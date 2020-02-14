Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Feb. 20
Lions Club of Boyertown dinner meeting: 6:30 pm at Friendship Hook& Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Speaker is Jim Davidheiser on Supplemental Insurance. All welcome to attend.
Feb. 20
‘Let’s Get Moving’ Informational Breakfast and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Learn how to downsize and move into retirement community. Panel of experts provide advice for a stress-free move. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-385-5134.
Feb. 20
Alzheimer’s Support Group discovering hidden gems to understanding Dementia: 6:30-8 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
Feb. 20
Taste of Berks: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Reading. Hosted by Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. Sample the best foods that Berks has to offer in food, agriculture and hospitality industries. Live music by Erich Cawalla & Friends. greaterreading.org
Feb. 22
Free community meal: noon, Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Free lunch will be served. All are welcome. 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com
Feb. 23
Boyertown Lions Club Bingo: Doors open at 1 p.m. at Keystone Fire Company, 240 N. Walnut St., Boyertown. Play begins at 2 p.m. Gift cards and certificates will be the Bingo prizes and door prizes. $20 for advance purchase or $25 at the door. You receive 20 games of bingo. Additional special games may be purchased. Refreshments will be sold. Walk-ins welcome. Proceeds benefit Boyertown Lions Club charities. Call Nancy at 610-367-7704 for advance tickets.
Feb. 24
Berks Photographic Society presents “Up Close and Personal Macro Presentation and Hands-On Shooting:” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Valerie Hoffman Photography will explore the tiny world of macro and close-up photography. Brief presentation on important tips and techniques, then practice photographing with a wide variety of props. The event is free.
Feb. 29
Spaghetti Dinner: from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Bally Mennonite Church in fellowship hall. Spaghetti with sauce, assorted meat toppings, salad, garlic bread, and assorted homemade desserts. The cost is a donation. Take out available. All welcome. Proceeds will provide funds for the Bally Community Preschool (call preschool office at 610-845-1600 or visit www.ballycommunitypreschool.org).
Feb. 29
History of Amity Township: 1-2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East. In celebration of Amity Township’s tricentennial, Randy Westley, a photographer and historian, shares details on the former Smilin’ Jack Airport and its significance during World War II, as well as tales surrounding the township’s famous landmark, Monocacy Hill. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Register by Feb. 27, call 610-385-5134.
March 1
The Woman’s Club of Birdsboro Annual Bingo Bonanza: 2 p.m. at Birdsboro Community Memorial Center. $25 for 25 games. Prizes, raffles, door prizes, home-made food and snacks. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Seating is limited. Purchase tickets, call Molly Rapposelli at 610-582-5112 or leave message at 610-568-4218.
March 10
Outsmart the Scammer: 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll At Home Services, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Bonnie L. Thompson, a financial advisor from Edward Jones, will share tips to spot red flags consistent with fraud, resources you can turn to and steps to take now to protect you and your family. Refreshments available. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by March 6 at 610-473-3328.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Move & Groove in Chairs: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays
Feb. 20: History Revisited 1 to 2 p.m. by Darius Puff, local Lenape historian whose heritage includes Lenape and English, will offer a presentation titled “Roanoke.”
Feb. 24: Music by Lorri Woodward & James Hummel 1 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 25: Mardi Gras 1 to 2 p.m. Celebrate Mardi Gras with songs sung by Debi Irene Wahl.
Feb. 25: Book Club 1 to 2 p.m. This month’s selection is “True Colors” by Kristin Hannah.
Feb. 26: Hasenpfeffer Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Feb. 26: 1 on 1 Shuffleboard & Pool Practice 1 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 27: Wii Bowling Tournament 9:45 to 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 27: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
March 3: Apple Ipad/Iphone Class 12:45 to 2 p.m.
March 3: Knit & Crochet Club 1 to 2 p.m.
March 3: Bingo 6 to 9 p.m.
March 4: Sew Giving Club 2 to 4 p.m.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Monday Morning Book Discussion: (for adults) 10:15 a.m. March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1. Check website or call library for book titles.
Novels at Night Book Discussion: (for adults) 6:30 p.m. March 3, April 7, May 5 and June 4. Check website or call library for book titles.
Lapsit Storytime: (birth to 18 months) Wednesdays 10:30 a.m., Feb. 12, 19, 26.
Toddler Storytime: (18 to 36 months) Wednesdays 11 a.m. Feb. 12, 19, 26.
Preschool Storytime: (ages 3 to 5) Thursdays 11 a.m. Feb. 13, 20, 27.
Adult Craft Club: third Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., $5, make seasonal crafts.
Photography Workshop: (for adults 18+) Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Learn to take and edit photos on mobile devices. Teachers from Barrio Alegria.
CPR Class American Heart Association Certification: Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. $25 per person. Call library at 610-369-0496 to sign up and for more information.
Family Zumba: (all ages) Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. Upbeat fitness class with guest instructor from the Boyertown YMCA.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Feb. 26, March 4 at 7 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 and older, bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.) for story and make a miniature craft. On Feb. 26, we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Feb. 22: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
Feb. 25: Lego Challenge 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 – 12. You and your child will work together to complete the month’s challenge. Small prizes will be given to those who successfully complete the task. This month’s challenge is an Imagination challenge. No registration necessary.
Feb. 26: Coloring Night for Adults 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring out your inner child with a night of coloring fun for adults. Ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Feb. 26: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6 to 7:45 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Feb. 27: Letter Writing Social 6 to 8 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. To register & for details, call 610-406-9431.
March 2: Tortoise Open House 6 to 7 p.m. ages 4 and older. Get an up close visit & touch opportunity with Dan de Lion, our resident Russian Tortoise. No registration necessary.
March 3: Tech Tuesday 6 to 7 p.m. All ages with adult. Bring the family and explore various tech toys. Each week will feature new items to investigate: bee-bots, cubelets, bloxels, snap circuits, and more.
March 3: Contemporary Movie Night (adult event) 6 to 8 p.m. watching "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Lloyd Vogel. Rated PG. No registration required.
March 4: Evening Readers Club (adult) 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. reading "Finding Dorothy" by Elizabeth Letts. A richly imagined novel that tells the story behind The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the book that inspired the iconic film, through the eyes of author L. Frank Baum's intrepid wife, Maud, from the family's hardscrabble days in South Dakota to the Hollywood film set where she first meets Judy Garland.