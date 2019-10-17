Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Oct. 24
Memory Care Café Afternoon Teatime: 2 to 3 p.m., Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Free light brunch and tea. Relaxed setting with casual discussions based on participating caregiver interests. Memory Care professionals available to answer questions and to help create personal plans for interventions at home. On-site assistance is available if needed. Limited seating. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
Oct. 25
Baked Ham Dinner: 4:30 to 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1035 Old River Road, Gibraltar. Children under 4 free. Benefits St. John's Lutheran Church and St. John's UCC Food Pantry.
Oct. 26
Trunk or Treat: 2 to 4 p.m. rain or shine, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1035 Old River Road, Gibraltar. Free. Safe and fun for whole family. Food, face painting, games.
Oct. 26
Colebrookdale Railroad Pumpkin Patch: departure/arrival times to Frog Hollow at noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Last Motorcar departs Frog Hollow for Boyertown at 3:45 p.m. for 4 p.m. Boyertown arrival. Ride the Brill Motorcar to a Pumpkin Patch at Frog Hollow Farm. Deboard at Frog Hollow and choose a pumpkin to decorate. Family-friendly event. Ticket includes ride, pumpkin, snack, warm cider. Not handicapped accessible.
Oct. 27
Trunk or Treat: 5 to 8 p.m., Aulenbach’s Cemetery, 2050 Howard Blvd. (Viaduct), Reading. Safe Trunk or Treat for children. To participate call Dead Ed 610-779-6060, Aulenbachcemetery@gmail.com
Oct. 29
Zombie Hunter Train: 7:15 p.m. Colebrookdale Railroad, Boyertown. Partnered with Laser Quest. Ride train into zombie infested Secret Valley and blast the zombies. Be a zombie hunter or spectator. Honorary Zombie Hunters must be age 12 or older to blast, limited to 50 hunters per train and sells out quickly.
Oct. 29
Ribbon cutting and Grand Opening: 11 a.m., The Morgan School, 6120 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). School owner Yuki Morgan will speak at noon. Business leaders, government officials, media, and community invited to attend.
Oct. 29
Genealogy 101: Beginner Series at Berks County Genealogical Society in the society's library, Room 413 at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 11, 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost per person includes all four classes and use of library on class days. Class size limited. Register at 484-509-4806.
Nov. 2
Exeter Twp. Lions Club Pancake Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m., fundraiser held at Applebee’s, Shelbourne Square Shopping Center, Reading. Kids under age 3 free. To purchase tickets, call Carl Voelker at 610-301-1441 (leave message) or at exeterlion@gmail.com.
Nov. 2
Friends of the Exeter Library Annual Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Exeter Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive.
Nov. 2
Turkey Dinner: 3 to 7 p.m. (tickets sold until 7 p.m.) at Hill Church Picnic Grove Dining Hall, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. 610-367-8114, http://www.stjohnhillucc.org
Nov. 2
Fundraiser with supernatural author Charles Adams III: Author of “Haunted Boyertown” visits Popodickon Manor, 167 S. Ironstone Drive, Boyertown, in court yard 5 or 7 p.m. Also Go Haunting 5:13 or 7:13 p.m. Refreshments and treat from the “Addams Family.” Contact Dolly Adams to purchase tickets, 484-300-9936 or dollz48@yahoo.com. Proceeds benefit the Capital Campaign and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Nov. 2
Robeson Lutheran Church Annual Holiday Bazaar: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton.
Nov. 2
Turkey Dinner: 3 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) at St. Paul's UMC, 1136 Geigertown Road, Birdsboro. Children ages 5 and under free. Roast turkey, potato filing, peas, corn, pepper cabbage, gravy, homemade desserts and hot and cold drinks. Take-out meals available. 610-286-9479
Nov. 2
Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Center at Spring Street, 200 West Spring St. – Center Entrance, Boyertown. Local artist, Julie Longacre, on site offering her new 2019 Christmas card, Christmas tree prints on canvas, notecards, coloring books, prints, paintings and more for sale. Handmade crafts include, jewelry, counted cross stitch, scarves, candles, honey, Christmas crafts and decorations and more. Visit our Flea Market. Purchase tickets to win one of several lovely themed baskets. Be sure to visit the Bake Sale table. Light lunch available for purchase 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To reserve a table contact Lori Bernhard at 610-367-2313, Lbernhard@boyertownareamulti-service.org.
Nov. 2 & 3
St. Benedict's 2019 Christmas Bazaar: Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Benedict's Church, Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Food served all day, including St. Benedict's famous soups. If interested in being a crafter call Mike Maiers 610-842-9360.
Nov. 3
Gift Card Bingo: 2 to 5 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 1188 Ben Franklin Hwy. East, Douglassville. Doors open 1 p.m. Tickets for sale in advance or at the door. To reserve tickets, call Anna Miller 610-970-8911.
Nov. 8 & 9
St. Michael’s 2019 Holiday Bazaar & Basket Raffle: St. Michael’s Church, 529 St Michael’s Road, Hamburg. Nov. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. chicken platters served. Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. breakfast sandwiches served. Both days dine in or carry out lunch items, homemade cookies and baked goods, flea market and basket raffle. Sales of raffle tickets close Saturday noon.
Nov. 9
Designer Purse Bingo and Basket Raffle: Keystone Fire Company doors open at 5:30 p.m. Games start at 7 p.m. Purchase of ticket includes 16 games of Bingo. Also Basket Raffle, Special Games, 50/50 for sale. Contact Lenny7392@comcast.net or 484-300-6441 for tickets.
Nov. 16
Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Local crafters, baked goods, cookies, flea market, basket raffle and lunch. 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com Table space available, call Becky Crist at 267-261-8509.
Nov. 16
Pancake breakfast: 7 to 10:30 a.m., Bally Mennonite Church, Route 100, Bally, in Fellowship Hall. Pancakes, French toast, sausage, scrapple, OJ, tea, & coffee. The cost is a donation. Proceeds provide funds for Bally Community Preschool, early childhood education experience for ages 3 to 5 in a Christian environment. www.ballymc.org
Nov. 23
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Friedens United Church of Christ, 337 Main St., Oley. Pies, cakes, cookies, soups, and potato filling will be for sale and may be pre-ordered before Nov. 18 at 610-987-6020 or 610-987-3536. Lunch can be purchased for eat-in or take-out. There will be raffles of crafts, theme baskets, and a handmade quilt, plus a huge White Elephant sale and vendors selling plants, art, and hand-crafted items.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Bakers needed: looking for volunteers to bake cookies for Oley Library Holiday House Tour on Dec. 7.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
BINGO Nite: Oct. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Oct. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 24: Pinochle Card Party 12:45 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 28: 1 to 2 p.m. Music by Glenn Miller
Oct. 29: 1 p.m. Keeping Healthy: Body & Mind by Dianne Orrison, Encompass Health
Oct. 31: 1 p.m. Halloween Celebration with music by Perfect Blend
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Oct. 30 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older. Join us for a story with your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you.
Oct. 26: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
Oct. 28: Depression Awareness & Screening 6 to 8 p.m. Open to All. Depression happens in adults, children, & teens. Kick the stigma & learn more as Emotional Wellness Therapist Deborah Fluck talks about depression in adults, the risks involved with going untreated, and how to detect depression in children and teens. Register for a free and confidential 5-minute screening. www.berkslibraries.org/exeter
Oct. 30: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring out your inner child with a night of coloring fun for adults, ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Oct. 30: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Nov. 2: Friends Annual Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, crafters, authors, vendors, and raffles. Indoor and outdoor event with dozens of vendors.
RECURRING
Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at the Daniel Boone Primary Center on Thursdays from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. and Mt. Penn Elementary School on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly during the school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way of Berks County 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.