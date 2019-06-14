Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
June 20
Boyertown Lions Club meeting: 6:30 p.m., Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Av., Boyertown. Picnic dinner held followed with Installation of Officers, with PDG Nancy Gauthier as guest.
June 20
Parkinson’s Learn & Share on Medical Management & Non-Motor Symptoms of PD. 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Free seminars for those living with Parkinson’s. Andrew Harnish discusses non-motor symptoms, brain changes, and latest, top-prescribed medications. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
June 20
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Bobby Lawrence, founder of Protect Your Vote, will discuss the assault on Constitutional Republic and Electoral College. Dean Patton, Managerial District Justice, will discuss truancy laws. Free to attend. All welcome.
June 22
Friends of Mifflin Community Library Garden Tour: Self-guided tour (rain or shine) of five gardens in Mifflin area, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets on sale at Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington, and June 22 only at John Paul II Center tour stop, 1092 Welsh Road, Shillington. For more information, email friendsofmcl@yahoo.com, see https://bit.ly/2waUYY6 or call 610-777-3911.
June 22
Hepler Family Reunion: 10:30 a.m., Zion’s Cemetery,
Pitman, PA. This year’s theme will be Our Kehler Kin. For information and dinner
reservations, call Mae Ann Rehrer, 610-582-6914 or marehrer@dejazzd.com. Additional info, Tom Hepler 856-866-1348 or teh.himself@comcast.net.
June 26
sudSSpirit Bereavement Support Group: 6 p.m. at Exeter Community Library. Group for survivors of the sudden unexpected death of their spouse or significant other. Free. For more information, a brochure or newsletter, call 717-866-2401 or email sudsspirit@gmail.com or find on Facebook.
June 26
Free Clothing Give-Away: 6 to 8 p.m. and every 4th Wednesday of every month at Birdsboro Church of the Nazarene, 715 E. 3rd St., Birdsboro.. Families from any borough or township may come and shop for free for needed clothing. We do not ask for income information. Includes clothing for all, shoes, belts, purses, accessories, household items. In need of hygiene products, summer clothing (clean), sandals, sneakers, towels, kitchen items, and excellent condition baby items such as strollers, pack n plays, bottles, cups . Pantry food items also accepted. Call 610-575-0966 for donations.
June 27
Mystery Tour: Chestnut Knoll At Home Services, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bus tour. After, complimentary lunch at Cutillo’s Restaurant in Pottstown. Free and open to public. Seating is limited, reserve by calling 610-473-3328.
June 28
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m., Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com or goodfellowship@ptd.net
June 29
Boyertown Alumni Marching Unit Summer Concert: 5 to 7 p.m. at Hill Church Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Food available at 4 p.m. Rain or shine. Good will offering will be accepted. 610-367-8114, http://www.stjohnhillucc.org
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Fridays: Early Bird Breakfast 8 a.m.
Saturdays: Yoga 9 a.m.; Move & Groove 10:15 a.m.
Sundays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 1 p.m.
Mondays: Move & Grove 10:30 a.m.; Strength & Stretch 10:30 a.m.; Yoga 6 p.m.; Pilates 7:15 p.m.
Wednesdays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 9 a.m.; Golden Texas Hold ‘Em 1 to 4 p.m. June 26
Thursdays: Yoga 6 p.m., Meditation 7 p.m.
June 20: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
June 20: “Battle of Gettysburg” by RC Youse 1 to 2 p.m.
June 20: Reading Fightin’ Phils Dugout Suite Group Outing. Game Time 7:05 p.m.
June 21: Pool Tournament 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 24: “Motown Review” by Lorri Woodward & James Hummel 1 to 2 p.m.
June 25: Book Club, this month “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah, 1 to 2 p.m.
June 27: The Center’s Summer Picnic 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Wild Wild West.” Picnic games, guessing games, bake sale, basket raffle. Picnic lunch includes hot dogs, hamburgers, pasta salad, chips, baked beans, and a funnel cake sundae. Musical entertainment starts at 1 p.m. by After All Band. There is a charge. RSVP by June 22.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
June 25: Baby Lapsits Storytime 9:30 to 10 a.m. Ages infant to age 1 (pre-walking).
June 26: Toddler Storytime 10 to 10:30 a.m. For walking toddlers to age 3.
June 20, 27: Preschool Storytime 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 5.
June 22: Craft ‘Til Noon 10 a.m. to noon. Ages 4 and Older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts. Celebrating the 4th of July with red, white, and blue crafts. No registration necessary.
June 25: Kids Book Bingo 6 to 7:30 p.m. For ages 4 to 12 accompanied by an adult guardian. Play Bingo for books. Snacks, fun, and prizes. Register at 610-406-9431.
June 25: Teen Book Bingo 8 to 9:30 p.m. For teens ages 13 to 17. Play Bingo for books. Fun, food, and prizes. Register at 610-406-9431.
EXETER LIBRARY ADULT EVENTS
June 26: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431
June 26: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Night of coloring fun for adults, ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431
June 27: Letter Writing Social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Crafting and making letters to send to friends and family. To register and for details, call 610-406-9431.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, free, www.berkscamera.org
June 24: Topic: "What are you Going to Shoot this Summer?" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
RECURRING
Bally Community Garden: Plots available for 2019 season for organic garden located at Rt. 100 behind Bally Mennonite Church. In existence for more than 10 years. Dedicated group of gardeners from the community maintain their individual plots and would welcome others to join. Email ballycommunitygarden@gmail.com or call 484-241-7986.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.