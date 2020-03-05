Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
March 14
Winter Wine Down Library Fundraiser: 6 to 9 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library. For ages 21 and older. Elegant evening of wine tasting, local foods and live music. $40 a ticket or $75 for two tickets. Visit https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown to purchase tickets.
March 14
Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County: 1p.m. in the school at St. Ignatius. Speakers will be Margaret and John Hueski. All Catholic women are invited.
March 16
New Hanover AARP meeting: 12:30 p.m. at New Hanover Lutheran Church, Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville. Optional social time with a bring-your-own bag lunch (beverage and desserts provided) at noon. Strange but True trivia facts presentation by Jann Huggen. Food drive for Boyertown Multi-Services. All those age 50 and older invited.
March 19
45th Anniversary Celebration: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. meal and 1 to 2 p.m. After All Band at The Center at Spring Street, Boyertown. Dutch Platter appetizer, roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, Pa blend vegetables and a special dessert. Favors for all in attendance. Make reservation at 610-367-2313.
March 19
The Lions Club of Boyertown dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Rev. Zaiser will talk about his Mission Trip to Puerto Rico.
March 20-22
3rd annual Leprechaun Hunt: The Peppermint Stick Candy Store, Boyertown. Hunt around town or enjoy the smaller Toddler hunt next to the store. Face painting by Four Leaf Face Painting. Pictures with a Leprechaun at the ISmile Selfie Station. Pot-O-Gold Sundae, Green Hot Chocolate and St. Patrick’s Day specials. Fun for children and adults.
March 21
Chicken Pot Pie Dinner: 3 to 6 p.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Dine in only. Adults $10, children (6-12) $5. All welcome.
March 21
Hay Creek Valley Historical Association Chicken Pot Pie Sale. Deadline to order March 21. Also selling homemade Chili. Cost $8 per quart. Pick-up at historic Joanna Furnace between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on March 26. Call 610-286-0388 to order.
March 22
Designer Bag Bingo: 1 p.m. at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountain View Road, Reading. Benefits Special Olympics PA. $25 per ticket. Call 484-345-0546.
March 23
Life Line Screening: At Bethany Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road, Reading, PA 19606. Preventative health screenings using ultrasound technology. Pre-registration required. Call 1-888-653-6450.
March 26 & 27
Shoo-fly Pie Sale: 2 to 5 p.m. March 26 and 27 at Friedens UCC Church, 337 Main St., Oley. $5 each. Call 610-987-6020 or 610-987-3536, Ext. 2 to pre-order. Leave name, phone number and quantity of pies.
March 26
Author Visit: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Albright College Wachovia Theatre, 1621 N 13th St., Reading. Michael Dobbs speaks about his books “The Unwanted: America, Auschwitz” and a “Village Caught in Between.” 2019 winner of National Jewish Book Award. Tale of Jewish families seeking entry to U.S. during World War II and the formidable bureaucratic obstacles they faced. Register at no cost at https://www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour. Books available for purchase and signing during event.
March 28
Roast Beef Dinner: 3 to 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 Main St., Bechtelsville. Family style dinner. Adults: $12; children (6-12) $6. Take Out Orders available until 6:30 p.m. Call 610-369-1281.
March 29
Veterans Stand Down Presentation: 9 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road, Reading, PA 19606. Benefits homeless veterans.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
GoggleWorks Center, Suite 326
March 16: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Family Portraiture presented by Carrie Kizuka. Free.
March 30: 7:30-9:30 p.m. High Dynamic Range Photography presented by Frank Plucinsky. Free.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown
www.boyertownareamulti-service.org, 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Move & Groove in Chairs: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays
Knit & Crochet Club: March 17, 24, 31 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Bingo: March 17, 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Sew Giving Club: 2 to 4 p.m. March 11, 18, 25
March 12: 1 to 2 p.m. Music by Perfect Blend
March 13: 7 to 10 p.m. Dance featuring The Majestics
March 16: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. AAA Driver Improvement Course for First Time Participants. $10 for AAA members, $15 for non-members, $15 per couple when both AAA members. No cost for veterans. To register call AAA at 610-374-4531.
March 16: 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Shuffleboard Tournament
March 17: 1 to 2 p.m. Travis Wetzel- Fiddler, Guitarist, Vocalist.
March 24: Cognitive Brain Fitness 1 to 2 p.m.
March 25: Hasenpfeffer Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
March 25: 1 on 1 Shuffleboard & Pool Practice 1 to 2 p.m.
March 25: History Revisited by Darius Puff 1 to 2 p.m.
March 26: 12:45 to 4 p.m. Pinochle Card Party
March 30: Sonny & SOS Gang 1 to 2 p.m.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Monday Morning Book Discussion: (for adults) 10:15 a.m. April 6, May 4 and June 1. Check website or call library for book titles.
Novels at Night Book Discussion: (for adults) 6:30 p.m. April 7, May 5 and June 4. Check website or call library for book titles.
Lapsit Storytime: (birth to 18 months) Wednesdays 10:30 a.m., March 18, 25.
Toddler Storytime: (18 to 36 months) Wednesdays 11 a.m. March 18, 25.
Preschool Storytime: (ages 3 to 5) Thursdays 11 a.m. March 12, 19, 26.
Adult Craft Club: third Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., $5, make seasonal crafts.
March 23: Tiny Terrariums (ages 18+) 6:30 p.m. Explore the wacky, weird and wild world of plants and build your own succulent terrarium. All materials provided. Sign up by March 20.
March 28: Red Cross Babysitter Training (ages 11-16) 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $90 per person. Call the library at 610-369-0496 to sign up.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: March 18 and 25 at 7 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 and older, bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.) for story and make a miniature craft. On March 25, we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
March Family Challenge Exhibition: drop off March 14. Families and children ages 4 to 18. Design your own paper manipulation project and submit it for entry in our contest. Fold it, weave it, curl it – whatever you can think of! One $50 People’s Choice gift card will be awarded. See website for details and entry form.
March 14: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Dance, sing, tap along with instruments, use fun props like scarves, ribbons, or a parachute.
March 17: Family Movie Night 6 to 8 p.m. Bring the family, dinner and pjs. Watching “Frozen II.” Visit www.berkslibraries.org/exeter for more details.
March 24: Lego Design Challenge 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 to 12. You and your child will work together to complete the month’s challenge. Small prizes given to those who successfully complete the task. No registration necessary.
March 25: Coloring Night for Adults 6 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
March 25: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6 to 7:45 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
March 26: Letter Writing Social 6 to 8 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. To register and for details, call 610-406-9431.
March 28: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older. DIY Seasonal Crafts.