22
A Sunday Afternoon of Reflection Bereavement Seminar on Loss of a Spouse: 2 p.m. at St. Catharine’s Catholic Church, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Registration required, call 610 370-1174.
Sept. 22
22nd Anniversary Birdsboro Car Show: at Daniel Boone High School, 501 Chestnut St., Birdsboro. Registration 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsor Choice Awards presented. Dash plaques to first 200 cars. 6 cash drawings, 50/50, door prizes, Blood Mobile, Chinese Auction, food, baked goods, music. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Birdsboro. Proceeds benefit community projects.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
September: Get the Card Month all month long. Children, infant to age 12, who receive their FIRST library card during the month of September will receive a coin purse for their card – while supplies last, and will be entered in a drawing to win one of four Toy Story themed door prizes at the end of the month.
Sept. 3: Contemporary Movie Night (adult event) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. POMS, a comedy about a group of women who form a cheer leading squad at their retirement community, proving that you're never too old to 'bring it!'
Sept. 4: Evening Readers Club (adult) 7 to 8 p.m. A discussion of “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, a true-life murder mystery about one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.
Sept. 9: Tortoise Open House 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 4 and older. Get an up close visit & touch opportunity with Dan de Lion, our resident Russian Tortoise.
Sept. 11, 18, 25: Make and Take Miniatures 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older. Join us for a story, but be sure to bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Sept. 25 your lovey sleeps over at the library. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Sept. 14: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. for parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Bring your dancing shoes as we engage your body and mind with educational songs. Tap along to the beat with instruments. Use fun props like scarves, ribbons, or a parachute.
Sept. 17: Family Movie Night 6 to 8 p.m. Bring dinner and pjs. Watching “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.”
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Make Your Own Unicorn Clothespin: Aug. 20 from 2 to 3 p.m., Aug. 21 from 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 22 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sock Monsters: Aug. 27 from 2 to 3 p.m., Aug. 28 from 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 29 from 5 to 6 p.m.
RECURRING
St. Benedict's Bereavement Support Group: meets for five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 11, held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in St. Benedict's, Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Meetings are free and non-denominational. Offers an opportunity to come together to work through the grieving process with the help and support of others who have experienced this difficult journey. To register or for more information call Judy Campion-Burns, 610-775-7782 (leave message) or St. Benedict's parish office, 610-856-1006.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.