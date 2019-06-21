Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
June 27
Mystery Tour: Chestnut Knoll At Home Services, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bus tour. After, complimentary lunch at Cutillo’s Restaurant in Pottstown. Free and open to public. Seating is limited, reserve by calling 610-473-3328.
June 28
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m., Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com or goodfellowship@ptd.net
June 29
Boyertown Alumni Marching Unit Summer Concert: 5 to 7 p.m. at Hill Church Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Food available at 4 p.m. Rain or shine. Good will offering will be accepted. 610-367-8114, http://www.stjohnhillucc.org
June 30
Paws on the Path: 10 to 11 a.m. at Antietam Lake Park, 230 Angora Road, Reading. Join volunteer Beagle Puppy Zoey as we explore the trails. Dogs must be well behaved around other dogs and be on a leash. Bring water for you and your dog. Free but accepting donations for Animal Rescue League. Call to register at 610-374-8839. Presented by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department.
July 5
Starwatch: 8:30-10 p.m. at Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Bern Township. Program begins inside, followed by viewing the stars through telescopes with members of the Berks County Astronomical Society.
July 7
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet: 7 to 11 a.m. at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. All proceeds benefit the fire company. geigertownfireco.com or 610-286-6481
July 7
Two Scotsmen in the 18th Century Manatawny: 2 p.m. at Beidler House, 1130 Old River Rd., Gibraltar. George Douglass and Andrew Robeson were two intrepid Scotsmen were important enough in the early history of Berks County to have a town named after one, Douglassville, and a township after the other, Robeson. Presentation given by Scots-heritage Courtney Stevens and Susan Speros.
July 8
Summer Concert: 7 p.m. Keystone Villa at Douglassville invites the public to the retirement community for the start of the summer concert series with melodies of patriotic marches, upbeat show tunes. Pottsgrove Community Band, under the direction of John Meko, is an all-ages group of volunteers who come together for the love of music, and to entertain the community. Concert held indoors, so seating is limited. Free and open to the public. RSVPs appreciated, call 610-385-2031.
July 10
Let’s Talk Parkinson’s Disease Overview and Treatments: 6:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Informative discussion featuring expert panelists. Learn more about Parkinson’s disease, state-of-the-art treatment options, and resources available to assist with home care. Light refreshments served. Free and open to the public. RSVPs appreciated; call 610-473-8066.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Fridays: Early Bird Breakfast 8 a.m.
Saturdays: Yoga 9 a.m.; Move & Groove 10:15 a.m.
Sundays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 1 p.m.
Mondays: Move & Grove 10:30 a.m.; Yoga 6 p.m.; Pilates 7:15 p.m.
Wednesdays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 9 a.m.; Golden Texas Hold ‘Em 1 to 4 p.m.
Thursdays: Yoga 6 p.m., Meditation 7 p.m.
July 2: 1 p.m. Music by Karl Hausman, Independence Day Celebration.
July 8 & 9: AAA Driver Improvement Course.
July 8, July 26: 9:45 a.m. Shuffleboard Tournament.
July 9: Multi-service Tour 10 a.m.
July 9: Pool Tournament 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
July 9, 23: Bingo 6 to 9 p.m.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
June 25, July 9, 16, 23: Baby Lapsits Storytime 9:30 to 10 a.m. Ages infant to age 1 (pre-walking).
June 26, July 10, 17, 24: Toddler Storytime 10 to 10:30 a.m. walking toddlers to age 3.
June 27, July 11, 18, 25: Preschool Storytime 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 5.
July 9: Farm Animal Petting Zoo 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Family-friendly event. Sleepy Hollow Farms Traveling Petting Zoo comes to the library. Free and open to the public. No registration required. Early Literacy stations inside the program room from 5 - 7 p.m. Outdoor pony rides with suggested donation.
Youth Book Club: Kids entering 1st or 2nd grade with parent or guardian 18 or older read “Baby Monkey, Private Eye” by Brian Selznick and David Serlin, then discuss at book club on Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m. Books available at the library.
Kids Book Club: Kids entering 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th grades read “Mr. Lemoncello’s All-Star Breakout Game” by Chris Grabenstein, then discuss at book club on Aug. 2, 6 p.m. Books available at the library.
Teen Book Club: Teens entering 7th grade through 12th grade read “Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer, then discuss at book club on Aug. 9, 5:30 p.m. All teens participating get a free movie ticket courtesy of Fox Theatres. Books available at the library.
Family Book Club: Kids entering 4th grade and up with a parent or guardian 18 or older read “The Night Diary” by Veera Hiranandani, then discuss at book club as a family on Aug. 15, 6 p.m. Books available at the library.
ADULT EVENTS:
July 2: Contemporary Movie Night (adult) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. “Instant Family,” a couple find themselves in over their heads when they foster three children. PG-13 | 1 hour 58 minutes.
July 3: Evening Readers Club 7 p.m. A discussion of “Camino Island” by John Grisham. A gang of thieves stage a daring heist from a secure vault deep below Princeton University’s Firestone Library. Their loot is priceless, but Princeton has insured it for $25 million.
RECURRING
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.