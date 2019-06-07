Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
June 14
Flag Day Ceremony: 9 a.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville Independent Building, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Berks County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will begin the Flag Day ceremony followed by a reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and an honorary address from Rep. Joe Ciresi. Public invited to attend. Bring worn, unserviceable American flags to the retirement community for proper disposal, and receive a new flag in its place, courtesy of Keystone Villa.
June 14
Pet Blessing and Family Festival: 5:30 p.m., St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Music by East Side Dave Kline, family friendly food and activities. Blessing of all well-behaved animals.
June 15
Free Community Shred Event: 9 to 11 a.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Limit of one box per person. Shred material should not include 3-ring binders, spiral notebooks, large clips, or wet papers. Free and open to public. 610-385-5002
June 17
Reunion: 6 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Reunion for previous employees and/or family members of Boyertown Burial Casket Company. After the mixer, enjoy VIP seating during an outdoor concert by Exeter Community Band. Free and open to any former employee or relative. To RSVP, call 610-473-8066.
June 17
Father’s Day Concert: 7 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Performance by Exeter Community Band. Held outdoors weather permitting. Bring chair. Free and open to public.
June 17
New Hanover AARP Annual Summer Picnic: noon at New Hanover Lutheran Church. All AARP members who have signed up are invited to attend and are reminded to bring a Bingo prize.
June 18
AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Drivers ages 55 and older are eligible for the course. There is a charge. Bring AARP membership card (if applicable) and a valid driver’s license. Includes breakfast and lunch, courtesy of Chestnut Knoll. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-473-3328.
June 20
Boyertown Lions Club meeting: 6:30 p.m., Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Av., Boyertown. Picnic dinner held followed with Installation of Officers, with PDG Nancy Gauthier as guest.
June 20
Parkinson’s Learn & Share on Medical Management & Non-Motor Symptoms of PD. 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Free seminars for those living with Parkinson’s. Andrew Harnish discusses non-motor symptoms, brain changes, and latest, top-prescribed medications. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
June 20
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Bobby Lawrence, founder of Protect Your Vote, will discuss the assault on Constitutional Republic and Electoral College. Dean Patton, Managerial District Justice, will discuss truancy laws. Free to attend. All welcome.
June 22
Friends of Mifflin Community Library Garden Tour: Self-guided tour (rain or shine) of five gardens in Mifflin area, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets on sale at Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington, and June 22 only at John Paul II Center tour stop, 1092 Welsh Road, Shillington. For more information, email friendsofmcl@yahoo.com, see https://bit.ly/2waUYY6 or call 610-777-3911.
June 22
Hepler Family Reunion: 10:30 a.m., Zion’s Cemetery,
Pitman, PA. This year’s theme will be Our Kehler Kin. For information and dinner
reservations, call Mae Ann Rehrer, 610-582-6914 or marehrer@dejazzd.com. Additional info, Tom Hepler 856-866-1348 or teh.himself@comcast.net.
June 26
sudSSpirit Bereavement Support Group: 6 p.m. at Exeter Community Library. Group for survivors of the sudden unexpected death of their spouse or significant other. Free. For more information, a brochure or newsletter, call 717-866-2401 or email sudsspirit@gmail.com or find on Facebook.
June 27
Mystery Tour: Chestnut Knoll At Home Services, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bus tour. After, complimentary lunch at Cutillo’s Restaurant in Pottstown. Free and open to public. Seating is limited, reserve by calling 610-473-3328.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Fridays: Early Bird Breakfast 8 a.m.
Saturdays: Yoga 9 a.m.; Move & Groove 10:15 a.m.
Sundays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 1 p.m.
Mondays: Move & Grove 10:30 a.m.; Strength & Stretch 10:30 a.m.; Yoga 6 p.m.; Pilates 7:15 p.m.
Wednesdays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 9 a.m.; Golden Texas Hold ‘Em 1 to 4 p.m. June 26
Thursdays: Yoga 6 p.m., Meditation 7 p.m.
June 13: Father’s Day Celebration 1 to 2 p.m. Musical entertainment by Dance Time Trio.
June 14: Fright Nite Dance: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring The Majestics.
June 17, 28: Shuffleboard Tournament 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.
June 18: “Alzheimer’s” by Andrew Harnish, Fox Rehab, 1 to 2 p.m.
June 19: Hasenpfeffer Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
June 20: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
June 20: “Battle of Gettysburg” by RC Youse 1 to 2 p.m.
June 20: Reading Fightin’ Phils Dugout Suite Group Outing. Game Time 7:05 p.m.
June 21: Pool Tournament 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 24: “Motown Review” by Lorri Woodward & James Hummel 1 to 2 p.m.
June 25: Book Club, this month “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah, 1 to 2 p.m.
June 27: The Center’s Summer Picnic 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Wild Wild West.” Picnic games, guessing games, bake sale, basket raffle. Picnic lunch includes hot dogs, hamburgers, pasta salad, chips, baked beans, and a funnel cake sundae. Musical entertainment starts at 1 p.m. by After All Band. There is a charge. RSVP by June 22.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
June 18, 25: Baby Lapsits Storytime 9:30 to 10 a.m. Ages infant to age 1 (pre-walking).
June 19, 26: Toddler Storytime 10 to 10:30 a.m. For walking toddlers to age 3.
June 13, 20, 27: Preschool Storytime 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 5.
June 18: Health Fair 6 to 8 p.m. (Mindful Kids Yoga at 5:30 p.m.) Healthy families are happy families. Bring your family for eye and ear screenings. Plus, Mindful Kids Yoga, PA state parks, Berks County Intermediate Unit, Safe Berks, and more. No registration necessary.
June 22: Craft ‘Til Noon 10 a.m. to noon. Ages 4 and Older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts. Celebrating the 4th of July with red, white, and blue crafts. No registration necessary.
June 25: Kids Book Bingo 6 to 7:30 p.m. For ages 4 to 12 accompanied by an adult guardian. Play Bingo for books. Snacks, fun, and prizes. Register at 610-406-9431.
June 25: Teen Book Bingo 8 to 9:30 p.m. For teens ages 13 to 17. Play Bingo for books. Fun, food, and prizes. Register at 610-406-9431.
Book Club books available at library beginning June 10
Youth Book Club: kids entering 1st or 2nd grade with parent or guardian 18 or older. Read “Baby Monkey, Private Eye” by Brian Selznick and David Serlin, then attend book club at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Kids Book Club: for those entering 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th grade. Read “Mr. Lemoncello’s All-Star Breakout Game” by Chris Grabenstein, then attend book club 6 p.m. on Aug. 2.
Teen Book Club: entering 7th through 12th grade. Read “Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer, then attend book club on Aug. 9. All teens participating get a free movie ticket to see “Artemis Fowl,” the movie, which releases on Aug. 9.
Family Book Club: Kids entering 4th grade and up with a parent or guardian 18 or older. Read “The Night Diary” by Veera Hiranandani, then attend book club as a family 6 p.m. on Aug. 15.
EXETER LIBRARY ADULT EVENTS
June 13: Small Space Gardening 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Don't let limited outdoor space prevent you from a green thumb. From fruits to vegetables to flowering plants and trees, the Master Gardeners of Berks County will demonstrate tricks to growing it all in small spaces. Light refreshments will be served. Program is courtesy of Friends of the Exeter Community Library. Register at 610-406-9431.
June 15: Adult Crafter-noon with Valerie Martz 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All-day crafting for adults, space is limited to the first 15 people registered, cost is $5 per person. Bring own lunch and stay all day. Call to register at 610-406-9431.
June 26: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431
June 26: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Night of coloring fun for adults, ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431
June 27: Letter Writing Social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Crafting and making letters to send to friends and family. To register and for details, call 610-406-9431.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, free, www.berkscamera.org
June 17: Presentation by Jeff Shaeffer "A Cultural Journey Through South India" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
June 24: Topic: "What are you Going to Shoot this Summer?" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
RECURRING
Bally Community Garden: Plots available for 2019 season for organic garden located at Rt. 100 behind Bally Mennonite Church. In existence for more than 10 years. Dedicated group of gardeners from the community maintain their individual plots and would welcome others to join. Email ballycommunitygarden@gmail.com or call 484-241-7986.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.