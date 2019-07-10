Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
July 18
Berks County Patriots Meeting: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Clay Breece, Berks GOP Chairman, will discuss several current topics; Scott Miller discusses American exceptionalism; Carol Gardecki will discuss the Northwest Ordinance, one of America's founding documents. Open to all.
July 18
Parkinson’s Learn & Share: 2 p.m. Chestnut Knoll Personal Care, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Exercise Physiologist Eric Sartor will share diet and nutrition information using a guide recently released by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Although there is no one particular diet for Parkinson’s disease, what you eat may alleviate non-movement symptoms and help your medication work better. Join the discussion. Seminars are on the third Thursday of every other month. RSVPs appreciated; call 610-473-8066.
July 18
Berks County Genealogical Society meeting: 6:30 p.m., on the 4th floor of the Goggle Works Arts Center, 2nd and Washington streets, Reading, in the library of the Berks County Genealogical Society. Features talk by Native American Darius Puff, who will speak on the history and culture of the Lenni Lenape of eastern Pennsylvania. Includes personal stories, artifacts, furs and traditional storytelling. Guests welcome.
July 20
Ball for Brizz Softball and Basketball Tournament: charity event at Lorane Hollow Park in Exeter Township. Proceeds go to the American Heart Association. Tournament is in memory of Joshua Wayne Anthony Brown. Raffles, 50/50, food, drinks, games, DJ. Awards for 1st to 3rd place. www.ballforbrizz.weebly.com.
July 20
Pig Roast: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 325 Covered Bridge Road, Oley. Pulled pork, baked potato, baked beans, roll with butter, applesauce or pepper cabbage. Call church office, 610-689-5424, leave message with name and number of tickets.
July 21
Exeter High School Alumni Association Fundraier: 5 to 9 p.m. at Rita’s. A percentage of the sales will go to Exeter High School Eagles Alumni Association’s Scholarship Fund. The 2019 senior class was awarded $27,500 in scholarships to help further their education. Our goal for 2020 is $30,000. No need to mention the fundraiser or show a flyer.
July 27
Family Fun Day: 2 to 6 p.m. at Oley Valley Mennonite Church, Route 662, Oley. Oley Fire Truck and Amity Twp. Fire Prevention Safety Trailer 49. Berks County Sheriff's K9 team demonstration 3 p.m.; Tractor Pull All ages 4 p.m.; Hot Air Balloon Launch 5 p.m. Antique Tractors, Moon Bounce, activities for the whole family. Everything is free including food and Sno Cones.
July 27
Christmas in July Bazaar and Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Browse through vendors and crafters for unique and one-of-a-kind finds. Admission is free. Refreshments available for purchase. To tour Keystone Villa Community while attending the craft show, contact Cyndi at 610-385-2031.
July 28
Outdoor Concert by The Padgett’s, Southern & Country Gospel Duo: 7 to 8 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Held rain or shine. Free will offering to support missions. 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Fridays: Early Bird Breakfast 8 a.m.
Saturdays: Yoga 9 a.m.; Move & Groove 10:15 a.m.
Sundays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 1 p.m.
Mondays: Move & Grove 10:30 a.m.; Yoga 6 p.m.; Pilates 7:15 p.m.
Wednesdays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 9 a.m.; Golden Texas Hold ‘Em 1 to 4 p.m.
Thursdays: Yoga 6 p.m., Meditation 7 p.m.
July 11: Music by Debi Irene Wahl 1 p.m.
July 12: Friday Night Dance with The ChasBand 7 to 10 p.m.
July 16: 1 p.m. Sing Along
July 17: 1 p.m. Music by Glenn Miller
July 18: 1 p.m. “History Revisited” by Darius Puff
July 18: 12:45 to 4 p.m. Pinochle Card Party
July 19: 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pool Tournament
July 22: 1 to 2 p.m. Meet & Greet with Senator Bob Mensch
July 23: 1 p.m. “Parkinson” with Andrew Harnish of Fox Rehab
July 23: 1 p.m. Book Club, “The Romanov Ransom” by Clive Cussler.
July 24: 12:45 to 4 p.m. Hasenpfeffer Card Party
July 25: 1 p.m. “A Very Merry Christmas” by Jeff Krick
July 26: 1 p.m. Music by “Sonny & SOS Gang”
July 26: 9:45 a.m. Shuffleboard Tournament.
July 31: 1 p.m. “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” by Debbie Griffie, Penn State Extension
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
July 16, 23: Baby Lapsits Storytime 9:30 to 10 a.m. Ages infant to age 1 (pre-walking).
July 17, 24: Toddler Storytime 10 to 10:30 a.m. walking toddlers to age 3.
July 11, 18, 25: Preschool Storytime 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 5.
July 13: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under.
July 16: Handpan Music with Janet Spahr 6:30 p.m. ages 4 and older with family, parent, or guardian. A multi-instrumentalist from Carlisle, Janet finds that her audiences are continually delighted to discover this new and intriguing “sound sculpture.” Janet’s wonderfully soothing compositions are perfect for relaxation, yoga, meditation, massage, and other healing therapies. Call to register, 610-406-9431.
July 23: Middle-Earth Studios 6:30 p.m. Ideal for ages 4 and up. Middle-earth Studios is a one-of-a-kind theatre company enriching children's imaginations through a blend of innovative costume storytelling and puppetry with performances at fairs, community events, festivals, parties, schools, libraries, museums, aquariums, summer camps, corporate events and amusement parks. Family friendly event is open to all, but registration is required. Call to register, 610-406-9431.
July 25: Teen Night Escape the Library! 6 to 8 p.m. For teens entering 7th through 12th grades. In Snapology's version of the popular Escape Room concept, students play escape games using S.T.E.A.M. skills and work with peers to design their own escape game clues. Teams have 60 minutes to discover clues, solve puzzles, answer riddles, and manipulate contraptions in order to complete any assigned tasks and unlock the "door" to escape the library. After, teens will have time to relax and have a snack with friends. Limited to first 20 teens to register, 610-406-9431.
July 27: Craft ‘Til Noon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ages 4 and Older decorating with froggy crafts.
July 30: Family Movie Night Double Feature, watching “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” at 3 p.m., rated PG, runtime 1 hour, 44 minutes. At 6 p.m., we'll watch “Wonder Park,” rated PG, runtime 1 hour 25 minutes,
Youth Book Club: Kids entering 1st or 2nd grade with parent or guardian 18 or older read “Baby Monkey, Private Eye” by Brian Selznick and David Serlin, then discuss at book club on Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m. Books available at the library.
Kids Book Club: Kids entering 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th grades read “Mr. Lemoncello’s All-Star Breakout Game” by Chris Grabenstein, then discuss at book club on Aug. 2, 6 p.m. Books available at the library.
Teen Book Club: Teens entering 7th grade through 12th grade read “Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer, then discuss at book club on Aug. 9, 5:30 p.m. All teens participating get a free movie ticket courtesy of Fox Theatres. Books available at the library.
Family Book Club: Kids entering 4th grade and up with a parent or guardian 18 or older read “The Night Diary” by Veera Hiranandani, then discuss at book club as a family on Aug. 15, 6 p.m. Books available at the library.
EXETER LIBRARY ADULT EVENTS
July 12: L. Ryan Storms Book Launch Party & Signing 6 to 8 p.m. Local Young Adult Fantasy author L. Ryan Storms will speak about writing, her path to publication, and how persistence in publishing pays off. Copies of “A Thousand Years to Wait” will be for sale. Refreshments provided, courtesy of Friends of the Exeter Community Library. Register at 610-406-9431.
July 18: Letter Writing Social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Making washi tape to decorate letters and envelopes. Register at 610-406-9431.
July 20: Space Age Gadgets in the Kitchen 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Food blogger Maria Barton will demonstrate the hottest kitchen gadgets that seem space age but are both easy to use and incredible time savers. Sample Mexican themed dishes made entirely with these gadgets. Register at 610-406-9431.
July 24: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended – 610-406-9431.
July 24: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Ages 16 and up. Registration recommended – 610-406-9431.
July 29: Vegan Summer Dinner from the Garden 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Susan Edelman, food writer and food photographer, has been developing vegan recipes since 2011 as a way of preventing and reversing heart disease within her family. Taste samples of her ratatouille with slaw, chilled cream of zucchini soup, and fruit-flavored “nice cream.” Register at 610-406-9431.
RECURRING
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.