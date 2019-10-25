Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Nov. 2
Exeter Twp. Lions Club Pancake Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m., fundraiser held at Applebee’s, Shelbourne Square Shopping Center, Reading. Kids under age 3 free. To purchase tickets, call Carl Voelker at 610-301-1441 (leave message) or at exeterlion@gmail.com.
Nov. 2
Friends of the Exeter Library Annual Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Exeter Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive.
Nov. 2
Turkey Dinner: 3 to 7 p.m. (tickets sold until 7 p.m.) at Hill Church Picnic Grove Dining Hall, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. 610-367-8114, http://www.stjohnhillucc.org
Nov. 2
Fundraiser with supernatural author Charles Adams III: Author of “Haunted Boyertown” visits Popodickon Manor, 167 S. Ironstone Drive, Boyertown, in court yard 5 or 7 p.m. Also Go Haunting 5:13 or 7:13 p.m. Refreshments and treat from the “Addams Family.” Contact Dolly Adams to purchase tickets, 484-300-9936 or dollz48@yahoo.com. Proceeds benefit the Capital Campaign and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Nov. 2
Birdsboro Contra Dance: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Birdsboro Community Memorial Center, 201 E. Main St. Beginner instruction 7 p.m. Caller is Rick Mohr with music by The Orphans. Admission charged. Wear clean soft-soled shoes to protect the floor. www.birdsborocontra.org
Nov. 2
Robeson Lutheran Church Annual Holiday Bazaar: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton.
Nov. 2
Turkey Dinner: 3 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) at St. Paul's UMC, 1136 Geigertown Road, Birdsboro. Children ages 5 and under free. Roast turkey, potato filing, peas, corn, pepper cabbage, gravy, homemade desserts and hot and cold drinks. Take-out meals available. 610-286-9479
Nov. 2
Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Center at Spring Street, 200 West Spring St. – Center Entrance, Boyertown. Local artist, Julie Longacre, on site offering her new 2019 Christmas card, Christmas tree prints on canvas, notecards, coloring books, prints, paintings and more for sale. Handmade crafts include, jewelry, counted cross stitch, scarves, candles, honey, Christmas crafts and decorations and more. Visit our Flea Market. Purchase tickets to win one of several lovely themed baskets. Be sure to visit the Bake Sale table. Light lunch available for purchase 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To reserve a table contact Lori Bernhard at 610-367-2313, Lbernhard@boyertownareamulti-service.org.
Nov. 2 & 3
St. Benedict's 2019 Christmas Bazaar: Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Benedict's Church, Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Food served all day, including St. Benedict's famous soups. If interested in being a crafter call Mike Maiers 610-842-9360.
Nov. 3
Gift Card Bingo: 2 to 5 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 1188 Ben Franklin Hwy. East, Douglassville. Doors open 1 p.m. Tickets for sale in advance or at the door. To reserve tickets, call Anna Miller 610-970-8911.
Nov. 4
Berks Photographic Society: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at new location, Goggleworks Center for the Arts, Suite 326, 201 Washington St., Reading. Dr. Larry Bardawell speaks on "Remote Adventure Photography: South Georgia Island and Antarctica." Meet fellow photographers of all skill levels.
Nov. 8 & 9
St. Michael’s 2019 Holiday Bazaar & Basket Raffle: St. Michael’s Church, 529 St Michael’s Road, Hamburg. Nov. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. chicken platters served. Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. breakfast sandwiches served. Both days dine in or carry out lunch items, homemade cookies and baked goods, flea market and basket raffle. Sales of raffle tickets close Saturday noon.
Nov. 9
Designer Purse Bingo and Basket Raffle: Keystone Fire Company doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 7 p.m. Purchase of ticket includes 16 games of Bingo. Also Basket Raffle, Special Games, 50/50 for sale. Contact Lenny7392@comcast.net or 484-300-6441 for tickets.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Bakers needed: looking for volunteers to bake cookies for Oley Library Holiday House Tour on Dec. 7.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
BINGO Nite: Nov. 12 and 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Nov. 6 and 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 31: 1 p.m. Halloween Celebration with music by Perfect Blend
Nov. 2: Holiday Bazaar 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 5: 1 p.m. Foundations of Investing by Bonnie L. Thompson, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.
Nov. 5: Coloring with a Purpose with Julie Longacre 6 p.m.
Nov. 13: AAA Driver Improvement Course for First Time Participants 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a charge. Register with AAA at 610-374-4531.
Nov. 7: 1 to 2 p.m. Animal Show sponsored by Chestnut Knoll at Home. Alison Ueland will bring an assortment of exotic animals to show, sharing interesting information and stories about each.
Nov. 7: Your Benefits/Your Retiremen” by Berks Encore 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: Friday Night Dance 7 to 10 p.m. with The Majestics. Doors open 6 p.m. Light refreshments. Admission is charged.
Nov. 11: Veterans Day Program 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pinning ceremony to honor veterans. All veterans or spouses of veterans interested in participating should sign up no later than Nov. 8 by calling the Center at 610- 367-2313.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Nov. 6, 13, from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older. Join us for a story with your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Nov. 20 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Nov. 2: Friends Annual Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, crafters, authors, vendors, and raffles. Indoor and outdoor event with dozens of vendors.
Nov. 6: Evening Readers Club 7 to 8 p.m. (adult event). We’re picking our books for 2020. Come prepared with a list of your favorites or whatever is on your TBR list.
Nov. 9: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Educational & toe-tapping songs with instruments and props like scarves, ribbons.
Family Challenge Exhibition: Drop off Nov. 9 at library. For families and children ages 4 to 18. We want your most creative family portraits. Drawings, sculpture, photographs – anything goes. Show us your family’s creative side. One $50 People’s Choice gift card will be awarded. See website for details and entry form.
RECURRING
Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at the Daniel Boone Primary Center on Thursdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and Mt. Penn Elementary School on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly during the school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way of Berks County 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.