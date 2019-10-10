Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Oct. 17
Alzheimer’s Support Group to discuss Elder Law: 6:30-8 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Care is provided to loved ones, while caregiver is in meeting, pre-assessment required. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
Oct. 17
Berks County Patriots Candidates Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Farmers Market. Invited candidates include Mayoral candidates, PA Superior Court Judges, and Berks County Commissioners.
Oct. 17
Berks County Genealogical Society meeting: 6:30 p.m. on 4th floor of Goggle Works Arts Center, 2nd and Washington streets, Reading, in library of the Berks County Genealogical Society. Lynn Otto, a long-time volunteer at the Conrad Weiser Homestead, will discuss the life of Conrad Weiser. Guests are welcome.
Oct. 17
Birdsboro Halloween Parade: 7 p.m. at east parking lot at Daniel Boone H.S., turns right onto Chestnut Street (Rt. 345 N). Turns left onto First Street, travels west, crosses Furnace Street. Ends at Beacon Container Corp. parking lot. Rain date Oct. 24. Registration 5 to 6 p.m. at Daniel Boone Sr. High’s east parking lot (off of Garey Road). Judging 6 p.m. Free candy and cider at end. All welcome. No political walkers, motorcades, floats or handouts permitted. Bicycles, rollerblades/skates, scooters must be cleared via email. All groups over 10, motorcades and floats must register at RotaryParade@hotmail.com by Oct. 16. For any changes, go to BirdsboroHalloweenParade on Facebook. Changes due to weather posted after 2:30 p.m. day of parade.
Oct. 17
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m., Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., 2 E. Second St., Boyertown. Val Bertoia of Bertoia Studios speaks on chimes, gongs, fans, that he designs and sells. Anyone interested may attend.
Oct. 18
Funny Fundraiser: 5 to 10 p.m. at The Center at Spring Street, 200 West Spring St., Center Entrance, Boyertown. Comedy show, Italian-style buffet and 50/50 Basket raffle. Proceeds help expand health and wellness programs, outdoor activities and Lifelong Learning classes at The Center at Spring Street, a program of Boyertown Ara Multi-Service. Tickets for sale in advance and at the door. Limited number of tickets, available at The Center. Call Melanie Wolf for more information at 610-367-2313.
Oct. 19
Mommy Market: 9 a.m. to noon, Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Free admission. Gently used clothing and shoes (infant to 12 years), toys, games, baby equipment and more. Cash only. For information or to reserve a vendor table, email mommarket.calvary@gmail.com.
Oct. 19
Boyertown Lions Club Chicken Bar-B-Q: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boyertown Ambulance Building, 2 E. Second St., Boyertown. To purchase tickets call Lion Gary at 610-468-4788. All presold dinners guaranteed until 3 p.m. Catered by Kauffman's. Half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, apple sauce and roll. Lions Kidsight USA on site. Free vision screening for children to detect any possible vision problem. No eye drops used in the screening process.
Oct. 19
Grave Tales: New Goshenhoppen Church, 1070 Church Road, East Greenville. Rain date is Oct. 26. W.S. Hancock Society tour of graveyards that span centuries, highlights notable burials along with iconography and funeral practices of the past. Daytime tour leaves from the church at noon. Evening tours begin at 6 p.m. and then every half hour with the last tour at 8:30 p.m. Presentation on the church’s history. Dress weather appropriate, wear comfortable and sturdy walking shoes and bring a flashlight or lantern. Not a haunted attraction. Aim is to educate. Admission charged, payable at the door. 610-630-0912 or 215-679-2041. www.wshancocksociety.org
Oct. 19
Trunk or Treat: 2:30 to 4 p.m., Friedens UCC, 337 Main St., Oley. Kids can trick or treat from trunk to trunk. Games, food, bounce house and story time. Free.
Oct. 19
Mommy Market: 9 a.m. to noon, Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Vendors wanted. Earn extra cash. Sell gently used baby items, clothes, shoes, games, toys and more. Register at mommarket.calvary@gmail.com or call 484-524-3781.
Oct. 19
Baked Ham Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m.., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Road, Stony Creek. Ham, potatoes, vegetable, drink and dessert. Kids under 6 free.
Oct. 20
Trunk or Treat: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Free community event. Safe, fun way to trick or treat. Candy, costumes, games. All welcome. calvaryucc@gmail.com or 610-652-5023
Oct. 20
Family Fun Show: 9 a.m. Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro.
www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
Oct. 21
Exeter Township School District Community Forum: 7 p.m. Reiffton School. Portrait of a Graduate, budget process, make comments, ask School Board members and administrators questions.
Oct. 21
New Hanover AARP meeting: 12:45 p.m., New Hanover Lutheran Church, Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville. Optional social time with a bring-your-own bag lunch (beverage and desserts provided) at noon. Entertainment by Glenn Miller, instrumentals and humor. Food drive supports Boyertown Multi-Services. All those age 50 and older invited.
Oct. 22
Juggling Obligations and Money Goals: 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Library), 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville. Discussion-based workshop called Financial Conversations for Women. This session, discuss financial strategies for women. RSVP by Oct. 21, call 610-286-5986 or email John.Lauer@Thrivent.com.
Refreshments served. Hosted by John Wm. Lauer.
Oct. 23
sudSSpirit Bereavement Support Group: 6 p.m. at Exeter Community Library. For survivors of the sudden unexpected death of spouse or significant other. No registration required. Free. 717-866-2401 or email sudsspirit@gmail.com
Oct. 24
Memory Care Café Afternoon Teatime: 2 to 3 p.m., Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Free light brunch and tea. Relaxed setting with casual discussions based on participating caregiver interests. Memory Care professionals available to answer questions and to help create personal plans for interventions at home. On-site assistance is available if needed. Limited seating. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
Oct. 25
Baked Ham Dinner: 4:30 to 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1035 Old River Road, Gibraltar. Children under 4 free. Benefits St. John's Lutheran Church and St. John's UCC Food Pantry.
Oct. 26
Trunk or Treat: 2 to 4 p.m. rain or shine, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1035 Old River Road, Gibraltar. Free. Safe and fun for whole family. Food, face painting, games.
Oct. 27
Trunk or Treat: 5 to 8 p.m., Aulenbach’s Cemetery, 2050 Howard Blvd. (Viaduct), Reading. Safe Trunk or Treat for children. To participate call Dead Ed 610-779-6060, Aulenbachcemetery@gmail.com
Oct. 29
Genealogy 101: Beginner Series at Berks County Genealogical Society in the society's library, Room 413 at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 11, 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost per person includes all four classes and use of library on class days. Class size limited. Register at 484-509-4806.
Nov. 2
Exeter Twp. Lions Club Pancake Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m., fundraiser held at Applebee’s, Shelbourne Square Shopping Center, Reading. Kids under age 3 free. To purchase tickets, call Carl Voelker at 610-301-1441 (leave message) or at exeterlion@gmail.com.
Nov. 2
Fundraiser with supernatural author Charles Adams III: Author of “Haunted Boyertown” at Popodickon Manor, 167 S. Ironstone Dr., Boyertown. Meet in the court yard 5 or 7 p.m. Also Go Haunting event 5:13 or 7:13 p.m. Refreshments and special treat from the “Addams Family.” Contact Dolly Adams to purchase tickets, 484-300-9936 or dollz48@yahoo.com. Proceeds benefit the Capital Campaign and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Nov. 2
Robeson Lutheran Church Annual Holiday Bazaar: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton.
Nov. 2
Turkey Dinner: 3 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) at St. Paul's UMC, 1136 Geigertown Road, Birdsboro. Children ages 5 and under free. Roast turkey, potato filing, peas, corn, pepper cabbage, gravy, homemade desserts and hot and cold drinks. Take-out meals available. 610-286-9479
Nov. 2
Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Center at Spring Street, 200 West Spring St. – Center Entrance, Boyertown. Artist Julie Longacre on site offering her new 2019 Christmas card, Christmas tree prints on canvas, notecards, coloring books, prints, paintings and more for sale. Handmade crafts include jewelry, cross stitch, scarves, candles, honey, Christmas crafts and decorations. Flea Market, Bake Sale, themed baskets, light lunch for sale 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To reserve a table contact Lori Bernhard at 610-367-2313, Lbernhard@boyertownareamulti-service.org.
Nov. 2 & 3
St. Benedict's 2019 Christmas Bazaar: Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Benedict's Church, Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Food served all day, including St. Benedict's famous soups. If interested in being a crafter call Mike Maiers 610-842-9360.
Nov. 3
Gift Card Bingo: 2 to 5 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 1188 Ben Franklin Hwy. East, Douglassville. Doors open 1 p.m. Tickets for sale in advance or at the door. To reserve tickets, call Anna Miller 610-970-8911.
Nov. 9
Designer Purse Bingo and Basket Raffle: Keystone Fire Company doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 7 p.m. Purchase of ticket includes 16 games of Bingo. Also Basket Raffle, Special Games, 50/50 for sale. Contact Lenny7392@comcast.net or 484-300-6441 for tickets.
Nov. 16
Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Local crafters, baked goods, cookies, flea market, basket raffle and lunch. 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com Table space available, call Becky Crist at 267-261-8509.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 19: Join library at Oley Halloween Parade. Meet at library no later than noon. Parade begins at 1 p.m. Costume and face paint provided by library preschool storytime program. Theme is Pete the Cat.
Bakers needed: looking for volunteers to bake cookies for Oley Library Holiday House Tour on Dec. 7.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
BINGO Nite: Oct. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Oct. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 17: 1 p.m. History Revisited by Darius Puff
Oct. 21: Breast Cancer Survivor Celebration 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 22: 1 p.m. Book Club, “The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian
Oct. 22: 1 p.m. Apple Ipad & Iphone Beginners Class by Verizon Wireless
Oct. 23: Hasenpfeffer Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 24: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 28: 1 to 2 p.m. Music by Glenn Miller
Oct. 29: 1 p.m. Keeping Healthy: Body & Mind by Dianne Orrison, Encompass Health
Oct. 31: 1 p.m. Halloween Celebration with music by Perfect Blend
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Oct. 23, 30 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older. Join us for a story with your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Oct. 23 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Oct. 17: Letter Writing Social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. Register at 610-406-9431.
Oct. 22: Gluten-Free Cooking Demonstration 6 to 8 p.m. Writer, food blogger, and health coach Melinda Arcara will speak about gluten-free cooking and will demonstrate with seasonal ingredients. Register at 610-406-9431.
Oct. 26: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
Oct. 28: Depression Awareness & Screening 6 to 8 p.m. Open to All. Depression happens in adults, children, & teens. Kick the stigma & learn more as Emotional Wellness Therapist Deborah Fluck talks about depression in adults, the risks involved with going untreated, and how to detect depression in children and teens. Register for a free and confidential 5-minute screening. www.berkslibraries.org/exeter
Oct. 30: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring out your inner child with a night of coloring fun for adults, ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Oct. 30: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
RECURRING
Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at the Daniel Boone Primary Center on Thursdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and Mt. Penn Elementary School on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly during the school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way of Berks County 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.