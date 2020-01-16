Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Jan. 24
March for Life: Immaculate Conception Church is sponsoring a coach bus to Washington, D.C., for the March for Life. Call or text Angela Peterson 610-858-9688 or email icc_march4life@windstream.net.
Jan. 27
Backyard Bird Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Berks Photographic Society program presented by Ginnie Lodge, member, on ideas and tools to make interesting and pleasing images of birds in your own backyard. Free.
Feb. 1
Pork & Sauerkraut Supper: 4 to 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road, Stony Creek, PA 19606. Adults $9, Kids (6 - 12) $4, under 6 free.
Feb. 4
Valentine Bingo: 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll At Home Services, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Valentine’s Day-themed game of bingo. Win heart-healthy inspired prizes and other sweet rewards. Light refreshments provided. Free and open to the public. Space is limited. RSVP at 610-473-3328.
Feb. 6
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 pm. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. This will be the monthly board meeting. All members are welcome.
Feb. 8
Indoor Flea Market: Feb. 8 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road, Stony Creek. Tables $10. Contact Kathy at 610-856-7390.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Move & Groove in Chairs: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Jan. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays
Bingo: Jan. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Jan. 23: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Jan. 27: Music by Michael Kropp 1 p.m.
Jan. 28: Book Club 1 p.m. This month’s selection is “The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown
Monday Morning Book Discussion: (for adults), 10:15 a.m. Feb. 3, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1. Check website or call library for book titles.
Novels at Night Book Discussion: (for adults), 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, March 3, April 7, May 5,and June 4. Check website or call library for book titles.
Adult Craft Club: third Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., cost $5 to make seasonal crafts
2nd Annual Winter Bazaar: Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Craft vendors, Friends of BCL Book Sale and yard sale items available for sale. Call 610-369-0496 for more information.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Jan. 15, 22 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 and older. Join us for a story, but be sure to bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Jan. 29 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Family Challenge Exhibition: Drop off Jan. 25. For families and Children ages 4 to 18. Design your own crayon creation and submit it for entry in our contest. Let’s see how creative our crayon engineers can get. One $50 People’s Choice gift card will be awarded. See website for details and entry form.
Jan. 23: Letter Writing Social 6 to 8 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. To register and for details, call 610-406-9431.
Jan. 25: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
Jan. 28: Lego Challenge 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 to 12. You and your child will work together to complete the month’s challenge. Small prizes will be given to those who successfully complete the task. This month’s challenge is a math challenge. No registration necessary.