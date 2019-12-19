Times & SBN calendar Dec. 26
Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Dec. 29
Free Piano Concert: 2 p.m. at St. John's EL Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg. Free piano concert by Cody Knight, formerly of Shoemakersvlle, and a Hamburg area graduate.
Dec. 31
Boyertown Area Historical Society's 10th Annual Bear Drop: The Nei Yaahrs Bahr Rutsch will be held Dec. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 43 S. Chestnut St., Boyertown. This event is family friendly with music, games, crafts, and food to celebrate our PA German Heritage. Herr Bear will descend at 6 p.m., which is the equivalent of midnight in Germany. Donations welcome to support events. For more information, call 610-367-5525 or email boyertownhistory.library@windstream.net.
Jan. 1
14th Annual New Year's Day, Pork & Sauerkraut Dinner: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. John's EL Church, 99 Pine St., Hamburg. Adults - $9, Children under 12 - $4.50. Pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce, beverages and homemade dessert. 610-562-4440 or 610-562-8732.
Jan. 4
Bus trip to PA Farm Show: sponsored by Hamburg Grange. Leave Hamburg 8:15 a.m., leave Farm Show 5 p.m., $20 per seat. 610-207-9755
Jan. 9
Session on adoption, foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. Staff explain foster parenting as well as the processes involved in adopting a child or youth. Learn about children available for adoption as well as foster care, foster-to-adopt and medically fragile foster care. Call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504 to register.
Jan. 11
Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Keystone Fire Company, 240 N. Walnut St., Boyertown. Admission $10, snacks included, door prizes, music by Bobby Koch. Cash bar. Call Marge 570-943-2393.
Jan. 18 and 19
Berks County Wine Trail Winter Warmer Wine Tasting Weekend: noon to 5 p.m. both days. Enjoy featured wines together with samples of hot soups, desserts, and other comfort-inspired pairings. Self-guided tour of 11 trail wineries, www.berkscountywinetrail.com/wineries/. No reservations or tickets needed. Note, most wineries charge a tasting fee for their full wine list.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Move & Groove in Chairs: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Jan. 15, 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays
Dec. 30: Music by After All 1 p.m.
Bingo: Jan. 7, 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Jan. 7: 10 a.m. Tax Free Investing: It’s Not What You Make, It’s What You Keep” by Bonnie L. Thompson, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones
Jan. 9: 1 p.m. Music by Pretzel City Nuggets
Jan. 10: Friday Nite Dance 7 to 10 p.m. featuring “The Rehrig Brothers.
Jan. 13: 6 to 8 p.m. Coloring with a Purpose with Julie Longacre
Jan. 14: 10 to 11 a.m. Boyertown Area Multi-Service Tour
Jan. 14: 1 p.m. Living with Arthritis by Andrew Harnish, Fox Rehab.
Jan. 14: Shuffleboard Tournament 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Jan. 16: 1 p.m. History Revisited by Darius Puff.
Jan. 21: Elvis Tribute by Jeff Krick 1 p.m.
Jan. 22: Hasenpfeffer Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Jan. 23: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Jan. 27: Music by Michael Kropp 1 p.m.
Jan. 28: Book Club 1 p.m. This month’s selection is “The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Jan. 15, 22 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 and older. Join us for a story, but be sure to bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Jan. 29 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Family Challenge Exhibition: Drop off Jan. 25. For families and Children ages 4 to 18. Design your own crayon creation and submit it for entry in our contest. Let’s see how creative our crayon engineers can get. One $50 People’s Choice gift card will be awarded. See website for details and entry form.
Jan. 6: Tortoise Open House 6 to 7 p.m. ages 4 and older. Get an up close visit & touch opportunity with Dan de Lion, our resident Russian Tortoise. No registration necessary.
Jan. 6: Tech Tuesday 6 to 7 p.m. all ages with adult. Bring the family and explore various tech toys. Each week will feature new items to investigate like bee-bots, cublets, bloxels, snap circuits, and more!
Jan. 7: Contemporary Movie Night (adult event) 6 to 8 p.m. Watching “Downton Abbey,” the continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early twentieth century. Rated PG. No registration required.
Jan. 8: Evening Readers Club (for adults) 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Reading “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, a daring, beautiful, stay-up-all-night story about love and loss, the fight for survival, and the wildness that lives in both man and nature.
Jan. 10: Unplugged Game Night (adult event) 6 to 9 p.m. Unplug and play board games and card games. We’ll have an array of games on hand, but you can also bring your favorites. Pizza and drinks provided. Feel free to bring your choice of snacks or dessert. Call to register 610-406-9431
Jan. 11: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. for parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Bring your dancing shoes as we engage your body and mind with educational & toe-tapping songs. Tap along to the beat with instruments. We’ll bring out some fun props like scarves, ribbons, or a parachute.
Jan. 21: Family Movie Night 6 p.m. Bring the family, dinner and pjs, and we’ll provide the movie. Please visit www.berkslibraries.org/exeter for more details.
Jan. 22: Coloring Night for Adults (ages 16 and older) 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring out your inner child with a night of coloring fun for adults. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Jan. 22: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6 to 7:45 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Jan. 23: Letter Writing Social 6 to 8 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. To register and for details, call 610-406-9431.
Jan. 25: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
Jan. 28: Lego Challenge 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 to 12. You and your child will work together to complete the month’s challenge. Small prizes will be given to those who successfully complete the task. This month’s challenge is a math challenge. No registration necessary.
RECURRING
Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at the Daniel Boone Primary Center on Thursdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and Mt. Penn Elementary School on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly during the school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way of Berks County 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.