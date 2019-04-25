Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
May 2
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. This is the monthly board meeting. All members are welcome.
May 4
Boyertown Lions Chicken Bar-B-Q: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boyertown Ambulance Building, 2 E. 2nd St., Boyertown. To purchase tickets call Lion Gary at 610-468-4788. All pre-sold dinners guaranteed until 3 p.m. Catered by Kauffman's, half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, apple sauce & roll.
May 4
Spring Flower & Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro (Gibraltar/Robeson Township). Plant swap and sale. Vegetables, herbs, annual and perennial plants.
May 4 & 5
Boyertown Area Choral Association’s 29th annual Spring Concert: 50+-member choir performs on May 4 at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, and May 5 at 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd UCC, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown. “How Can I Keep from Singing” is the theme. Both concerts are free and open to the public. A reception with light refreshments will follow the May 5 performance.
May 5
WWII Presentation: 9:15 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane Road, Exeter Township. Winnifred Woll presents a visual program in slides and memorabilia from World War II. Her mother had been an Army Nurse, serving on Oahu at the time of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. All are welcome.
May 5
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet: 7 to 11 a.m. at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. All proceeds benefit the fire company. geigertownfireco.com or 610-286-6481
May 10 & 11
May Days Community Festival: May 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. and May 11 from 12 to 10 p.m. at Exeter H.S. Don Thomas Stadium and surrounding campus. Jeff Krick Jr. and Swinging Foxes, food trucks, Community Merchant Stands, Kid’s Zone, Exeter High School Jazz Band Spectacular, Student Community Spirit Award, Harry Potter craft stations, fireworks. All proceeds will go to the Exeter Community Education Foundation. Find on Facebook at Exeter May Days.
May 11
Pancake Breakfast: 6:30 to 11:30 a.m., Boyertown Masonic Lodge #741, East Third & South Jefferson streets, Boyertown. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, potatoes. Children under 5 free.
May 15
Caregiver Resource Group: 2 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Hosted by Chestnut Knoll Personal Care, Memory Care and At Home Services. Learn more about the benefits of care planning. Free and open to the public. Space is limited. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
May 16
Let’s Get Moving Informational Breakfast and Vendor Fair: 9 to 11 a.m., Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Panel of experts provide industry tips and advice to make a stress-free move. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP required. Call 610-385-5002.
May 17 to 19
Attic Treasures Indoor Flea Market & Bake Sale: St. Columbkill Church, 200 Indian Spring Road, Boyertown, May 17, 18 and 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 18
Community Fun & Games Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville. Children’s Carnival Games, Master Kim’s Black Belt Academy demo 11 a.m., Thrivent Financial Workshop, Bingo 12-1:30 p.m., Pet Blessing 1:30 p.m. Free food & beverages. 610-369-1281
May 18
Annual Ham Supper at Hill Church: 3 to 7:30 p.m. (tickets sold until 7 p.m.) Hill Church Picnic Grove Dining Hall, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Take-out orders $1 extra. 610-367-8114 www.stjohnhillucc.org
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Fridays: Early Bird Breakfast 8 a.m.
Saturdays: Yoga 9 a.m.; Move & Groove 10:15 a.m.
Sundays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 1 p.m. May 5, 12, 19
Mondays: Move & Grove 10:30 a.m.; Strength & Stretch 10:30 a.m.; Yoga 6 p.m.; Pilates 7:15 p.m.
Tuesdays April 30: Bingo 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 9 a.m.; Golden Texas Hold ‘Em 1 to 4 p.m. May 15, 29
Thursdays: Meditation 7 p.m., Yoga 6 p.m.
2nd & 4th Thursdays: walking at Boyertown Community Park. Meet 9:30 a.m. at large pavilion.
May 2: Travis Wetzel, fiddler, guitarist, vocalist, 1 p.m.
May 7: Making Your Money Last by Bonnie Thompson, financial advisor, 1 p.m.
May 8: Stroke – Reducing Risk & Recognizing Symptoms 10 a.m.
May 9: music by Glenn Faul 1 p.m.
May 10: Friday Night Dance featuring The Rehrig Brothers 7 to 10 p.m.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
May 7: Contemporary Movie Night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. We’ll be watching “On the Basis of Sex.” The true story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights, and the early cases of a historic career that lead to her nomination and confirmation as U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice. Rated PG-13, Runtime is 2 hours.
May 9: History of the Postcard 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join local historian Paul Druzba for a look at how postcards have evolved since first being introduced in the late 19th century including nostalgic scenes of early Berks County. The program is free and light refreshments will be served. Books available on site for purchase & autographs. Cash, check, and credit card accepted. Call to register - 610-406-9431.
BOYERTOWN LIBRARY
Scrabble Club: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Join other adults in a friendly game of Scrabble, no sign up necessary.
Adult Book Club: First Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Book Sale: Friends of the Boyertown Community Library hosts monthly Book Sales on third Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bearabilities: every second Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Hosted by Abilities in Motion at the Boyertown Community Library. A social and recreational opportunity for adults of all ages with disabilities and their caretakers. Interactive activities designed for all abilities will include, music, craft-making and sensory friendly seasonal events. Call library at 610-369-0496 to sign up.
Crafting Club for Adults: ages 18 and older will meet every third Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Join other adults for a fun time of crafting. Meets monthly to make seasonal crafts. Call library at 610-369-0496 to sign up.
Tech Help Tuesdays: One-on-one instruction provided for Microsoft Office, Google, email, Internet use, social media, smart phones or tablets. Call library at 610-369-0496 to schedule an appointment.
Adult Painting Party: held twice a month, on second Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and third Thursday 11 a.m. Cost includes all materials. Call library to sign up.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, www.berkscamera.org
May 3, 4, 5: Dynamic Images Photo Conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Reading. Visit www.dynamicimagesconference.org for the schedule and registration.
May 13: Monthly Photo Contest 7:30 p.m. Assigned subject is reflection. Free.
May 20: Presentation by Marc Lombardi "Acadia" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free.
RECURRING
Bally Community Garden: Plots available for 2019 season for organic garden located at Rt. 100 behind Bally Mennonite Church. In existence for more than 10 years. Dedicated group of gardeners from the community maintain their individual plots and would welcome others to join. Email ballycommunitygarden@gmail.com or call 484-241-7986.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.