Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Feb. 1
Pork & Sauerkraut Supper: 4 to 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road, Stony Creek, PA 19606. Adults $9, Kids (6 - 12) $4, under 6 free.
Feb. 3
Author Visit by Saul Austerlitz: 7 to 9 p.m. at Exeter Community Library 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading, PA 19606. Austerlitz will discuss his book, “Generation Friends - An Inside Look at the Show that Defined a Television Era.” Includes brand-new interviews with series creators, published for 25th anniversary of show’s premier. Books available for purchase and signing.
Feb. 4
Valentine Bingo: 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll At Home Services, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Win heart-healthy inspired prizes and sweet rewards. Light refreshments provided. Free and open to public. RSVP at 610-473-3328.
Feb. 6
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 pm. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Monthly board meeting. All members welcome.
Feb. 7
2nd Annual Blazers Ball (Battling Against Losing Lives): students vs. faculty basketball game for suicide awareness at Daniel Boone Area High School, Birdsboro. Doors open 6 p.m. Tip-off is 6:30 p.m. Admission $2. Donations accepted at door and during half time. Money raised donated to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Feb. 8
Indoor Flea Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road, Stony Creek. Tables $10. Contact Kathy at 610-856-7390.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Move & Groove in Chairs: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Feb. 5, 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays
Bingo: Feb. 4, 13 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Feb. 3: Shuffleboard Tournament 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.
Feb. 4: Apple iPad/iPhone Class 12:45 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 6: Cold Weather Readiness & Injury Prevention by Christian Porter, Pivot Health Solutions, 1 to 2 p.m.
Feb. 10: Coloring with a Purpose with Julie Longacre 6 to 8 p.m.
Feb. 11: Android Class 12:45 to 2 p.m.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown
Monday Morning Book Discussion: (for adults), 10:15 a.m. Feb. 3, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1. Check website or call library for book titles.
Novels at Night Book Discussion: (for adults), 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, March 3, April 7, May 5,and June 4. Check website or call library for book titles.
Adult Craft Club: third Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., cost $5 to make seasonal crafts
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26 at 7 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 and older, bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.) for story and make a miniature craft. On Feb. 26, we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Feb. 1: National Take Your Child to the Library Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All ages welcome. Featuring Esteban, the green crayon from the book, "The Day the Crayons Quit" by Drew Daywalt, illustrated by Oliver Jeffers. Balloons, face painting, book bingo, literacy stations, and more! Full schedule of events at www.berkslibraries.org/exeter. No registration necessary.
Feb. 3: Tortoise Open House 6 to 7 p.m. Ages 4 and older get an up close visit and touch opportunity with Dan de Lion, our resident Russian Tortoise. No registration necessary.
Feb. 4: Tech Tuesday 6 to 7 p.m. All ages with adult. Bring the family and explore various tech toys. Each week will feature new items to investigate bee-bots, cubelets, bloxels, snap circuits, and more.
Feb. 4: Contemporary Movie Night (adult event) 6 to 8 p.m. Watching “The Art of Racing in the Rain.” Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. Rated PG. No registration required.
Feb. 5: Evening Readers Club 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Reading “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder. Adult event.
Feb. 8: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Bring your dancing shoes as we engage your body and mind with educational & toe-tapping songs. We warm up by singing and greeting each other. Then we’ll tap along to the beat with instruments. We’ll bring out some fun props like scarves, ribbons, or a parachute.