Nov. 29 & 30
The Seasons Best 30th Annual Craft Festival: Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boyertown Middle School East, 2020 Big Road (RT. 73), Gilbertsville. 610-367-9857
Dec. 1
Reading Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah: 4 p.m. at Muhlenberg High School Auditorium. Under the direction of Dr. Graham Bier, RCS will be joined by soloists, Muhlenberg Camerata Choir, and orchestra. Tickets at www.readingchoral.org or 610-898-1939.
Dec. 5
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Avon orders will be available for pick-up. Marilyn Wagner, District P-4 Governor, will be visiting. All welcome.
Dec. 6 & 7
Festival of Trees: 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Boyertown Area Multi- Service & The Center at Spring Street. Take stroll through an array of Christmas trees. Door prizes. Raffle to win completely decorated tree. The trees are donated and decorated by friends of Multi-Service - individuals, families, businesses, clubs and organizations. The Festival of Trees is a magical holiday open house for everyone to come and get into the holiday spirit.
Dec. 7
Birdsboro Contra Dance: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Birdsboro Community Memorial Center, 201 E. Main St. Beginner instruction 7 p.m. Caller is Ridge Kennedy with music by Tom Krumm & Friends. Admission charged. Wear clean soft-soled shoes to protect the floor. www.birdsborocontra.org
Dec. 7
Community Tree Lighting: 5 to 7 p.m. at Amity Community Park next to playground. Held rain or snow. At 6:15 p.m. Santa brings gifts for all children. Refreshments availablel. Carolers. Sponsored by Daniel Boone Optimist Club. www.danielbooneoptimist.com
Dec. 7
Free community pancake breakfast with Santa: 8 to 10 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Santa arrives at 9 a.m. Free photos with Santa.
Dec. 7 & 8
Christmas Crafts and Food Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 at St. Columbkill’s Church, 200 Indian Spring Rd, Boyertown, in Quinn Hall. 484-529-5423
Dec. 8
Exeter Woman’s Club 22nd Annual Holiday House Tour: 1 to 5 p.m. Self-driven tour, Carols by Exeter Singers, basket raffle, photo booth, drawing for a Stay at Home vacation gift basket worth $500. Purchase tickets online, Boscov’s East, Effie’s Charcoal Chef, and Exeter Library and day of tour at David’s Cleaning Service. Proceeds go to Mary’s Shelter, Exeter Library, Exeter Food Pantry, student awards at Exeter High School, local emergency responders.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Bakers needed: looking for volunteers to bake cookies for Oley Library Holiday House Tour on Dec. 7.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Dec. 4 and 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Drumming Up Fitness: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 3, 10, 17
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older, Dec. 4, 11. Storytime with your favorite lovey. Make a miniature craft. On Dec. 18 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Dec. 2 to 6: Spirit Week at Chick-fil-A, 4675 Perkiomen Ave, Reading. Support Exeter Community Library by making a purchase at Chick-fil-A during Spirit Week. A portion of all proceeds go to the library.
Dec. 3: Contemporary Movie Night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., watching “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” an adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, runs away to attend wrestling school. Rated PG-13. No registration required.
Dec. 4: Evening Readers Club (adult) 7 to 8 p.m. reading “Beloved” by Nobel Prize laureate Toni Morrison. Staring unflinchingly into the abyss of slavery, this spellbinding novel transforms history into a powerful story.
Dec. 7: Friends Holiday Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come for a beautiful fresh holiday wreath and an array of Christmas cookies.
Dec. 8: Friends Holiday Sale noon to 3 p.m. Fresh holiday wreath and an array of Christmas cookies. Plus, tons of crafts from the Quacking Quilters.
Dec. 10: Holiday Cocktails with Kombucha 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn how to make holiday-inspired cocktails with Olga Sorzano of Baba’s Brew. Limited to 100. Must be 21 or older. Must show valid identification at entry. Register at 610-406-9431.
Dec. 12: Sweet Treats for the Holidays (adult) 6:30 to 8 p.m. Holiday food tasting with authors Patricia Brett and Courtney Diener. Their cookbook “The Kimberton Whole Foods Cookbook: A Family History with Recipes” (Hickory Grove Publishing) features local growers and makers. Register at 610-406-9431.
Dec. 14: Family Challenge Exhibition. Design a gingerbread house. Drop off on Dec. 14. One $50 People’s Choice gift card awarded. See website for details and entry form.