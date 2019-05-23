Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
May 30
Bingo: 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll At Home Services, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Free and open to the public. Space is limited. RSVP at 610-473-3328.
May 31
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro, www.goodfekkowshipridingclub.com
June 1
Indoor Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted by Friends of the Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive.
June 1
Special Contra Dance: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Crow's Nest Preserve, 201 Piersol Road, Elverson, near French Creek State Park. Hosted by Birdsboro Contra Dance. Beginner instruction 7 p.m. Caller is Dan Black with music by Live Wire. Admission charged. birdsborocontra.wordpress.com
June 1
OneRunTogether’s Creamery Hustle 5K/10K Race: 9 a.m. at Penn State Berks, 1801 Broadcasting Road, Reading. All runners and walkers that register receive two free scoops of Penn State Berks Creamery Ice Cream. Families welcome. Benefits local cancer patients. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
June 1
Red Bridge Fiddle Festival: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.,Berks County Heritage Center, Bern Twp. Join musicians and music fans from all over Berks for this year’s Red Bridge Fiddle Festival. Free event will highlight bluegrass, Celtic, and folk music on stage and in the field. Call 610-374-8839 for regulations of the fiddle contest.
June 2
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet: 7 to 11 p.m. at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. All proceeds benefit the fire company. geigertownfireco.com or
610-286-6481
June 8
Boyertown Relay For Life Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Grandpop Bubbles noon to 4 p.m. at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Everyone is welcome to attend.
June 8
Strawberry Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 325 Covered Bridge Road, Oley. Strawberry, short cake, ice cream, home-made soups and baked goods, BBQ, hoagies, hotdogs, signature Chow Chow. Flea Market tables available for charge, call 610-689-5424.
June 9
Reading Berks Rose Society’s 88th Annual Rose Show: at the Boscov's North Auditorium on 5th Street Highway, Reading. Exhibitors should bring entries to customer pick up entrance 8 to 11 a.m. Judging is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Show opens to public 1:30 to 4 p.m. For information, call President Kevin Glaes at 484 345-9769. No charge to enter or visit the show.
June 14
Flag Day Ceremony: 9 a.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville Independent Building, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Berks County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will begin the Flag Day ceremony followed by a reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and an honorary address from Rep. Joe Ciresi. Public invited to attend. Bring worn, unserviceable American flags to the retirement community for proper disposal, and receive a new flag in its place, courtesy of Keystone Villa.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Fridays: Early Bird Breakfast 8 a.m.
Saturdays: Yoga 9 a.m.; Move & Groove 10:15 a.m.
Sundays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 1 p.m. May 5, 12, 19
Mondays: Move & Grove 10:30 a.m.; Strength & Stretch 10:30 a.m.; Yoga 6 p.m.; Pilates 7:15 p.m.
Wednesdays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 9 a.m.; Golden Texas Hold ‘Em 1 to 4 p.m. June 5, 26
Thursdays: Yoga 6 p.m., Meditation 7 p.m.
May 30: History Revisited by Darius Puff 1 p.m.
June 4: Take Me Out to the Ball Game. Music by “Pretzel City Nuggets” 1 to 2 p.m.
June 4: Shuffleboard Tournament 4:30 to 8 p.m.
June 5: “Life Lessons Learned from Superman” 1 to 2 p.m.
June 6: Flower Power Day, Musical Entertainment by “Trinidad North Steel Drum Band” 1 to 2 p.m.
June 11: Multi-Service Tour 10 to 11 a.m.
June 11: Evening Pool Tournament 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
June 11, 25: Bingo Night: 6 to 9 p.m.
June 12: Summer Safety Tips 10 to 11 a.m.
June 13: Father’s Day Celebration 1 to 2 p.m. Musical entertainment by Dance Time Trio.
June 20: Reading Fightin’ Phils Dugout Suite Group Outing. Game Time 7:05 p.m.
June 27: The Center’s Summer Picnic 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Wild Wild West.” Picnic games, guessing games, bake sale, basket raffle. Picnic lunch includes hot dogs, hamburgers, pasta salad, chips, baked beans, and a funnel cake sundae. Musical entertainment starts at 1 p.m. by After All Band. There is a charge. RSVP by June 22.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
June 1: Indoor Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted by Friends of the Exeter Community Library
June 8: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under.
June 10: Tortoise Open House 6 to 7 p.m. Ages 4 and older. Get an up close for visit and touch opportunity with Dan de Lion, our resident Russian Tortoise.
June 11, 18, 25: Baby Lapsits Storytime 9:30 to 10 a.m. Ages infant to age 1 (pre-walking).
June 11: Lego Day, all day event. Paper lego minifigure craft 1 to 2 p.m. Scavenger hunt 2 to 3 p.m. Snapology on site 3 to 5 p.m. with various Lego brick building kits. Showing “The Lego Movie 2” 6 p.m. Lego Exhibits will be on display for voting all day. Plus, door prizes. More information at www.berkslibraries.org/branch/exeter/kids.
June 12, 19, 26: Toddler Storytime 10 to 10:30 a.m. For walking toddlers to age 3.
June 13, 20, 27: Preschool Storytime 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 5.
Book Club books available at library beginning June 10
Youth Book Club: kids entering 1st or 2nd grade with parent or guardian 18 or older. Read “Baby Monkey, Private Eye” by Brian Selznick and David Serlin, then attend book club at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Kids Book Club: for those entering 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th grade. Read “Mr. Lemoncello’s All-Star Breakout Game” by Chris Grabenstein, then attend book club 6 p.m. on Aug. 2.
Teen Book Club: entering 7th through 12th grade. Read “Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer, then attend book club on Aug. 9. All teens participating get a free movie ticket to see “Artemis Fowl,” the movie, which releases on Aug. 9.
Family Book Club: Kids entering 4th grade and up with a parent or guardian 18 or older. Read “The Night Diary” by Veera Hiranandani, then attend book club as a family 6 p.m. on Aug. 15.
EXETER LIBRARY ADULT EVENTS
June 1: Indoor Yard Sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in library program room. Variety of gently used household items. Hotdogs and water available. To donate items for the sale, drop off at the library on May 31 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 4: Contemporary Movie Night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. “A Dog’s Way Home.” A female dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner throughout a Colorado wilderness. Rated PG, Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes.
June 5: Evening Readers Club 7 to 8 p.m. A discussion of “Damaged” by Lisa Scottoline.
June 6: Food in Jars with Marisa McClellan 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Canning author and blogger Marisa McClellan will show us how to put those jars of jam and pickled vegetables to work. Register at 610-406-9431.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, free, www.berkscamera.org
June 3: "Hands On Photography" by Joel Styer 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
June 10: Monthly Photo Contest 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Assigned subject is Photojournalism.
RECURRING
Bally Community Garden: Plots available for 2019 season for organic garden located at Rt. 100 behind Bally Mennonite Church. In existence for more than 10 years. Dedicated group of gardeners from the community maintain their individual plots and would welcome others to join. Email ballycommunitygarden@gmail.com or call 484-241-7986.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.