Dec. 12
Fun and Fit: Series for Seniors 1 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, Personal Care building. Modified Pilates is known to improve a host of physical abilities, including flexibility, muscle tone and posture, as well as lung capacity. Free and open to seniors. Class sizes limited. RSVP at 610-385-2030.
Dec. 14
Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County Christmas luncheon and meeting: 12:30 p.m. at Chef Alan's in West Reading. Call Fran at 610-621-8699 for reservations by Dec. 7.
Dec. 14
Pancake Breakfast: 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Boyertown Masonic Lodge #741, Third and Jefferson streets. Eggs, potatoes, sausage and beverage. Surprise visit from Santa. Under 4 Free. Funds raised support local charities.
Dec. 15
Ringgold Band Concert: 3 p.m. at Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane Road, Exeter Township. Free-will offering. 610 779-3480
Dec. 15
Miracle at the Manger: 2 to 5 p.m., St. Paul’s UMC Geigertown, 1136 Geigertown Rd, Birdsboro. Free event for all ages. Combines sharing the story of Jesus’ birth with actives that point to the one in the manger bed for all our hope. Nativity sets will be on display, music, family craft and food will be provided. 610- 286-9479
Dec. 16
Holiday Concert: 7 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Pottsgrove Community Band, a group of volunteers of all ages and talents, perform holiday tunes. Light, festive refreshments will be available. Free and open to the public. RSVPs appreciated; call 610-473-8066.
Dec. 19
Parkinson’s Learn and Share: 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Discussion on proper equipment and adaptive tools that help to live independently. Followed by workout with exercises that help improve posture and balance and increase range of movement, strength and endurance. Comfortable clothing suggested. Free. Held on third Thursdays. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
Dec. 22
Butter Valley Community Choir Cantata Concert Bethlehem Morning: 3 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Cookie reception to follow. 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Bakers needed: looking for volunteers to bake cookies for Oley Library Holiday House Tour on Dec. 7.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Dec. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 17
Dec. 12: Music by Steve Walker 1 p.m.
Dec. 13: Friday Nite Dance featuring The ChasBand 7 p.m. Admission charged.
Dec. 16: Christmas Trivia 1 p.m.
Dec. 16: Boyertown Area Senior High School Show Choir 1 p.m.
Dec. 17: BINGO Nite 6 p.m.
Dec. 20: Christmas BINGO 1 p.m.
Dec. 30: Music by After All 1 p.m.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older, Dec. 18. Join us for a story with your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Dec. 18 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Dec. 12: Sweet Treats for the Holidays (adult) 6:30 to 8 p.m. Holiday food tasting with authors Patricia Brett and Courtney Diener. They will also sell and sign copies of their cookbook “The Kimberton Whole Foods Cookbook: A Family History with Recipes” (Hickory Grove Publishing), which features local growers and makers among over 60 recipes. Register at 610-406-9431.
Dec. 14: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Sing, tap along to the beat with instruments, use fun props like scarves, ribbons, or a parachute.
Dec. 14: Family Challenge Exhibition. Families and children ages 4 to 18 design your own gingerbread house and submit it for entry in our contest. Drop off on Dec. 14. One $50 People’s Choice gift card awarded. See website for details and entry form.
Dec. 15: Barnyard Bubbe’s Hanukkah 2 to 5:30 p.m. Families with children 10 and under. At 2 p.m., Sleepy Hollow Farms visits with Critter Coral (indoor petting zoo). At 3:30 p.m., snack and craft time. At 4 p.m. Klein-Higger and Sharf give presentation about their board book, “Barnyard Bubbe’s Hanukkah.” Concludes with a meet and greet, photo opportunities, book sales and signings. Each child has a chance to win one of several door prizes for attending. Register at 610-406-9431.
Dec. 17: Family Movie Night 6 to 8 p.m. Bring the family, dinner, pjs, and watch “Toy Story 4.”
Dec. 18: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Night of coloring fun for ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Dec. 18: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Dec. 19: Letter Writing Social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. Register at 610-406-9431.
Dec. 21: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
RECURRING
Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at the Daniel Boone Primary Center on Thursdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and Mt. Penn Elementary School on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly during the school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way of Berks County 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.