Dec. 5
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Avon orders will be available for pick-up. Marilyn Wagner, District P-4 Governor, will be visiting. All welcome.
Dec. 6 & 7
Festival of Trees: 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Boyertown Area Multi- Service & The Center at Spring Street. Take stroll through an array of Christmas trees. Door prizes. Raffle to win completely decorated tree. The trees are donated and decorated by friends of Multi-Service - individuals, families, businesses, clubs and organizations. The Festival of Trees is a magical holiday open house for everyone to come and get into the holiday spirit.
Dec. 7
Birdsboro Contra Dance: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Birdsboro Community Memorial Center, 201 E. Main St. Beginner instruction 7 p.m. Caller is Ridge Kennedy with music by Tom Krumm & Friends. Admission charged. Wear clean soft-soled shoes to protect the floor. www.birdsborocontra.org
Dec. 7
Community Tree Lighting: 5 to 7 p.m. at Amity Community Park next to playground. Held rain or snow. At 6:15 p.m. Santa brings gifts for all children. Refreshments availablel. Carolers. Sponsored by Daniel Boone Optimist Club. www.danielbooneoptimist.com
Dec. 7
Free community pancake breakfast with Santa: 8 to 10 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Santa arrives at 9 a.m. Free photos with Santa.
Dec. 7 & 8
Christmas Crafts and Food Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 at St. Columbkill’s Church, 200 Indian Spring Rd, Boyertown, in Quinn Hall. 484-529-5423
Dec. 8
Exeter Woman’s Club 22nd Annual Holiday House Tour: 1 to 5 p.m. Self-driven tour of homes decorated for Christmas. Carols by Exeter Singers, basket raffle, photo booth, drawing for a Stay at Home vacation gift basket worth $500. Purchase tickets online, Boscov’s East, Effie’s Charcoal Chef, and Exeter Library and day of tour at David’s Cleaning Service. Proceeds go to Mary’s Shelter, Exeter Library, Exeter Food Pantry, student awards at Exeter High School, local emergency responders.
Dec. 11
Holiday Bingo: 2 p.m., Chestnut Knoll At Home Services, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Festive prizes. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVPs appreciated; call 610-473-3328.
Dec. 12
Fun and Fit: Series for Seniors 1 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, Personal Care building. Modified Pilates is known to improve a host of physical abilities, including flexibility, muscle tone and posture, as well as lung capacity. Free and open to seniors. Class sizes limited. RSVP at 610-385-2030.
Dec. 14
Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County Christmas luncheon and meeting: 12:30 p.m. at Chef Alan's in West Reading. Call Fran at 610-621-8699 for reservations by Dec. 7.
Dec. 14
Pancake Breakfast: 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Boyertown Masonic Lodge #741, Third and Jefferson streets. Eggs, potatoes, sausage and beverage. Surprise visit from Santa. Under 4 Free. Funds raised support local charities.
Dec. 15
Ringgold Band Concert: 3 p.m. at Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane Road, Exeter Township. Free-will offering. 610 779-3480
Dec. 15
Miracle at the Manger: 2 to 5 p.m., St. Paul’s UMC Geigertown, 1136 Geigertown Rd, Birdsboro. Free event for all ages. Combines sharing the story of Jesus’ birth with actives that point to the one in the manger bed for all our hope. Nativity sets will be on display, music, family craft and food will be provided. 610- 286-9479
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Bakers needed: looking for volunteers to bake cookies for Oley Library Holiday House Tour on Dec. 7.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Dec. 4 and 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 3, 10, 17
Dec. 9: Shuffleboard Tournament 9:45 a.m.
Dec. 10: Depression by Andrew Harnish, Fox Rehab, 1 p.m.
Dec. 10: Coloring with a Purpose with Julie Longacre 6 p.m.
Dec. 11: Cold vs Flu by Beth Biehl, Southeastern Home Health, 10 a.m.
Dec. 11: Meet Titus the Therapy Dog 1 p.m.
Dec. 12: Music by Steve Walker 1 p.m.
Dec. 13: Friday Nite Dance featuring The ChasBand 7 p.m. Admission charged.
Dec. 16: Christmas Trivia 1 p.m.
Dec. 16: Boyertown Area Senior High School Show Choir 1 p.m.
Dec. 17: BINGO Nite 6 p.m.
Dec. 20: Christmas BINGO 1 p.m.
Dec. 30: Music by After All 1 p.m.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older, Dec. 4, 11. Join us for a story with your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Dec. 18 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Dec. 2 to 6: Spirit Week at Chick-fil-A, 4675 Perkiomen Ave, Reading. Support Exeter Community Library by making a purchase at Chick-fil-A during Spirit Week. A portion of all proceeds go to the library.
Dec. 7: Friends Holiday Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come for a beautiful fresh holiday wreath and an array of Christmas cookies.
Dec. 8: Friends Holiday Sale noon to 3 p.m. Fresh holiday wreath and an array of Christmas cookies. Plus, tons of crafts from the Quacking Quilters.
Dec. 9: Tortoise Open House 6 to 7 p.m. ages 4 and older. Get an up close visit & touch opportunity with Dan de Lion, our resident Russian Tortoise. No registration necessary.
Dec. 10: Holiday Cocktails with Kombucha 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn how to make holiday-inspired festive cocktails with Olga Sorzano of Baba’s Brew. Registration limited to 100 attendees . Must be 21 or older. Please be prepared to show valid identification at time of entry. Register at 610-406-9431.
Dec. 12: Sweet Treats for the Holidays (adult) 6:30 to 8 p.m. Holiday food tasting with authors Patricia Brett and Courtney Diener. They will also sell and sign copies of their cookbook “The Kimberton Whole Foods Cookbook: A Family History with Recipes” (Hickory Grove Publishing), which features local growers and makers among over 60 recipes. Register at 610-406-9431.
Dec. 14: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Sing, tap along to the beat with instruments, use fun props like scarves, ribbons, or a parachute.
Dec. 14: Family Challenge Exhibition. Families and children ages 4 to 18 design your own gingerbread house and submit it for entry in our contest. Drop off on Dec. 14. One $50 People’s Choice gift card awarded. See website for details and entry form.
Dec. 15: Barnyard Bubbe’s Hanukkah 2 to 5:30 p.m. Families with children 10 and under. At 2 p.m., Sleepy Hollow Farms visits with Critter Coral (indoor petting zoo). At 3:30 p.m., snack and craft time. At 4 p.m. Klein-Higger and Sharf give presentation about their board book, “Barnyard Bubbe’s Hanukkah.” Concludes with a meet and greet, photo opportunities, book sales and signings. Each child has a chance to win one of several door prizes for attending. Register at 610-406-9431.
Dec. 17: Family Movie Night 6 to 8 p.m. Bring the family, dinner, pjs, and watch “Toy Story 4.”
Dec. 18: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Night of coloring fun for ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Dec. 18: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Dec. 19: Letter Writing Social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. Register at 610-406-9431.
Dec. 21: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
RECURRING
Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at the Daniel Boone Primary Center on Thursdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and Mt. Penn Elementary School on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly during the school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way of Berks County 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.