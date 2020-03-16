NOTE: At press time, these events were scheduled to be held but are subject to change as we continue to receive reports of canceled events in response to coronavirus concerns. Email lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
March 21
MBS Knights of Columbus Council 16745 Beef and Beer: 6 p.m. at Bally Firehouse, 537 Chestnut St., Bally. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m., music 7 to 11 p.m. $30 person, or $55 per couple. Contact Kevin at kmillet6@comcast.net.
March 21
Hay Creek Valley Historical Association Chicken Pot Pie Sale. Deadline to order March 21. Also selling homemade Chili. Cost $8 per quart. Pick-up at historic Joanna Furnace between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on March 26. Call 610-286-0388 to order.
March 22
Designer Bag Bingo: 1 p.m. at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountain View Road, Reading. Benefits Special Olympics PA. $25 per ticket. Call 484-345-0546.
March 23
Life Line Screening: At Bethany Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road, Reading, PA 19606. Preventative health screenings using ultrasound technology. Pre-registration required. Call 1-888-653-6450.
March 28
Breakfast with The Easter Bunny: 8 to 11 a.m., St. Gabriel's Episcopal, 1188 East Benjamin Franklin Hwy, Douglassville. All -you-can-eat breakfast buffet includes eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, potatoes, toast, coffee/tea, and orange juice. $8 per adult and kids under 10 free. Parking and entrance in rear.
March 29
Veterans Stand Down Presentation: 9 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road, Reading, PA 19606. Benefits homeless veterans.
April 4
Pancake breakfast: 7 to 10:30 a.m., Bally Mennonite Church, Route 100, Bally in Fellowship Hall. Pancakes, French toast, sausage, scrapple, OJ, tea, & coffee. Cost is a donation. Proceeds provide funds for Bally Community Center, a non-profit organization whose goal is to provide a haven for kids to play games, sports or just relax. Christian owned and operated. www.ballymc.org
April 18
Amity Township Crime Watch, Inc. Community Shredding Event: 9 a.m. to noon at Redner's Warehouse Market parking lot in Douglassville (rain or shine) by ProShred Security. Open to residents and small businesses in area. Donations help defray cost of shredding truck. Volunteers available to help carry boxes. Call Susan at 610-385-3740 or visit www.amitytwpcrimewatch.org. Contact ProShred Security at 484-323-2100 orwww.proshred.com/philadelphia.