Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Oct. 3
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. All members welcome.
Oct. 4
Fall Book & Bake Sale by Friends of the Exeter Community Library: 4569 Prestwick Drive. Oct. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Bag of Books sale noon to 3 p.m.
Oct. 5
Pancake breakfast: 7 to 10:30 a.m. at Bally Mennonite Church, Route 100 in Bally in Church Fellowship Hall. Pancakes, French toast, sausage, scrapple, OJ, tea, and coffee. Proceeds provide funds for Bally Community Swimming Pool. The cost is a donation. www.ballymc.org
Oct. 5
2nd Annual Boyertown Genealogy Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave. Hosted with Boyertown Area Historical Society. Theme is “Passing Through and Passing It On” on the ways our ancestors passed on their history. Speakers are Sydney Cruice Dixon, Professional Genealogist; Frederick Sheeler, Recorder of Deeds for Berks County; and Lindsay Dierolf, local historian and genealogist. Iinformation and registration forms available at berkslibraries.org/Boyertown Community Library or Boyertownhistory.org. Call Susan Lopez at Library, 610-369-0496, or Lindsay Dierolf at Historical Society, 610-367-5255 with any questions.
Oct. 5
Birdsboro Contra Dance: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Birdsboro Community Memorial Center, 201 E. Main St., Birdsboro. Beginner instruction 7 p.m. Caller is Anne Lutun with music by Tea and Honey. Admission charged. Wear clean
soft-soled shoes to protect the floor. www.birdsborocontra.org
Oct. 5
Buckwheat Pancake & Sausage Supper: 3 to 7:30 p.m. at St. John Hill Church Dining Hall, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Sausage, home fries, vegetables, beverage & dessert. 610-367-8114, http://www.stjohnhillucc.org
Oct. 5
Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Keystone Fire Co., 240 N. Walnut St., Boyertown. Admission charged. Hot sandwich, door prizes, music by Johnny K. Cash bar. For information, contact Marge 570-943-2393.
Oct. 5
Apple Dumpling Sale: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 325 Covered Bridge Road, Oley. Pre-order to guarantee your dumplings. Leave a message at 610-689-5424.
Oct. 9
Free Medicare Seminar: 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. A Berks Encore APPRISE counselor will discuss the basics of Medicare, how to supplement benefits, coverage cost, and financial assistance availability, as well as changes to Medicare beginning in 2020. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by Oct. 8; call 610-385-2031.
Oct. 9
Mystery Tour: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 1041 E. Philadelphia Avenue, Gilbertsville, for a chauffeured tour to a mystery destination that will have you seeing a varietal of reds and whites. Free lunch after. Free and open to public. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-473-3328.
Oct. 12
All You Can Eat Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner: 3 to 6 p.m. at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Cost is a donation of your choice. 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com
Oct. 12
Catholic Woman's Club of Berks County: 1 p.m. at St. Ignatius School. Speaker si from St. Francis Home. All Catholic women invited to attend.
Oct. 13
Seniors Fall Foliage Excursion Train Ride: 1 p.m. WK&S Railroad, 42 Community Center Drive in Kempton. Pick up complimentary tickets, courtesy of Manor at Market Square, at the train station. Then climb on board for a scenic train ride along The Hawk Mountain Line. Participants must be able to board and exit the train steps with minimal assistance. Reservations required by Oct. 7. This event is free and open to seniors. Seating is limited. Call 610-373-0800.
Oct. 15
Journey through Grief: 6-week seminar for grievers and facilitated by trained counselor Oct. 15 to Nov. 19, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration required. No cost to participants. Sponsored by Catagnus Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Gilbertsville.
Oct. 15
AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Drivers ages 50 and older eligible for course. There is a charge. Bring AARP membership card (if applicable) and a valid driver’s license. Event includes breakfast and lunch. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-473-3328.
Oct. 18
Funny Fundraiser: 5 to 10 p.m. at The Center at Spring Street, 200 West Spring St., Center Entrance, Boyertown. Comedy show, Italian-style buffet and 50/50 Basket raffle. Proceeds help expand health and wellness programs, outdoor activities and Lifelong Learning classes at The Center at Spring Street, a program of Boyertown Ara Multi-Service. Tickets for sale in advance and at the door. Limited number of tickets, available at The Center. Call Melanie Wolf for more information at 610-367-2313.
Oct. 19
Mommy Market: 9 a.m. to noon, Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Free admission. Gently used clothing and shoes (infant to 12 years), toys, games, baby equipment and more. Cash only. For information or to reserve a vendor table, email mommarket.calvary@gmail.com.
Oct. 19
Boyertown Lions Club Chicken Bar-B-Q: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boyertown Ambulance Building, 2 E. Second St., Boyertown. To purchase tickets call Lion Gary at 610-468-4788. All presold dinners guaranteed until 3 p.m. Catered by Kauffman's. Half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, apple sauce and roll. Lions Kidsight USA on site. Free vision screening for children to detect any possible vision problem. No eye drops used in the screening process.
Oct. 19
Grave Tales: New Goshenhoppen Church, 1070 Church Road, East Greenville. Rain date is Oct. 26. W.S. Hancock Society tour of graveyards that span centuries, highlights notable burials along with iconography and funeral practices of the past. Daytime tour leaves from the church at noon. Evening tours begin at 6 p.m. and then every half hour with the last tour at 8:30 p.m. Presentation on the church’s history. Dress weather appropriate, wear comfortable and sturdy walking shoes and bring a flashlight or lantern. Not a haunted attraction. Aim is to educate. Admission charged, payable at the door. 610-630-0912 or 215-679-2041. www.wshancocksociety.org
Oct. 22
Juggling Obligations and Money Goals: 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Library), 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville. Discussion-based workshop called Financial Conversations for Women. This session, discuss financial strategies for women. RSVP by Oct. 21, call 610-286-5986 or email John.Lauer@Thrivent.com.
Refreshments served. Hosted by John Wm. Lauer.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 10: 6 p.m. Therapy Dog Meet and Greet with the benefits of dog support presentation.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
BINGO Nite: Oct. 1, 15, 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Oct. 2, 16, 30 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 3: 1 p.m. Music by Pretzel Land Band
Oct. 8: 1 p.m. Beginner Android Class by Verizon Wireless
Oct. 8: 6 p.m. Coloring with a Purpose with Julie Longacre
Oct. 9: 10 a.m. What Should I Ask My Doctor? by Beth Biehl, Southeastern Home Health
Oct. 9: 1 p.m. Medicare Update by Jim Davidheiser, Gerhart, Hartman & Ritner Insurance.
Oct. 9: 6:30 p.m. Painting with Fran
Oct. 11: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday Nite Dance featuring The ChasBand
Oct. 15: 1 p.m. Fall Prevention by Andrew Harnish, Fox Rehab
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older. Join us for a story with your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Oct. 23 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Family Challenge Exhibition: Drop off Oct. 12. For families and ages 4 to 18. Decorate a pumpkin as your favorite storybook character. Rules & entry form available at the Children’s Circulation desk. Visit www.berkslibraries.org/exeter. $50 gift card awarded to the People’s Choice winner.
Oct. 7: Literatour Berks Presentation 7 to 9 p.m. Author discussion of E.R. Ramzipoor’s debut novel “The Ventriloquists.” In this triumphant debut inspired by true events, a ragtag gang of journalists and resistance fighters risk everything for an elaborate scheme to undermine the Reich. Presented in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, the Jewish Book Council, and the LGBT Center of Greater Reading. Call to register – 610-406-9431.
Oct. 10: The Art of Aging, Navigating the Changes of Menopause 6:30 to 8 p.m. A presentation by Penn State Health & St. Joseph Medical Group physicians on women’s health and menopause. Light refreshments served. Register at 610-406-9431.
Oct. 12: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Tap along to the beat with instruments. Fun props like scarves, ribbons, or a parachute.
Oct. 14: Tortoise Open House 6 to 7 p.m. ages 4 and older. Get an up close visit and touch opportunity with Dan de Lion, our resident Russian Tortoise.
Oct. 15: Family Movie Night 6 to 8 p.m. Watching “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”
RECURRING
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.