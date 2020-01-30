Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Feb. 6
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 pm. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. This will be the monthly board meeting. All members are welcome.
Feb. 7
Second Annual Blazers Ball (Battling Against Losing Lives): students vs. faculty basketball game for suicide awareness at Daniel Boone Area High School, Birdsboro. Doors open 6 p.m. Tip-off is 6:30 p.m. Admission is $2. Donations accepted at the door and during half time. Money raised will be donated to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In addition, 10 other organizations will be there to show awareness. Go to DBHS Blazers Ball on Facebook.
Feb. 8
Indoor Flea Market: Feb. 8 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road, Stony Creek. Tables $10. Contact Kathy at 610-856-7390.
Feb. 10
Berks Photographic Society presents "What Judges Look For:" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Examine both the objective and subjective things that make a photograph great and exhibition worthy. Presentation with audience participation. Event is free.
Feb. 14
Crafty Couples Valentine's Day Date Night Workshop: 7 to 9 p.m., Clay on Main, Oley. Instructor Alizabeth Wenrich will guide couples through fun and easy clay projects. No experience necessary. BYOB. Enjoy a glass while looking at exhibit in the gallery. For adults. $50. Register at www.clayonmain.org, 610-987-0273, or email clayonmain@gmail.com.
Feb. 14 and 15
Saints or Sinners Valentine's Ghost Tour: Brinton Lodge, 1808 W. Schuylkill Rd. Douglassville. Discover haunting love stories and loveless ghost stories. Evening ends with a nightcap from on-site brewery, Hidden River Brewing Co., or wine, and local specialty chocolate. Tickets $24 per person. Purchase in advance at www.brintonlodge.com or 610-572-7121.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Move & Groove in Chairs: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Feb. 5, 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays
Bingo: Feb. 4, 13 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Feb. 6: Cold Weather Readiness & Injury Prevention by Christian Porter, Pivot Health Solutions, 1 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 10: Coloring with a Purpose with Julie Longacre 6 to 8 p.m.
Feb. 11: Android Class 12:45 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 12: Staying Heart Healthy with a Laugh by Beh Biehl, Southeastern Home Health, 10 to 11 a.m.
Feb. 12: Music by Melanie Wolf and Ken Ertman 1 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 13: Music by Nick Viscuco 1 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 14: Friday Nite Dance 7 to 10 p.m. featuring The ChasBand.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Monday Morning Book Discussion: (for adults) 10:15 a.m. March 2.
Novels at Night Book Discussion: (for adults) 6:30 p.m. March 3.
Lapsit Storytime: (birth to 18 months) Wednesdays 10:30 a.m., Feb. 12.
Toddler Storytime: (18 to 36 months) Wednesdays 11 a.m. Feb. 12.
Preschool Storytime: (ages 3 to 5) Thursdays 11 a.m. Feb. 13.
Storytime with Patrick O’Donnell: (ages 3 to 5) Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. Author Patrick O'Donnell will share his book "Do Penguins Have Pediatricians?”
Storytime Ballet” (ages 4 to 8) Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. Guest teacher Miss Sharon form Visions Dance will lead a Cinderella-themed program.
Adult Craft Club: third Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., $5, make seasonal crafts.
Photography Workshop: (for adults 18+) Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Learn to take and edit photos on mobile devices. Teachers from Barrio Alegria.
CPR Class American Heart Association Certification: Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. $25 per person. Call library at 610-369-0496 to sign up.
Family Zumba: (all ages) Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. Upbeat fitness class.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26 at 7 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 and older, bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.) for story and make a miniature craft. On Feb. 26, we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Feb. 8: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under.