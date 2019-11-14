Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Nov. 21
Amity Township Crime Watch meeting: 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville. Self-defense teacher Michelle Marco demonstrates basic self-defense moves.
Crime Watch Liaison Officer Thomas M. Gauby, Jr. will discuss recent incidents in township. Brief meeting will be held followed by refreshments. The public is invited to attend.
Nov. 21
Berks County Patriots meeting Protect Your Right to Defend Yourself: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. Attorney Joshua Prince specializes in Firearms Law and Civil Defense. Also Schuylkill Valley 6th Graders give presentation about veterans. All welcome.
Nov. 21
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Carole from Avon will be picking up Christmas orders. Out guest for the evening is Dave Hunsberger of Lions Club International Foundation. All welcome.
Nov. 21
Berks County Genealogical Society meeting: 6:30 p.m., on 4th floor of Goggle Works Arts Center, 2nd and Washington streets, Reading, in Society library. Speaker H. Taylor Lamborn on the Quakers of Berks County is a member of Reading Friends and performs much of the upkeep at the Maidencreek Meetinghouse. Door opens at 6 p.m. Guests welcome.
Nov. 23
Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sanatoga Fire Company, 2222 E. High St., Sanatoga. Crafts, baked goods, home-made soups. Lunch will be served.
Nov. 23
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Friedens United Church of Christ, 337 Main St., Oley. Pies, cakes, cookies, soups, and potato filling will be for sale and may be pre-ordered before Nov. 18 at 610-987-6020 or 610-987-3536. Lunch can be purchased for eat-in or take-out. There will be raffles of crafts, theme baskets, and a handmade quilt, plus a huge White Elephant sale and vendors selling plants, art, and hand-crafted items.
Nov. 23
Seeing in the Darkness, The story of Fanny J. Crosby: 6 p.m., Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Refreshments following the hour-long presentation by Act I Productions, starring Debi Irene Wahl. Free will offering.
Nov. 23
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Keystone Villa at Douglassville, independent living building, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Resident crafters, vendors and holiday cheer. Admission is free. Refreshments for sale; proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. For tours, call Cyndi at 610-385-2031.
Nov. 24
Musick of Early America: 3 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, in church sanctuary. Robert Mouland will perform music of Colonial America using genuine antique instruments while wearing accurate historical clothing. After studying the musical traditions of Ireland and the British Isles, he has developed a program of lively jigs, reels and gentle airs.
Nov. 29 & 30
The Seasons Best 30th Annual Craft Festival: Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boyertown Middle School East, 2020 Big Road (RT. 73), Gilbertsville. 610-367-9857
Dec. 5
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Avon orders will be available for pick-up. Marilyn Wagner, District P-4 Governor, will be visiting. All welcome.
Dec. 7
Community Tree Lighting: 5 to 7 p.m. at Amity Community Park next to playground. Held rain or snow. At 6:15 p.m. Santa brings gifts for all children. Refreshments availablel. Carolers. Sponsored by Daniel Boone Optimist Club. www.danielbooneoptimist.com
Dec. 7
Free community pancake breakfast with Santa: 8 to 10 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Santa arrives at 9 a.m. Free photos with Santa.
Dec. 7 & 8
Christmas Crafts and Food Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 at St. Columbkill’s Church, 200 Indian Spring Rd, Boyertown, in Quinn Hall. 484-529-5423
Dec. 8
Exeter Woman’s Club 22nd Annual Holiday House Tour: 1 to 5 p.m. Self-driven tour of four homes decorated for Christmas, The Roselawn Bistro & Winery in Reiffton, David’s Cleaning Service in Mt. Penn and a walk-by home with exterior decorations. Carols by Exeter Singers, sketches by Suburban Sketchers, basket raffle, photo booth. Purchase tickets online, Boscov’s East, Effie’s Charcoal Chef, and Exeter Library and day of tour at David’s Cleaning Service. Proceeds go to Mary’s Shelter, Exeter Library, Exeter Food Pantry, student awards at Exeter High School, emergency responders.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Bakers needed: looking for volunteers to bake cookies for Oley Library Holiday House Tour on Dec. 7.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
BINGO Nite: Nov. 12 and 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Nov. 6 and 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Nov. 21: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m. There is a charge. Advance registration requested.
Nov. 21: History Revisited by Darius Puff 12:45 to 2 p.m. Presentation on Massachusetts Bay Colony & Native Americans.
Nov. 26: Music by Spring Street Songsters 1 p.m.
Nov. 27: Hasenpfeffer Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m. There is a charge. Winners take home small cash prizes. Foursomes are formed on a first come, first served basis according to sign-up sheet. Must have 4 players to fill a table. Sign up by Nov. 25, call 610-367-2313.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older. Join us for a story with your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Nov. 20 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Nov. 21: Letter Writing Social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. We’ll be creating envelope booklets to hold address cards, ephemera, stickers, and more. To register, call 610-406-9431.
Nov. 23: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
RECURRING
Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at the Daniel Boone Primary Center on Thursdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and Mt. Penn Elementary School on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly during the school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way of Berks County 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.