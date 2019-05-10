Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
May 16
400 Years of PA Dutch history in 40 minutes: 6:30 p.m., Berks County Genealogical Society, Room 413 Goggleworks. Doors open 6 p.m. for light refreshments. Historian Darlene E. Moyer talks about how and why the Germans came to Pennsylvania.
May 16
Amity Township Crime Watch meeting: 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville. Speaker will be Ty Mccarthy from Beyond Fit. Crime Watch Liaison Officer Thomas M. Gauby, Jr. will discuss recent township incidents in the township. Brief meeting followed by refreshments. Public is invited to attend.
May 16
Let’s Get Moving Breakfast and Vendor Fair: 9 to 11 a.m., Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Panel of experts provide industry tips and advice to make a stress-free move. Free, open to public. Seating limited. RSVP at 610-385-5002.
May 16
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Farmer's Market. Attorney Joan London discusses history of Socialism and Communism; Kim Kennedy, QFYL Radio, presents "Conversations on the Culture." Open to all. Free.
May 17 to 19
Attic Treasures Indoor Flea Market & Bake Sale: St. Columbkill Church, 200 Indian Spring Road, Boyertown, May 17, 18 and 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 18
Community Fun & Games Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville. Children’s Carnival Games, Master Kim’s Black Belt Academy demo 11 a.m., Thrivent Financial Workshop, Bingo 12-1:30 p.m., Pet Blessing 1:30 p.m. Free food & beverages. 610-369-1281
May 18
Ham Supper at Hill Church: 3 to 7:30 p.m. (tickets sold until 7 p.m.) Hill Church Picnic Grove Dining Hall, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Take-out orders $1 extra. 610-367-8114 www.stjohnhillucc.org
May 18
Pet Day: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1152 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Animal Rescue League of Berks County will be on-site with adoptable pets. Musical entertainment, hot dogs and refreshments for sale. All proceeds benefit ARL. Collecting items for ARL, visit www.berksarl.org/how-to-help/wish-list/. Free, open to public.
May 19
Annual Community Fishing Rodeo: Rod and Gun Club of Bechtelsville, 20 Lane Road. Free to children up to age 15. Registration begins 8 a.m., first cast 9 a.m. Trophies awarded at 1 p.m. for largest fish caught - top three girls and top three boys. Membership applications and 2019 dues accepted after 10 a.m. Kitchen open for breakfast and lunch.
May 20
Reading Coast Guard Auxiliary Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Reading Training Base, 2058 River Road, Reading. All welcome. www.cgaux.org
May 20
New Hanover AARP meeting: 12:45 p.m. at New Hanover Lutheran Church, Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville. Noon social time bring-a-bag lunch (beverage and desserts provided). Entertainment by Michael Kropp, Singer, Guitarist. Collecting donations for Boyertown Multi-Services. All age 50 and older invited.
May 21
AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll At Home Services, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. For drivers aged 55 years and older. There is a charge. Bring AARP membership card (if applicable) and a valid driver’s license. Encludes breakfast and lunch. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-473-3328.
May 22
sudSSpirit Bereavement Support Group: 6 p.m. at Exeter Community Library. For those that are survivors of the sudden unexpected death of their spouse or significant other. No registration required. Free. 717-866-2401 or email sudsspirit@gmail.com or find on Facebook.
May 22
Understanding Dementia: 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Learn about Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care. Free and open to public. Seating is limited. RSVP by May 20; call 610-473-8066.
May 24 and 25
Community Yard Sale & Bake Sale: May 24 and 25, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Lunch items available both days. Car Wash by donation on Saturday only 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free moon bounce on Saturday only 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Benefits Missions. 610-845-2429, www.buttervalleycc.org
May 29
9th Annual Marc McKently Memorial 5K Run: 7 p.m. at Union Jack’s Inn on the Manatawny, 546 Manatawny Road; Boyertown. 3.1 mile run on country roads. Awards for top runners. Register by May 15 for reduced entry fee with T-shirt. All proceeds, donations benefit Marc McKently Scholarship Fund. Held rain or shine, no refunds. Register at www.pretzelcitysports.com until midnight May 27 with nominal service fee. Questions, call Rebecca Shade 610-858-0090.
June 1
OneRunTogether’s Creamery Hustle 5K/10K Race: 9 a.m. at Penn State Berks, 1801 Broadcasting Road, Reading. All runners and walkers that register receive two free scoops of Penn State Berks Creamery Ice Cream. Families welcome. Benefits local cancer patients. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Fridays: Early Bird Breakfast 8 a.m.
Saturdays: Yoga 9 a.m.; Move & Groove 10:15 a.m.
Sundays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 1 p.m. May 5, 12, 19
Mondays: Move & Grove 10:30 a.m.; Strength & Stretch 10:30 a.m.; Yoga 6 p.m.; Pilates 7:15 p.m.
Tuesdays April 30: Bingo 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: Pickleball at Boyertown Community Park 9 a.m.; Golden Texas Hold ‘Em 1 to 4 p.m. May 15, 29
Thursdays: Meditation 7 p.m., Yoga 6 p.m.
2nd & 4th Thursdays: walking at Boyertown Community Park. Meet 9:30 a.m. at large pavilion.
May 16: Boyertown Area Health & Wellness Expo 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. presented by Frederick Living
May 17: Pool Tournament 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 20: Oldies by Jeff Krick 1 to 2 p.m.
May 21 and 22: AAA Driver Improvement Course 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 21: Arthritis program by Andrew Harnish, Fox Rehab, 1 p.m.
May 21: Shuffleboard Tournament 4:30 p.m.
May 22: Hasenpfeffer Card Party 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
May 23: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
May 28: Pool Tournament 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
May 30: History Revisited by Darius Puff 1 p.m.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
May 17: Unplugged Game Night 6 to 9 p.m. Join us for unplugged fun with card and board games. We'll provide the games, but you're welcome to bring your favorites along. Snacks and drinks will be provided. For ages 16 and older. Call to register, 610-406-9431
May 22: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431
May 22: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring out your inner child with a night of coloring fun for adults. Ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
40 N Noble St., Reading, www.berkscamera.org
May 20: Presentation by Marc Lombardi "Acadia" 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free.
RECURRING
Bally Community Garden: Plots available for 2019 season for organic garden located at Rt. 100 behind Bally Mennonite Church. In existence for more than 10 years. Dedicated group of gardeners from the community maintain their individual plots and would welcome others to join. Email ballycommunitygarden@gmail.com or call 484-241-7986.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.