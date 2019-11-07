Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Nov. 16
Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Local crafters, baked goods, cookies, flea market, basket raffle and lunch. 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com Table space available, call Becky Crist at 267-261-8509.
Nov. 16
Pancake breakfast: 7 to 10:30 a.m., Bally Mennonite Church, Route 100, Bally, in Fellowship Hall. Pancakes, French toast, sausage, scrapple, OJ, tea, & coffee. The cost is a donation. Proceeds provide funds for Bally Community Preschool, early childhood education experience for ages 3 to 5 in a Christian environment. www.ballymc.org
Nov. 16
Cash Bingo Event: 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Benedict's Church 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. $3,300 payout guaranteed, 15 door prizes, basket raffle, 50/50 drawing. Hot food served, soda, water (BYOB). Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 19654.
Nov. 18
New Hanover AARP meeting: 12:45 p.m. at New Hanover Lutheran Church, Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville. Optional social time with a bring-your-own bag lunch (beverage and desserts provided) at noon. Entertainment by The Shannondell Line Danccers at 1 p.m. Collecting food for Boyertown Multi-Services. All those age 50 and older invited to attend.
Nov. 18
Berks Photographic Society: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Goggleworks, Suite 326. Evolution of Photography with Chris Karfaskis.
Nov. 20
Caregiving Over the Holidays: 2 to 3 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave.Chestnut Knoll invites public to Family Caregiver's Education and Support Group to learn tips on Caregiving Over the Holidays. Free. Space is limited. RSVP, 610-473-8066.
Nov. 20
Speaker Series on Diabetes: 2 p.m., Oley Valley Community Library, 339 Main St. Linda Detwiler, LPN, director of Chestnut Knoll, shares how to safely and effectively manage diabetes throughout daily life. Free, open to public. Seating is limited. RSVP, 610-473-8066.
Nov. 20
sudSSpirit Bereavement Support Group: 6 p.m., Exeter Community Library. For survivors of sudden unexpected death of spouse or significant other. Free.
Nov. 21
Amity Township Crime Watch meeting: 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville. Self-defense teacher Michelle Marco demonstrates basic self-defense moves.
Crime Watch Liaison Officer Thomas M. Gauby, Jr. will discuss recent incidents in township. Brief meeting will be held followed by refreshments. The public is invited to attend.
Nov. 21
Berks County Patriots meeting Protect Your Right to Defend Yourself: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Attorney Joshua Prince specializes in Firearms Law and Civil Defense. Also Schuylkill Valley 6th Graders give presentation about veterans. All welcome.
Nov. 23
Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sanatoga Fire Company, 2222 E. High St., Sanatoga. Crafts, baked goods, home-made soups. Lunch will be served.
Nov. 23
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Friedens United Church of Christ, 337 Main St., Oley. Pies, cakes, cookies, soups, and potato filling will be for sale and may be pre-ordered before Nov. 18 at 610-987-6020 or 610-987-3536. Lunch can be purchased for eat-in or take-out. There will be raffles of crafts, theme baskets, and a handmade quilt, plus a huge White Elephant sale and vendors selling plants, art, and hand-crafted items.
Nov. 23
Seeing in the Darkness, The story of Fanny J. Crosby: 6 p.m., Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Refreshments following the hour-long presentation by Act I Productions, starring Debi Irene Wahl. Free will offering.
Nov. 23
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Keystone Villa at Douglassville, independent living building, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Resident crafters, vendors and holiday cheer. Admission is free. Refreshments for sale; proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. For tours, call Cyndi at 610-385-2031.
Nov. 24
Musick of Early America: 3 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, in sanctuary. Robert Mouland performs music of Colonial America using genuine antique instruments while wearing accurate historical clothing. After studying the musical traditions of Ireland and the British Isles, he has developed a program of lively jigs, reels and gentle airs.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Bakers needed: looking for volunteers to bake cookies for Oley Library Holiday House Tour on Dec. 7.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
BINGO Nite: Nov. 12 and 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Nov. 6 and 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Nov. 14: AAA Driver Improvement Course for First Time Participants 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a charge. Register with AAA at 610-374-4531.
Nov. 14: Music by Steve Walker 1 p.m.
Nov. 15: Senior-Senior Prom featuring The Classic Touch Band 7 to 10 p.m.
Nov. 15: Diabetes by Andrew Harnish, Fox Rehab 1 p.m.
Nov. 19: 1 p.m. Book Club is reading “A Christmas Message” by Anne Perry.
Nov. 21: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m. There is a charge. Advance registration requested.
Nov. 21: History Revisited by Darius Puff 12:45 to 2 p.m. Presentation on Massachusetts Bay Colony & Native Americans.
Nov. 26: Music by Spring Street Songsters 1 p.m.
Nov. 27: Hasenpfeffer Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m. There is a charge. Winners take home small cash prizes. Foursomes are formed on a first come, first served basis according to sign-up sheet. Must have 4 players to fill a table. Sign up by Nov. 25, call 610-367-2313.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older. Join us for a story with your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Nov. 20 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Nov. 15: Unplugged Game Night 7 to 8 p.m. for adults. Playing board and card games. Pizza and drinks served. Feel free to bring your favorite desserts or snacks. Call 610-406-9431 to register.
Nov. 19: Family Movie Night 6 p.m. “Aladdin.”
Nov. 20: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Nov. 20: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Nov. 21: Letter Writing Social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. We’ll be creating envelope booklets to hold address cards, ephemera, stickers, and more. To register, call 610-406-9431.
Nov. 23: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
RECURRING
Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at the Daniel Boone Primary Center on Thursdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and Mt. Penn Elementary School on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly during the school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way of Berks County 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.