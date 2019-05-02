Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
May 10 & 11
May Days Community Festival: May 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. and May 11 from 12 to 10 p.m. at Exeter H.S. Don Thomas Stadium and campus. Jeff Krick Jr. and Swinging Foxes, food trucks, Community Merchant Stands, Kid’s Zone, Exeter H.S. Jazz Band Spectacular, Student Community Spirit Award, Harry Potter craft stations, fireworks. All proceeds go to Exeter Community Education Foundation.
May 11
Pancake Breakfast: 6:30 to 11:30 a.m., Boyertown Masonic Lodge #741, East Third & South Jefferson streets, Boyertown. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, potatoes. Children under 5 free.
May 12
Good Fellowship Warm Up Show: 9 a.m., Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
May 15
Caregiver Resource Group: 2 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave. Chestnut Knoll hosts discussion on planning for health care needs. Free, open to public. Space limited. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
May 15
Fraud Prevention Seminar: 2 p.m., Independent Living building, Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Berks Detective Pamela Mathias discusses methods used by con artists to defraud older adults, including phone and mail schemes. Free and open to public; seating limited. RSVP at 610-385-5002.
May 16
Let’s Get Moving Breakfast and Vendor Fair: 9 to 11 a.m., Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Panel of experts provide industry tips and advice to make a stress-free move. Free, open to public. Seating limited. RSVP at 610-385-5002.
May 16
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Farmer's Market. Attorney Joan London discusses history of Socialism and Communism; Kim Kennedy, QFYL Radio, presents "Conversations on the Culture." Open to all. Free.
May 17 to 19
Attic Treasures Indoor Flea Market & Bake Sale: St. Columbkill Church, 200 Indian Spring Road, Boyertown, May 17, 18 and 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 18
Community Fun & Games Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville. Children’s Carnival Games, Master Kim’s Black Belt Academy demo 11 a.m., Thrivent Financial Workshop, Bingo 12-1:30 p.m., Pet Blessing 1:30 p.m. Free food & beverages. 610-369-1281
May 18
Ham Supper at Hill Church: 3 to 7:30 p.m. (tickets sold until 7 p.m.) Hill Church Picnic Grove Dining Hall, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Take-out orders $1 extra. 610-367-8114 www.stjohnhillucc.org
May 18
Pet Day: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1152 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Animal Rescue League of Berks County will be on-site with adoptable pets. Musical entertainment, hot dogs and refreshments for sale. All proceeds benefit ARL. Collecting items for ARL, visit www.berksarl.org/how-to-help/wish-list/. Free, open to public.
May 19
Annual Community Fishing Rodeo: Rod and Gun Club of Bechtelsville, 20 Lane Road. Free to children up to age 15. Registration begins 8 a.m., first cast 9 a.m. Trophies awarded at 1 p.m. for largest fish caught - top three girls and top three boys. Membership applications and 2019 dues accepted after 10 a.m. Kitchen open for breakfast and lunch.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Fridays: Early Bird Breakfast 8 a.m.
Saturdays: Yoga 9 a.m.; Move & Groove 10:15 a.m.
Sundays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 1 p.m. May 5, 12, 19
Mondays: Move & Grove 10:30 a.m.; Strength & Stretch 10:30 a.m.; Yoga 6 p.m.; Pilates 7:15 p.m.
Wednesdays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 9 a.m.; Golden Texas Hold ‘Em 1 to 4 p.m. May 15, 29
Thursdays: Meditation 7 p.m., Yoga 6 p.m.
2nd & 4th Thursdays: walking at Boyertown Community Park. Meet 9:30 a.m. at large pavilion.
May 9: music by Glenn Faul 1 p.m.
May 10: Friday Night Dance featuring The Rehrig Brothers 7 to 10 p.m.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
May 9: History of the Postcard 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Historian Paul Druzba shares how postcards have evolved. Free. Light refreshments served. Books available on site for purchase & autographs. Register at 610-406-9431.
May 13: Letter Writing Social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. making postcards. Supplies provided, but feel free to bring stamps and photos. Register at 610-406-9431.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, www.berkscamera.org
May 13: Monthly Photo Contest 7:30 p.m. Assigned subject is reflection. Free.
May 20: Presentation by Marc Lombardi "Acadia" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free.
RECURRING
Bally Community Garden: Plots available for 2019 season for organic garden located at Rt. 100 behind Bally Mennonite Church. In existence for more than 10 years. Dedicated group of gardeners from the community maintain their individual plots and would welcome others to join. Email ballycommunitygarden@gmail.com or call 484-241-7986.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.