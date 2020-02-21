Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Feb. 29
Spaghetti Dinner: from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Bally Mennonite Church in fellowship hall. Spaghetti with sauce, assorted meat toppings, salad, garlic bread, and assorted homemade desserts. The cost is a donation. Take out available. All welcome. Proceeds will provide funds for the Bally Community Preschool (call preschool office at 610-845-1600 or visit www.ballycommunitypreschool.org).
Feb. 29
History of Amity Township: 1-2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East. In celebration of Amity Township’s tricentennial, Randy Westley, a photographer and historian, shares details on the former Smilin’ Jack Airport and its significance during World War II, as well as tales surrounding the township’s famous landmark, Monocacy Hill. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Register by Feb. 27, call 610-385-5134.
March 1
The Woman’s Club of Birdsboro Annual Bingo Bonanza: 2 p.m. at Birdsboro Community Memorial Center. $25 for 25 games. Prizes, raffles, door prizes, home-made food and snacks. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Seating is limited. Purchase tickets, call Molly Rapposelli at 610-582-5112 or leave message at 610-568-4218.
March 2
Author Visit: 7 to 9 p.m., Sinking Spring Public Library, 3940 Penn Ave., Reading, PA 19608. Jenna Blum will speak about her latest book, “The Lost Family,” a story of marriage, family and the haunting grief of World War II that spans generations. Register at no cost at https://www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour or call 610-678-4311. Books will be available for purchase and signing during the event.
March 7
Library Comic Con: noon to 4 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library. All ages welcome. Wear favorite costume. Meet professional artists, makers and cosplayers. No registration needed. Visit www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown.
March 10
Outsmart the Scammer: 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll At Home Services, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Bonnie L. Thompson, a financial advisor from Edward Jones, will share tips to spot red flags consistent with fraud, resources you can turn to and steps to take now to protect you and your family. Refreshments available. Free and open to the public. Seating limited. RSVP by March 6 at 610-473-3328.
March 14
Winter Wine Down Library Fundraiser: 6 to 9 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library. Ages 21 and older. Wine tasting, local foods and live music. $40 a ticket or $75 for two tickets, purchase at https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown.
March 14
Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County: 1 p.m. in the school at St. Ignatius. Speakers will be Margaret and John Hueski. All Catholic women are invited.
March 19
45th Anniversary Celebration: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. meal and 1 to 2 p.m. After All Band at The Center at Spring Street, Boyertown. Dutch Platter appetizer, roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, Pa blend vegetables and a special dessert. Favors for all in attendance. Make reservation at 610-367-2313.
March 22
Designer Bag Bingo: 1 p.m. at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountain View Road, Reading. Benefits Special Olympics PA. $25 per ticket. Call 484-345-0546.
March 26
Author Visit: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Albright College Wachovia Theatre, 1621 N 13th St., Reading. Michael Dobbs speaks about his books “The Unwanted: America, Auschwitz” and a “Village Caught in Between.” 2019 winner of National Jewish Book Award. Tale of Jewish families seeking entry to U.S. during World War II and the formidable bureaucratic obstacles they faced. Register at no cost at https://www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour. Books available for purchase and signing during event.
March 28
Scrapbook Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at St. John (Hill) UCC, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Minimum table size is 4’x2 ½’. Cost is $25 payable to St. John (Hill) Women’s Guild which includes one meal. Food available for purchase. Registration form at www.stjohnhillucc.org. Complete form and return to St. John (Hill) UCC, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown, PA 19512 Attn: Scrapbook Saturday by March 1. For more information, call Tracy Kochey at 610-473-0322 or Nancy Weller at 610-367-8114.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Move & Groove in Chairs: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays
Knit & Crochet Club: March 3 at 2 p.m.
Bingo: March 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Sew Giving Club: 2 to 4 p.m. March 4.
Feb. 27: Wii Bowling Tournament 9:45 to 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 27: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
March 3: Apple Ipad/Iphone Class 12:45 to 2 p.m.
March 4: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. AAA Driver Improvement Course for First Time Participants. $10 for AAA members, $15 for non-members, $15 per couple when both AAA members. No cost for veterans. To register call AAA at 610-374-4531.
March 9: 6 to 8 p.m. Coloring with a Purpose
March 10: Apple Ipad/Iphone Class 12:45 to 2 p.m.
March 10: Hymn Sing Along with Robin & Sharon 1 to 2 p.m.
March 11: 10 to 11 a.m. Living Well with Diabetes.
March 12: 1 to 2 p.m. Music by Perfect Blend
March 13: 7 to 10 p.m. Dance featuring The Majestics
March 16: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. AAA Driver Improvement Course for First Time Participants. $10 for AAA members, $15 for non-members, $15 per couple when both AAA members. No cost for veterans. To register call AAA at 610-374-4531.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Monday Morning Book Discussion: (for adults) 10:15 a.m. March 2.
Novels at Night Book Discussion: (for adults) 6:30 p.m. March 3.
Lapsit Storytime: (birth to 18 months) Wednesdays 10:30 a.m., Feb. 26, March 4.
Toddler Storytime: (18 to 36 months) Wednesdays 11 a.m. Feb. 26, March 4.
Preschool Storytime: (ages 3 to 5) Thursdays 11 a.m. Feb. 27, March 5.
Adult Craft Club: third Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., $5, make seasonal crafts.
Family Zumba: (all ages) Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. Upbeat fitness class with guest instructor from the Boyertown YMCA.
March 2: Science Fair Info Session 1 p.m. For families with children in elementary through high school. We are holding our first Science Fair on May 9. Sign up by March 9.
March 23: Tiny Terrariums (ages 18+) 6:30 p.m. Build your own terrarium. All materials provided. Sign up by March 20.
March 28: Red Cross Babysitter Training (ages 11-16) 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $90 per person. Call the library at 610-369-0496 to sign up.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: March 4, 18 and 25 at 7 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 and older, bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.) for story and make a miniature craft. On March 25, we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Feb. 27: Letter Writing Social 6 to 8 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. To register & for details, call 610-406-9431.
March Family Challenge Exhibition: drop off March 14. Families and children ages 4 to 18. Design your own paper manipulation project and submit it for entry in our contest. Fold it, weave it, curl it – whatever you can think of! One $50 People’s Choice gift card will be awarded. See website for details and entry form.
March 3: Contemporary Movie Night (adult event) 6 to 8 p.m. Watching “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Based on real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Lloyd Vogel. Rated PG. No registration required.
March 4: Evening Readers Club (adult) 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Reading “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts. A richly imagined novel that tells the story behind The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the book that inspired the iconic film, through the eyes of author L. Frank Baum's intrepid wife, Maud--from the family's hardscrabble days in South Dakota to the Hollywood film set where she first meets Judy Garland.