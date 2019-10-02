Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Oct. 12
All You Can Eat Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner: 3 to 6 p.m. at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Cost is a donation of your choice. 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com
Oct. 12
Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County: 1 p.m. at St. Ignatius School. Speaker si from St. Francis Home. All Catholic women invited to attend.
Oct. 13
Seniors Fall Foliage Excursion Train Ride: 1 p.m. WK&S Railroad, 42 Community Center Drive in Kempton. Pick up complimentary tickets, courtesy of Manor at Market Square, at the train station. Then climb on board for a scenic train ride along The Hawk Mountain Line. Participants must be able to board and exit the train steps with minimal assistance. Reservations required by Oct. 7. This event is free and open to seniors. Seating is limited. Call 610-373-0800.
Oct. 15
Journey through Grief: 6-week seminar for grievers and facilitated by trained counselor Oct. 15 to Nov. 19, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration required. No cost to participants. Sponsored by Catagnus Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Gilbertsville.
Oct. 15
AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Drivers ages 50 and older eligible for course. There is a charge. Bring AARP membership card (if applicable) and a valid driver’s license. Event includes breakfast and lunch. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-473-3328.
Oct. 16
Forum for Boyertown School Board candidates: 7 to 9 p.m. at Boyertown Area Multi-Service, 200 West Spring St., Boyertown. All the candidates have been invited. The public is encouraged to meet the candidates and ask them questions. Jim Davidheiser will be the moderator.
Oct. 16
Navigating the Medicare System: 2 to 3 p.m. Family Caregiver's Education and Support event at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave. Presented by Chestnut Knoll. Open to public. Free and open to the public. Space is limited. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
Oct. 17
Alzheimer’s Support Group to discuss Elder Law: 6:30-8 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Care is provided to loved ones, while caregiver is in meeting, pre-assessment required. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
Oct. 17
Berks County Patriots Candidates Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Farmers Market. Invited candidates include Mayoral candidates, PA Superior Court Judges, and Berks County Commissioners.
Oct. 18
Funny Fundraiser: 5 to 10 p.m. at The Center at Spring Street, 200 West Spring St., Center Entrance, Boyertown. Comedy show, Italian-style buffet and 50/50 Basket raffle. Proceeds help expand health and wellness programs, outdoor activities and Lifelong Learning classes at The Center at Spring Street, a program of Boyertown Ara Multi-Service. Tickets for sale in advance and at the door. Limited number of tickets, available at The Center. Call Melanie Wolf for more information at 610-367-2313.
Oct. 19
Mommy Market: 9 a.m. to noon, Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Free admission. Gently used clothing and shoes (infant to 12 years), toys, games, baby equipment and more. Cash only. For information or to reserve a vendor table, email mommarket.calvary@gmail.com.
Oct. 19
Boyertown Lions Club Chicken Bar-B-Q: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boyertown Ambulance Building, 2 E. Second St., Boyertown. To purchase tickets call Lion Gary at 610-468-4788. All presold dinners guaranteed until 3 p.m. Catered by Kauffman's. Half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, apple sauce and roll. Lions Kidsight USA on site. Free vision screening for children to detect any possible vision problem. No eye drops used in the screening process.
Oct. 19
Grave Tales: New Goshenhoppen Church, 1070 Church Road, East Greenville. Rain date is Oct. 26. W.S. Hancock Society tour of graveyards that span centuries, highlights notable burials along with iconography and funeral practices of the past. Daytime tour leaves from the church at noon. Evening tours begin at 6 p.m. and then every half hour with the last tour at 8:30 p.m. Presentation on the church’s history. Dress weather appropriate, wear comfortable and sturdy walking shoes and bring a flashlight or lantern. Not a haunted attraction. Aim is to educate. Admission charged, payable at the door. 610-630-0912 or 215-679-2041. www.wshancocksociety.org
Oct. 19
Baked Ham Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m.., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road, Stony Creek. Ham, potatoes, vegetable, drink and dessert. Kids under 6 free.
Oct. 22
Juggling Obligations and Money Goals: 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Library), 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville. Discussion-based workshop called Financial Conversations for Women. This session, discuss financial strategies for women. RSVP by Oct. 21, call 610-286-5986 or email John.Lauer@Thrivent.com.
Refreshments served. Hosted by John Wm. Lauer.
Oct. 29
Genealogy 101: Beginner Series at Berks County Genealogical Society in the society's library, Room 413 at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 11, 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost per person includes all four classes and use of library on class days. Class size limited. Register at 484-509-4806.
Nov. 2
Robeson Lutheran Church Annual Holiday Bazaar: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton.
Nov. 2
Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Center at Spring Street, 200 West Spring St. – Center Entrance, Boyertown. Local artist, Julie Longacre, on site offering her new 2019 Christmas card, Christmas tree prints on canvas, notecards, coloring books, prints, paintings and more for sale. Handmade crafts include, jewelry, counted cross stitch, scarves, candles, honey, Christmas crafts and decorations and more. Visit our Flea Market. Purchase tickets to win one of several lovely themed baskets. Be sure to visit the Bake Sale table. Light lunch available for purchase 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To reserve a table contact Lori Bernhard at 610-367-2313, Lbernhard@boyertownareamulti-service.org.
Nov. 2 & 3
St. Benedict's 2019 Christmas Bazaar: Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Benedict's Church, Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Food served all day, including St. Benedict's famous soups. If interested in being a crafter call Mike Maiers 610-842-9360.
Nov. 9
Designer Purse Bingo and Basket Raffle: Keystone Fire Company doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 7 p.m. Purchase of ticket includes 16 games of Bingo. Also Basket Raffle, Special Games, 50/50 for sale. Contact Lenny7392@comcast.net or 484-300-6441 for tickets.
Nov. 23
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Friedens United Church of Christ, 337 Main St., Oley. Pies, cakes, cookies, soups, and potato filling will be for sale and may be pre-ordered before Nov. 18 at 610-987-6020 or 610-987-3536. Lunch can be purchased for eat-in or take-out. There will be raffles of crafts, theme baskets, and a handmade quilt, plus a huge White Elephant sale and vendors selling plants, art, and hand-crafted items.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 10: 6 p.m. Therapy Dog Meet and Greet with the benefits of dog support presentation.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
BINGO Nite: Oct. 15, 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Oct. 2, 16, 30 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 11: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday Nite Dance featuring The ChasBand
Oct. 15: 1 p.m. Fall Prevention by Andrew Harnish, Fox Rehab
Oct. 17: 1 p.m. History Revisited by Darius Puff
Oct. 21: Breast Cancer Survivor Celebration 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 22: 1 p.m. Book Club, “The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian
Oct. 22: 1 p.m. Apple Ipad & Iphone Beginners Class by Verizon Wireless
Oct. 23: Hasenpfeffer Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 24: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 28: 1 to 2 p.m. Music by Glenn Miller
Oct. 29: 1 p.m. Keeping Healthy: Body & Mind by Dianne Orrison, Encompass Health
Oct. 31: 1 p.m. Halloween Celebration with music by Perfect Blend
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Oct. 16, 23, 30 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older. Join us for a story with your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Oct. 23 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Family Challenge Exhibition: Drop off Oct. 12. For families and ages 4 to 18. Decorate a pumpkin as your favorite storybook character. Rules & entry form available at the Children’s Circulation desk. Visit www.berkslibraries.org/exeter. $50 gift card awarded to the People’s Choice winner.
Oct. 10: The Art of Aging, Navigating the Changes of Menopause 6:30 to 8 p.m. A presentation by Penn State Health & St. Joseph Medical Group physicians on women’s health and menopause. Light refreshments served. Register at 610-406-9431.
Oct. 12: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Tap along to the beat with instruments. Fun props like scarves, ribbons, or a parachute.
Oct. 14: Tortoise Open House 6 to 7 p.m. ages 4 and older. Get an up close visit and touch opportunity with Dan de Lion, our resident Russian Tortoise.
Oct. 15: Family Movie Night 6 to 8 p.m. Watching “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”
Oct. 17: Letter Writing Social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. Register at 610-406-9431.
Oct. 22: Gluten-Free Cooking Demonstration 6 to 8 p.m. Writer, food blogger, and health coach Melinda Arcara will speak about gluten-free cooking and will demonstrate with seasonal ingredients. Register at 610-406-9431.
Oct. 26: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
Oct. 28: Depression Awareness & Screening 6 to 8 p.m. Open to All. Depression happens in adults, children, & teens. Kick the stigma & learn more as Emotional Wellness Therapist Deborah Fluck talks about depression in adults, the risks involved with going untreated, and how to detect depression in children and teens. Register for a free and confidential 5-minute screening. www.berkslibraries.org/exeter
Oct. 30: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring out your inner child with a night of coloring fun for adults, ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Oct. 30: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
RECURRING
Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at the Daniel Boone Primary Center on Thursdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and Mt. Penn Elementary School on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly during the school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way of Berks County 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.