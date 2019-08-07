Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Aug. 15
Amity Township Crime Watch meeting: 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville. Guest speaker Heather Ulrich from the Berks County District Attorney's Office discusses the Victim/ Witness Unit. She advocates for crime victim's rights and provides services including court accompaniment preparation for court testimony, assistance in filing compensation claims for losses or damages. Crime Watch Liaison Officer Thomas M. Gauby, Jr. will discuss recent incidents in the township. A brief meeting will be held followed by refreshments. The public is invited to attend.
Aug. 17
Classic & Custom Car Show: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Giveaways, DJ, grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, and beverages. Car show ends with a parade of cars. Free registration for cars starts at 9 a.m. The first 25 registered car owners get a free t-shirt. The Jim Mosteller Memorial “People’s Choice” Award will be given to one lucky winner, as well as a complimentary lunch for all car owners. Free to attend and open to the public. 610-473-8066
Aug. 17
Boyertown’s annual Dog Days of Summer: a celebration of what promoters call “family furry fun” for humans and their four-legged best friends 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Boyertown. Free, rain-or-shine event includes pet swimming pools, classes, free pet toe-nail clipping, demonstrations, vendors, story time, and entertainment at the historic State Theater. Canine portraits at Studio B and Dog Friendly Street Fair at MJ’s Legacy, 112 E. Philadelphia Ave. Parking available on Philadelphia Avenue, in the Town Center Parking Lot on South Reading Avenue, and on North Reading Avenue.
Aug. 17
Eastern Berks Fire Department Chicken Barbecue Sale: 2 p.m. until sold out at Firehouse at 537 Chestnut Street in Bally. Half of a three-pound chicken, baked potato, pickled cabbage, rolls and butter and ice cream. Take out or eat in. Rain or shine. For info call fire company social room 610-845-2000 or visit www.EasternBerksFire.com.
Aug. 17
38th Annual Peach and Ice Cream Festival: 3 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s UCC, 1312 Old Swede Rd., Douglassville. Rain or shine. Peaches & Ice Cream, Peach Cobbler, pies, cakes, food and games. Preston’s Pantry Collection. Yard Sale 8 a.m. Live entertainment 3-8 p.m. by Latitude 24, Bob “Elvis” Hamel & The Rehrig Brothers.
Aug. 19
New Hanover AARP meeting: 12:45 p.m. at New Hanover Lutheran Church, Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville. Optional social time with a bring-your-own bag lunch (beverage and desserts provided) at noon. Entertainment by Michael Kropp, singer and guitarist. School supplies drive supports Boyertown Multi-Services. Bring all kinds of school supplies this month. All those age 50 and older invited.
Aug. 21
Family Caregiver’s Education & Support: 2 to 3 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave. Presented by Chestnut Knoll Personal Care, Memory Care and At Home Services. Learn about resources available to help offset the expense of moving to a senior living community or in-home care services, including Veterans benefits, wavier programs and the Margaret B. Moeller Memorial Fund for Alzheimer’s Home Care Companions. Free and open to the public; however, space is limited. RSVP by calling 610-473-8066.
Aug. 21
AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Learn techniques to defensive driving, and how to handle your vehicle during challenging driving conditions. Also, learn about the new technology features found in modernized vehicles. Drivers ages 55 and older eligible for course. There is a charge. Bring AARP membership card (if applicable) and a valid driver’s license. Includes breakfast and lunch, courtesy of Chestnut Knoll. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-473-3328.
Aug. 23
Good Fellowship Riding Club: 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. Open Point Show Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. and Friday Night Fun Show Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
Aug. 24
Starfest 2019: 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site, 2 Mark Bird Lane, Elverson, PA (off route 345 at Hopewell Road. Rain/Cloud date is Aug. 25. ChesMont Astronomical Society hosts speakers, astronomy presentations, kids activities and public viewing of Milky Way through more than 20 amateur and high-end telescopes. Admission and parking is free. Donations support the event. Call Hopewell at 610-582-8773, ext. 0, or visit www.chesmontastro.org or on Facebook.
Sept. 7
93rd Annual Beef Vegetable Soup Supper and Bake Sale: 3 to 6 p.m. at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Take out and table service. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts. All welcome.
Sept. 15
Hymn Sing: 2 p.m. at the 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Using the “Mennonite Hymnal” and led by Clair Stoltzfus, East Earl. Bring a hymnbook, some will also be available. Picnic lunch and fellowship with others at the meetinghouse prior to the Hymn Sing. More information at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.
Sept. 22
22nd Anniversary Birdsboro Car Show: at Daniel Boone High School, 501 Chestnut St., Birdsboro. Registration 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsor Choice Awards presented. Dash plaques to first 200 cars. 6 cash drawings, 50/50, door prizes, Blood Mobile, Chinese Auction, food, baked goods, music. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Birdsboro. Proceeds benefit community projects.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Aug. 15: History Revisted “Raid at St. Francis” by Darius Puff 12:45-2 p.m.
Aug. 15: Yoga 6–7 p.m.
Aug. 15: Meditation 7–7:30 p.m.
Aug. 16: Yoga 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Aug. 16: Move & Groove 10:30-11 a.m.
Aug. 16: Chair Yoga 11-11:30 a.m.
Aug. 17: Yoga 9–10 a.m.
Aug. 17: Move & Groove 10:15-11 a.m.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Family Book Club: Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Kids entering 4th grade and up with a parent or guardian 18 or older read “The Night Diary” by Veera Hiranandani, then discuss at book club as a family on Aug. 15.
Aug. 21: Get in Touch with your Inner Cook (adult event) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join Annmarie of Cucina Verde and learn how to add your own creative and intuitive flare to home cooked meals. She’ll demonstrate and prepare dishes to give you a better understanding of ingredients and how they go together. Menu will be based upon local ingredients available at farms and local farm markets. Program is FREE - paid in part by the Friends of the Exeter Community Library. Call to register - 610-406-9431
Aug. 28: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended – 610-406-9431.
Aug. 28: Spark Joy with Yuriko Beaman (adult event) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Certified in Marie Kondo's Japanese art of decluttering and the KonMari Method, Yuriko will help you jump start your decluttering and tidying journey and spark joy in your life! Reserve your seat and buy a $10 ticket today (or $20 at the door). Tickets can be purchased at the circulation desk.
Aug. 29: Letter Writing Social (adult event) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. We’re writing new penpals from the Exeter Library in England and the Exeter Public Library in Rhode Island! To register & for details, call – 610-406-9431.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Popsicle Stick Craft: Aug. 15 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Make Your Own Unicorn Clothespin: Aug. 20 from 2 to 3 p.m., Aug. 21 from 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 22 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sock Monsters: Aug. 27 from 2 to 3 p.m., Aug. 28 from 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 29 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 17: Safe Berks 10:30 a.m. to noon.
RECURRING
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.