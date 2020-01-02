Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Jan. 9
Session on adoption, foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. Staff explain foster parenting as well as the processes involved in adopting a child or youth. Learn about children available for adoption as well as foster care, foster-to-adopt and medically fragile foster care. Call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504 to register.
Jan. 11
Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Keystone Fire Company, 240 N. Walnut St., Boyertown. Admission $10, snacks included, door prizes, music by Bobby Koch. Cash bar. Call Marge 570-943-2393.
Jan. 13
Berks Photographic Society monthly digital photo competition: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. See the submissions for this month's topic, "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" displayed on our high definition screen, and hear critique that will help improve your own photographic skills. Event is free. Hosted for its members, but anyone can attend.
Jan. 14
Hearing aid presentation: 5:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Hearing aids have received a technological boost over the past decade. Guest speaker CarenYucha from Yucha Hearing Aids discusses these advancements, which include recharging and smartphone connection capabilities. Caren is a licensed, certified speech-language pathologist and hearing instrument specialist. Free hearing screenings will be administered to those in attendance, courtesy of Chestnut Knoll. Yucha Hearing Aids now has mobile hearing services, including testing and fitting of hearing aids at the Chestnut Knoll location. Event is free and open to the public. RSVPs appreciated; call 610-473-3328.
Jan. 16
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. The program will be Lions Orientation Bingo.
Jan. 16
Home Telehealth Informational Breakfast for Veterans: 9 a.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Guest speaker Ralph Strickland, a Connected Care manager from the Coatesville VA Medical Center, discusses the VA Telehealth Services, which uses technologies to improve your access to care. Find out how you can receive the right care when you need it, from your own home or local community. Enjoy a complimentary breakfast, courtesy of Keystone Villa. Free and open to veterans. RSVP by Jan. 13; call 610-385-2031.
Jan. 16
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Leesport Market. Ron Boltz gives Property Tax Elimination Update. Theo Judson, age 17, presents Preserving America for the Next Generation. Joshua Mutzel gives 2020 Census. Free. All invited.
Jan. 18 and 19
Berks County Wine Trail Winter Warmer Wine Tasting Weekend: noon to 5 p.m. both days. Enjoy featured wines together with samples of hot soups, desserts, and other comfort-inspired pairings. Self-guided tour of 11 trail wineries, www.berkscountywinetrail.com/wineries/. No reservations or tickets needed. Note, most wineries charge a tasting fee for their full wine list.
Jan. 24
March for Life: Immaculate Conception Church is sponsoring a coach bus to Washington, D.C., for the March for Life. Call or text Angela Peterson 610-858-9688 or email icc_march4life@windstream.net.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Move & Groove in Chairs: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Jan. 15, 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays
Bingo: Jan. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Jan. 9: 1 p.m. Music by Pretzel City Nuggets
Jan. 10: Friday Nite Dance 7 to 10 p.m. featuring “The Rehrig Brothers.
Jan. 13: 6 to 8 p.m. Coloring with a Purpose with Julie Longacre
Jan. 14: 10 to 11 a.m. Boyertown Area Multi-Service Tour
Jan. 14: 1 p.m. Living with Arthritis by Andrew Harnish, Fox Rehab.
Jan. 14: Shuffleboard Tournament 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Jan. 16: 1 p.m. History Revisited by Darius Puff.
Jan. 21: Elvis Tribute by Jeff Krick 1 p.m.
Jan. 22: Hasenpfeffer Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Jan. 23: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Jan. 27: Music by Michael Kropp 1 p.m.
Jan. 28: Book Club 1 p.m. This month’s selection is “The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown
Monday Morning Book Discussion: (for adults), 10:15 a.m. Feb. 3, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1. Check website or call library for book titles.
Novels at Night Book Discussion: (for adults), 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, March 3, April 7, May 5,and June 4. Check website or call library for book titles.
Adult Craft Club: third Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., cost $5 to make seasonal crafts
2nd Annual Winter Bazaar: Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Craft vendors, Friends of BCL Book Sale and yard sale items available for sale. Call 610-369-0496 for more information.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Jan. 15, 22 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 and older. Join us for a story, but be sure to bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Jan. 29 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Family Challenge Exhibition: Drop off Jan. 25. For families and Children ages 4 to 18. Design your own crayon creation and submit it for entry in our contest. Let’s see how creative our crayon engineers can get. One $50 People’s Choice gift card will be awarded. See website for details and entry form.
Jan. 10: Unplugged Game Night (adult event) 6 to 9 p.m. Unplug and play board games and card games. We’ll have an array of games on hand, but you can also bring your favorites. Pizza and drinks provided. Feel free to bring your choice of snacks or dessert. Call to register 610-406-9431
Jan. 11: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. for parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Bring your dancing shoes as we engage your body and mind with educational & toe-tapping songs. Tap along to the beat with instruments. We’ll bring out some fun props like scarves, ribbons, or a parachute.
Jan. 21: Family Movie Night 6 p.m. Bring the family, dinner and pjs, and we’ll provide the movie. Please visit www.berkslibraries.org/exeter for more details.
Jan. 22: Coloring Night for Adults (ages 16 and older) 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bring out your inner child with a night of coloring fun for adults. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Jan. 22: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6 to 7:45 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Jan. 23: Letter Writing Social 6 to 8 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. To register and for details, call 610-406-9431.
Jan. 25: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
Jan. 28: Lego Challenge 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 to 12. You and your child will work together to complete the month’s challenge. Small prizes will be given to those who successfully complete the task. This month’s challenge is a math challenge. No registration necessary.