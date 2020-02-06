Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Feb. 14
Crafty Couples Valentine's Day Date Night Workshop: 7 to 9 p.m., Clay on Main, Oley. Instructor Alizabeth Wenrich will guide couples through fun and easy clay projects. No experience necessary. BYOB. Enjoy a glass while looking at exhibit in the gallery. For adults. $50. Register at www.clayonmain.org, 610-987-0273, or email clayonmain@gmail.com.
Feb. 17
New Hanover AARP meeting: 12:45 p.m. at New Hanover Lutheran Church, Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville. Optional social time with a bring-your-own bag lunch (beverage and desserts provided) at noon. Entertainment by Jimmy Edwards, singer and keyboards. Food drive for Boyertown Multi-Services. All those age 50 and older invited.
Feb. 17
Berks Photographic Society presents “Tom’s Tips: Light, Exposure, and Composition:” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Interactive discussion on techniques, technical insight and thought processes for using light, exposure and composition to improve your photography presented by Tom Stoeri, BPS member. The event is free.
Feb. 19
Family Caregiver’s Education & Support Open Discussion: Chestnut Knoll Personal Care, Memory Care and At Home Services invite public to Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave., 2 to 3 p.m. for open forum. Learn supportive insight and resourceful strategies that help you provide better care to your loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Free and open to the public. Space is limited. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
Feb. 20
Lions Club of Boyertown dinner meeting: 6:30 pm at Friendship Hook& Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Speaker is Jim Davidheiser on Supplemental Insurance. All welcome to attend.
Feb. 20
‘Let’s Get Moving’ Informational Breakfast and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Learn how to downsize and move into retirement community. Panel of experts provide advice for a stress-free move. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-385-5134.
Feb. 20
Alzheimer’s Support Group discovering hidden gems to understanding Dementia: 6:30-8 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
Feb. 20
Taste of Berks: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Reading. Hosted by Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. Sample the best foods that Berks has to offer in food, agriculture and hospitality industries. Live music by Erich Cawalla & Friends. greaterreading.org
Feb. 22
Free community meal: noon, Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Free lunch will be served. All are welcome. 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com
Feb. 23
Boyertown Lions Club Bingo: Doors open at 1 p.m. at Keystone Fire Company, 240 N. Walnut St., Boyertown. Play begins at 2 p.m. Gift cards and certificates will be the Bingo prizes and door prizes. $20 for advance purchase or $25 at the door. You receive 20 games of bingo. Additional special games may be purchased. Refreshments will be sold. Walk-ins welcome. Proceeds benefit Boyertown Lions Club charities. Call Nancy at 610-367-7704 for advance tickets.
Feb. 24
Berks Photographic Society presents “Up Close and Personal Macro Presentation and Hands-On Shooting:” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Valerie Hoffman Photography will explore the tiny world of macro and close-up photography. Brief presentation on important tips and techniques, then practice photographing with a wide variety of props. The event is free.
Feb. 29
Spaghetti Dinner: from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Bally Mennonite Church in fellowship hall. Spaghetti with sauce, assorted meat toppings, salad, garlic bread, and assorted homemade desserts. The cost is a donation. Take out available. All welcome. Proceeds will provide funds for the Bally Community Preschool (call preschool office at 610-845-1600 or visit www.ballycommunitypreschool.org).
March 1
The Woman’s Club of Birdsboro Annual Bingo Bonanza: 2 p.m. at Birdsboro Community Memorial Center. $25 for 25 games. Prizes, raffles, door prizes, home-made food and snacks. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Seating is limited. Purchase tickets, call Molly Rapposelli at 610-582-5112 or leave message at 610-568-4218.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Move & Groove in Chairs: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Feb. 5, 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays
Bingo: Feb. 4, 13 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Feb. 3: Shuffleboard Tournament 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.
Feb. 4: Apple iPad/iPhone Class 12:45 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 6: Cold Weather Readiness & Injury Prevention by Christian Porter, Pivot Health Solutions, 1 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 10: Coloring with a Purpose with Julie Longacre 6 to 8 p.m.
Feb. 11: Android Class 12:45 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 12: Staying Heart Healthy with a Laugh by Beh Biehl, Southeastern Home Health, 10 to 11 a.m.
Feb. 12: Music by Melanie Wolf and Ken Ertman 1 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 13: Music by Nick Viscuco 1 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 14: Friday Nite Dance 7 to 10 p.m. featuring The ChasBand.
Feb. 18: Signs of a Stroke by Andrew Harnish, Fox Rehab, 1 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 20: History Revisited 1 to 2 p.m. by Darius Puff, local Lenape historian whose heritage includes Lenape and English, will offer a presentation titled “Roanoke.”
Feb. 24: Music by Lorri Woodward & James Hummel 1 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 25: Mardi Gras 1 to 2 p.m. Celebrate Mardi Gras with songs sung by Debi Irene Wahl.
Feb. 25: Book Club 1 to 2 p.m. This month’s selection is “True Colors” by Kristin Hannah.
Feb. 26: Hasenpfeffer Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Feb. 26: 1 on 1 Shuffleboard & Pool Practice 1 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 27: Wii Bowling Tournament 9:45 to 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 27: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Monday Morning Book Discussion: (for adults) 10:15 a.m. March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1. Check website or call library for book titles.
Novels at Night Book Discussion: (for adults) 6:30 p.m. March 3, April 7, May 5 and June 4. Check website or call library for book titles.
Lapsit Storytime: (birth to 18 months) Wednesdays 10:30 a.m., Feb. 12, 19, 26.
Toddler Storytime: (18 to 36 months) Wednesdays 11 a.m. Feb. 12, 19, 26.
Preschool Storytime: (ages 3 to 5) Thursdays 11 a.m. Feb. 13, 20, 27.
Storytime with Patrick O’Donnell: (ages 3 to 5) Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. Author Patrick O'Donnell will share his book "Do Penguins Have Pediatricians?”
Storytime Ballet” (ages 4 to 8) Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. Guest teacher Miss Sharon form Visions Dance will lead a Cinderella-themed program.
Adult Craft Club: third Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., $5, make seasonal crafts.
Photography Workshop: (for adults 18+) Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Learn to take and edit photos on mobile devices. Teachers from Barrio Alegria.
CPR Class American Heart Association Certification: Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. $25 per person. Call library at 610-369-0496 to sign up and for more information.
Family Zumba: (all ages) Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. Upbeat fitness class with guest instructor from the Boyertown YMCA.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26 at 7 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 and older, bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.) for story and make a miniature craft. On Feb. 26, we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Feb. 18: Family Movie Night 6 to 8 p.m. You bring the family, dinner and pjs, and we’ll provide the movie! Please visit www.berkslibraries.org/exeter for more details.
Feb. 22: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
Feb. 25: Lego Challenge 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 – 12. You and your child will work together to complete the month’s challenge. Small prizes will be given to those who successfully complete the task. This month’s challenge is an Imagination challenge. No registration necessary.
Feb. 26: Coloring Night for Adults 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring out your inner child with a night of coloring fun for adults. Ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Feb. 26: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6 to 7:45 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Feb. 27: Letter Writing Social 6 to 8 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. To register & for details, call 610-406-9431.