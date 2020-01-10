Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Jan. 16
Home Telehealth Informational Breakfast for Veterans: 9 a.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Guest speaker Ralph Strickland, a Connected Care manager from the Coatesville VA Medical Center, discusses the VA Telehealth Services, which uses technologies to improve your access to care. Find out how you can receive the right care when you need it, from your own home or local community. Enjoy a complimentary breakfast, courtesy of Keystone Villa. Free and open to veterans. RSVP by Jan. 13; call 610-385-2031.
Jan. 16
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. The program will be Lions Orientation Bingo.
Jan. 16
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesport Market. Ron Boltz gives Property Tax Elimination Update. Theo Judson, age 17, presents Preserving America for the Next Generation. Joshua Mutzel gives 2020 Census. Free. All invited.
Jan. 18 and 19
Berks County Wine Trail Winter Warmer Wine Tasting Weekend: noon to 5 p.m. both days. Enjoy featured wines together with samples of hot soups, desserts, and other comfort-inspired pairings. Self-guided tour of 11 trail wineries, www.berkscountywinetrail.com/wineries/. No reservations or tickets needed. Note, most wineries charge a tasting fee for their full wine list.
Jan. 20
Early History of the Reading Museum: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Berks Photographic Society program presented by society member Ivan Bub on how the Reading Museum and Art Gallery came to be a reality. Free.
Jan. 21
Presentation on Senior Services to Help with Health Changes: Presentation 7 to 8 p.m.; Q&A 8 to 8:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Join Chestnut Knoll, Chestnut Knoll At Home, Encompass Health and Southeastern Home Health Services to learn how to navigate and best utilize services available to seniors throughout the aging process. Free and open to the public. To RSVP, call 610-473-8066.
Jan. 21
AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: Jan. 21 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Drivers aged 50 years and older are eligible for the course. The cost is $20 per person or $15 for AARP members, with proof of membership. All participants must bring their AARP membership card (if applicable) and a valid driver’s license. Includes breakfast and lunch, courtesy of Chestnut Knoll. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-473-3328.
Jan. 24
March for Life: Immaculate Conception Church is sponsoring a coach bus to Washington, D.C., for the March for Life. Call or text Angela Peterson 610-858-9688 or email icc_march4life@windstream.net.
Jan. 27
Backyard Bird Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Berks Photographic Society program presented by Ginnie Lodge, member, on ideas and tools to make interesting and pleasing images of birds in your own backyard. Free.
Feb. 1
Pork & Sauerkraut Supper: 4 to 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road, Stony Creek, PA 19606. Adults $9, Kids (6 - 12) $4, under 6 free.
Feb. 6
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 pm. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. This will be the monthly board meeting. All members are welcome.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Move & Groove in Chairs: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Jan. 15, 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays
Bingo: Jan. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Jan. 9: 1 p.m. Music by Pretzel City Nuggets
Jan. 10: Friday Nite Dance 7 to 10 p.m. featuring “The Rehrig Brothers.
Jan. 13: 6 to 8 p.m. Coloring with a Purpose with Julie Longacre
Jan. 14: 10 to 11 a.m. Boyertown Area Multi-Service Tour
Jan. 14: 1 p.m. Living with Arthritis by Andrew Harnish, Fox Rehab.
Jan. 14: Shuffleboard Tournament 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Jan. 16: 1 p.m. History Revisited by Darius Puff.
Jan. 21: Elvis Tribute by Jeff Krick 1 p.m.
Jan. 22: Hasenpfeffer Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Jan. 23: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Jan. 27: Music by Michael Kropp 1 p.m.
Jan. 28: Book Club 1 p.m. This month’s selection is “The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown
Monday Morning Book Discussion: (for adults), 10:15 a.m. Feb. 3, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1. Check website or call library for book titles.
Novels at Night Book Discussion: (for adults), 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, March 3, April 7, May 5,and June 4. Check website or call library for book titles.
Adult Craft Club: third Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., cost $5 to make seasonal crafts
2nd Annual Winter Bazaar: Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Craft vendors, Friends of BCL Book Sale and yard sale items available for sale. Call 610-369-0496 for more information.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Jan. 15, 22 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 and older. Join us for a story, but be sure to bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Jan. 29 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Family Challenge Exhibition: Drop off Jan. 25. For families and Children ages 4 to 18. Design your own crayon creation and submit it for entry in our contest. Let’s see how creative our crayon engineers can get. One $50 People’s Choice gift card will be awarded. See website for details and entry form.
Jan. 10: Unplugged Game Night (adult event) 6 to 9 p.m. Unplug and play board games and card games. We’ll have an array of games on hand, but you can also bring your favorites. Pizza and drinks provided. Feel free to bring your choice of snacks or dessert. Call to register 610-406-9431
Jan. 11: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. for parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Bring your dancing shoes as we engage your body and mind with educational & toe-tapping songs. Tap along to the beat with instruments. We’ll bring out some fun props like scarves, ribbons, or a parachute.
Jan. 21: Family Movie Night 6 p.m. Bring the family, dinner and pjs, and we’ll provide the movie. Please visit www.berkslibraries.org/exeter for more details.
Jan. 22: Coloring Night for Adults (ages 16 and older) 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring out your inner child with a night of coloring fun for adults. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Jan. 22: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6 to 7:45 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Jan. 23: Letter Writing Social 6 to 8 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. To register and for details, call 610-406-9431.
Jan. 25: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
Jan. 28: Lego Challenge 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 to 12. You and your child will work together to complete the month’s challenge. Small prizes will be given to those who successfully complete the task. This month’s challenge is a math challenge. No registration necessary.