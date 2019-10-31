Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Nov. 7
19th Salute to Our Veterans: 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Sponsored by the Boyertown Rotary Club. Program includes presentation of the Colors by BASH NJROTC, performance by Boyertown Middle School East and West Show Choirs, musical selections by Swing Shift, words of wisdom from local veterans, guest speaker William Schweitzer, retired, Security Forces Operations Superintendent.
Nov. 8 & 9
St. Michael’s 2019 Holiday Bazaar & Basket Raffle: St. Michael’s Church, 529 St Michael’s Road, Hamburg. Nov. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. chicken platters served. Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. breakfast sandwiches served. Both days dine in or carry out lunch items, homemade cookies and baked goods, flea market and basket raffle. Sales of raffle tickets close Saturday noon.
Nov. 9
Designer Purse Bingo and Basket Raffle: Keystone Fire Company doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 7 p.m. Purchase of ticket includes 16 games of Bingo. Also Basket Raffle, Special Games, 50/50 for sale. Contact Lenny7392@comcast.net or 484-300-6441 for tickets.
Nov. 16
Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Local crafters, baked goods, cookies, flea market, basket raffle and lunch. 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com Table space available, call Becky Crist at 267-261-8509.
Nov. 16
Pancake breakfast: 7 to 10:30 a.m., Bally Mennonite Church, Route 100, Bally, in Fellowship Hall. Pancakes, French toast, sausage, scrapple, OJ, tea, & coffee. The cost is a donation. Proceeds provide funds for Bally Community Preschool, early childhood education experience for ages 3 to 5 in a Christian environment. www.ballymc.org
Nov. 16
Cash Bingo Event: 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Benedict's Church 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. $3,300 payout guaranteed, 15 door prizes, basket raffle, 50/50 drawing. Hot food served, soda, water (BYOB). Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 19654.
Nov. 21
Berks County Patriots meeting Protect Your Right to Defend Yourself: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Attorney Joshua Prince specializes in Firearms Law and Civil Defense. Also Schuylkill Valley 6th Graders give presentation about veterans. All welcome.
Nov. 23
Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sanatoga Fire Company, 2222 E. High St., Sanatoga. Crafts, baked goods, home-made soups. Lunch will be served.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Bakers needed: looking for volunteers to bake cookies for Oley Library Holiday House Tour on Dec. 7.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
BINGO Nite: Nov. 12 and 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Nov. 6 and 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Nov. 5: 1 p.m. Foundations of Investing by Bonnie L. Thompson, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.
Nov. 5: Coloring with a Purpose with Julie Longacre 6 p.m.
Nov. 13: AAA Driver Improvement Course for First Time Participants 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a charge. Register with AAA at 610-374-4531.
Nov. 7: 1 to 2 p.m. Animal Show sponsored by Chestnut Knoll at Home. Alison Ueland will bring an assortment of exotic animals to show, sharing interesting information and stories about each.
Nov. 7: Your Benefits/Your Retiremen” by Berks Encore 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: Friday Night Dance 7 to 10 p.m. with The Majestics. Doors open 6 p.m. Light refreshments. Admission is charged.
Nov. 11: Veterans Day Program 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pinning ceremony to honor veterans. All veterans or spouses of veterans interested in participating should sign up no later than Nov. 8 by calling the Center at 610- 367-2313.
Nov. 12: Talent Show 1 to 2 p.m. If you can sing, dance, act, play an instrument, perform magic or any other talent, show us what you’ve got.
Nov. 12: Pool Tournament 5:30 to 8 p.m. Teams will be picked 15 minutes prior to tournament start time.
Nov. 13: Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s by Beth Biehl, Southeastern Home Health, 10 a.m.
Nov. 14: AAA Driver Improvement Course for First Time Participants 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a charge. Register with AAA at 610-374-4531.
Nov. 14: Music by Steve Walker 1 p.m.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Nov. 6, 13, from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older. Join us for a story with your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Nov. 20 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Nov. 2: Friends Annual Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, crafters, authors, vendors, and raffles. Indoor and outdoor event with dozens of vendors.
Nov. 6: Evening Readers Club 7 to 8 p.m. (adult event). We’re picking our books for 2020. Come prepared with a list of your favorites or whatever is on your TBR list.
Nov. 9: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Educational & toe-tapping songs with instruments and props like scarves, ribbons.
Family Challenge Exhibition: Drop off Nov. 9 at library. For families and children ages 4 to 18. We want your most creative family portraits. Drawings, sculpture, photographs – anything goes. Show us your family’s creative side. One $50 People’s Choice gift card will be awarded. See website for details and entry form.
Nov. 11: Tortoise Open House 6 to 7 p.m. ages 4 and older. Get an up close visit & touch opportunity with Dan de Lion, our resident Russian Tortoise. No registration necessary.
Nov. 12: Contemporary Movie Night (adult) 6:30 p.m. “Yesterday.” A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. Rated PG-13 for suggestive content and language. No registration required.
Nov. 15: Unplugged Game Night 7 to 8 p.m. for adults. Playing board and card games. Pizza and drinks served. Feel free to bring your favorite desserts or snacks. Call 610-406-9431 to register.
RECURRING
Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at the Daniel Boone Primary Center on Thursdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and Mt. Penn Elementary School on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly during the school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way of Berks County 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.