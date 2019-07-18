Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
July 26
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro, www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
July 27
Family Fun Day: 2 to 6 p.m. at Oley Valley Mennonite Church, Route 662, Oley. Oley Fire Truck and Amity Twp. Fire Prevention Safety Trailer 49. Berks County Sheriff's K9 team demonstration 3 p.m.; Tractor Pull All ages 4 p.m.; Hot Air Balloon Launch 5 p.m. Antique Tractors, Moon Bounce, activities for the whole family. Everything is free including food and Sno Cones.
July 27
Christmas in July Bazaar and Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Browse through vendors and crafters for unique and one-of-a-kind finds. Admission is free. Refreshments available for purchase. To tour Keystone Villa Community while attending the craft show, contact Cyndi at 610-385-2031.
July 28
Outdoor Concert by The Padgett’s, Southern & Country Gospel Duo: 7 to 8 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Held rain or shine. Free will offering to support missions. 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org
Aug. 3
Ringgold Band Concert: performing 5 to 8 p.m. at Hill Church Annual Picnic, Hill Church Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Food available at 4 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries, homemade soups, ice cream, peaches & ice cream. Held rain or shine. Door prizes during concert. 610-367-8114, www.stjohnhillucc.org
Aug. 3
Blacksmith Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Dry Road Farm, 202 Highland Road, Wernersville. Family-friendly free event by the PA Artist-Blacksmith's Association. Forging demonstrations and contest, hands-on activities for adults and children. pabasite.org or facebook.com/PABlacksmiths
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Fridays: Early Bird Breakfast 8 a.m.
Saturdays: Yoga 9 a.m.; Move & Groove 10:15 a.m.
Sundays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 1 p.m.
Mondays: Move & Grove 10:30 a.m.; Yoga 6 p.m.; Pilates 7:15 p.m.
Wednesdays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 9 a.m.; Golden Texas Hold ‘Em 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7, 21
Thursdays: Yoga 6 p.m., Meditation 7 p.m.
July 25: 1 p.m. “A Very Merry Christmas” by Jeff Krick
July 26: 1 p.m. Music by “Sonny & SOS Gang”
July 26: 9:45 a.m. Shuffleboard Tournament.
July 31: 1 p.m. “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” by Debbie Griffie, Penn State Extension
Aug. 1: 1 p.m. Music by The Boomadears
Aug. 6: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Pool Tournament
Aug. 6, 20: 6 to 9 p.m. Bingo Night
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
July 23: Baby Lapsits Storytime 9:30 to 10 a.m. Ages infant to age 1 (pre-walking).
July 24: Toddler Storytime 10 to 10:30 a.m. walking toddlers to age 3.
July 25: Preschool Storytime 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 5.
July 25: Teen Night Escape the Library! 6 to 8 p.m. For teens entering 7th through 12th grades. In Snapology's version of the popular Escape Room concept, students play escape games using S.T.E.A.M. skills and work with peers to design their own escape game clues. Teams have 60 minutes to discover clues, solve puzzles, answer riddles, and manipulate contraptions in order to complete any assigned tasks and unlock the "door" to escape the library. After, teens will have time to relax and have a snack with friends. Limited to first 20 teens to register, 610-406-9431.
July 27: Craft ‘Til Noon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ages 4 and Older decorating with froggy crafts.
July 29: Vegan Summer Dinner from the Garden 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Susan Edelman, food writer and food photographer, has been developing vegan recipes since 2011 as a way of preventing and reversing heart disease within her family. Taste samples of her ratatouille with slaw, chilled cream of zucchini soup, and fruit-flavored “nice cream.” Register at 610-406-9431.
July 30: Family Movie Night Double Feature, watching “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” at 3 p.m., rated PG, runtime 1 hour, 44 minutes. At 6 p.m., we'll watch “Wonder Park,” rated PG, runtime 1 hour 25 minutes,
Youth Book Club: Kids entering 1st or 2nd grade with parent or guardian 18 or older read “Baby Monkey, Private Eye” by Brian Selznick and David Serlin, then discuss at book club on Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m. Books available at the library.
Kids Book Club: Kids entering 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th grades read “Mr. Lemoncello’s All-Star Breakout Game” by Chris Grabenstein, then discuss at book club on Aug. 2, 6 p.m. Books available at the library.
Teen Book Club: Teens entering 7th grade through 12th grade read “Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer, then discuss at book club on Aug. 9, 5:30 p.m. All teens participating get a free movie ticket courtesy of Fox Theatres. Books available at the library.
Family Book Club: Kids entering 4th grade and up with a parent or guardian 18 or older read “The Night Diary” by Veera Hiranandani, then discuss at book club as a family on Aug. 15, 6 p.m. Books available at the library.
RECURRING
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.