Sept. 12
Funeral Planning Seminar: 9 a.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, in the Personal Care building. Guest speaker Jerry Wojciechowski, the prearrangement and family services coordinator from Kuhn Funeral Homes, hosts an informative and entertaining seminar about the benefits of preplanning your funeral services. Wojciechowski is specially trained to work directly with families to plan meaningful and respectful funeral services. His discussion features insight into the funeral industry, different types of funerals and what families are doing to honor their loved ones. Continental breakfast, courtesy of Keystone Villa. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by Sept. 10; call Ann Carr at 610-385-2030.
Sept. 14
Berks County Patriots Self-Defense Course: 9 a.m. to noon at Wegman’s Restaurant, 4401 Pottsville Pike, Reading. Atty. Simon Grill is teaching a course on classic self-defense, stand your ground, The Castle Doctrine. All welcome. There is a charge. Coffee and donuts. RSVP by Sept. 3. Call Judy 610-375-4544.
Sept. 15
Hymn Sing: 2 p.m. at the 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Using the “Mennonite Hymnal” and led by Clair Stoltzfus, East Earl. Bring a hymnbook, some will also be available. Picnic lunch and fellowship with others at the meetinghouse prior to the Hymn Sing. More information at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.
Sept. 15
Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Dave Kline and Mountain Folk Trio 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Funnel cakes, candy corn and other festival foods. Moon bounce, children’s train ride and games with prizes. Macaroni and Cheese Cook Off with judging by local food experts. Apple Dumplings and chicken dinners are limited and should be preordered. To preorder apple dumpling and chicken dinners call 610-582-8167.
Sept. 15
The Heritage of Green Hills 10th Anniversary Celebration: 12 to 6 p.m. on The Heritage’s campus, at 200 Tranquility Lane, Shillington. Free, open-to-the-public event to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Family-friendly activities for all ages include face painting, hot-air balloon rides, bungie trampolines, hatchet-throwing, hayrides, twirling performances and lessons, a rock climbing wall, a mobile escape room and live music.
Sept. 15
Chicken Barbecue: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton (Rt. 10 & Plow Road). Half a chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll. All proceeds fund ongoing ministries in community. Tickets for sale in the church office or by calling 610-856-7242.
Sept. 15
Free Concert: 4:30 to 6 p.m. at St. John Hill Church Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Remington Ryde performs Blue Grass and Gospel. Food available at 3:30 p.m. Free event. Good will offering will be accepted. 610-367-8114, http://www.stjohnhillucc.org
Sept. 16
New Hanover AARP meeting: 12:30 p.m. at New Hanover Lutheran Church, Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville. Optional social time with bring-your-own bag lunch (beverage and desserts provided) at noon. Entertainment by MODBetty/RetoRoadmap (memories of local places, things we loved when young). All those age 50 and older invited. Bring cleaning supplies in support of Boyertown Multi-Services.
Sept. 16
Monthly Digital Photo Competition: 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Berks Photographic Society, 40 N. Noble St., Reading. Meet fellow photographers of all skill levels getting together to share ideas and expertise. Categories are Nature, Pictorial, and this month's assigned subject, Monochrome. Free. www.berkscamera.org
Sept. 16
Concert by Lou Dottoli: 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Finale of the Summer Concert Series. Lou Dottoli, a three-time award-winning entertainer, brings the charisma and sound of Ol’ Blue Eyes as he covers Sinatra’s songbook. His diverse vocals allow him to channel other great musicians of the genre like Dean Martin and Tony Bennett, as well as an array of standards and show tunes. Free and open to the public. RSVPs appreciated; call 610-385-2031.
Sept. 17
TaylorMarie’s Fashion Show and Tea: 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. See latest fall-themed fashions as residents and staff members of Keystone Villa model apparel from TaylorMarie. Tea served. Afterward, browse clothing and accessory selections for sale. TaylorMarie’s is committed to serving the senior community and providing easy to wear, stylish and affordable clothing. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by Sept. 16; call 610-385-2031.
Sept. 18
Birthday Party and Band Concert: 7 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. Fifth St., Boyertown. Chestnut Knoll celebrates 19 years of providing care to seniors with a birthday party. Indoor musical concert by the all-volunteer, family-oriented, Boyertown Alumni Ceremonial Band. Refreshments provided. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
Sept. 18
Family Caregiver’s Education & Support: 2-3 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Hosted by Chestnut Knoll. Discussing options after hospitalization. Receive free and confidential advice from Chestnut Knoll’s Certified Senior Advisor. Free and open to the public. Space is limited. RSVP at 610-473-8066.
Sept. 19
Boyertown Lions Club meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Devon Landon speaks about surviving blindness. All are welcome.
Sept. 19
Parkinson’s Learn & Share: 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Discussion on reducing falls and staying safe at home. Followed by Exercises for Parkinson’s: 3:15 p.m. Improve posture and balance, increase range of movement, strength and endurance. Free. Held on the third Thursdays. RSVP for both at 610-473-8066.
Sept. 19
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. JR McGee, X-Stream Leadership CEO, former Special Forces, Intelligence/Counter Terrorism operations, will update situations with North Korea, Iran, China, Russia. Local candidates for Sheriff, Clerk of Courts, Recorder of Deeds will answer questions. Free and open to all.
Sept. 22
A Sunday Afternoon of Reflection Bereavement Seminar on Loss of a Spouse: 2 p.m. at St. Catharine’s Catholic Church, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Registration required, call 610 370-1174.
Sept. 22
22nd Anniversary Birdsboro Car Show: at Daniel Boone High School, 501 Chestnut St., Birdsboro. Registration 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsor Choice Awards presented. Dash plaques to first 200 cars. 6 cash drawings, 50/50, door prizes, Blood Mobile, Chinese Auction, food, baked goods, music. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Birdsboro. Proceeds benefit community projects.
Sept. 25
sudSSpirit Bereavement Support Group: 6 p.m. at Exeter Community Library. For those who lost a spouse or significant other to sudden unexpected death. No registration needed. Free. Call 717-866-2401 or email sudsspirit@gmail.com or find on Facebook.
Sept. 27
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshiridingclub.com
Sept. 28
St. Benedict's 2019 Beef & Brew: 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Benedict's Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road. Mohnton. Purchase advance tickets at the church no later than Sept. 22, or by reserving, call 610-223-8846. Or purchase at the door. Ticket includes beef on Kaiser roll, potato or macaroni salad, cole slaw, beer, wine, water and soda, snacks and finger food and live music and dancing by Ron Lewars.
Sept. 28
Flea market, craft show and bake sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Space is available by contacting Becky Crist at 267-261-8509.
Sept. 28
Beef ’n Beer ’n Water dinner: in Quinn Hall, St. Columbkill, Boyertown. This will be the kick-off for the fundraising efforts for “Mission to Haiti” to help Haitians gain access to potable water. To purchase tickets, go to www.stcolumbkill.org. For more information about Mission to Haiti visit www.heartforthenations.info.
Sept. 28
Upper and Lower Frederick Twps. Centennial Anniversary Celebration: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine at 3205 Big Road, Zieglerville. Trolley tour through the historic countryside. Meet community leaders, heroes & friends. Food trucks, Beer Garden, Chili Cook-off (pre-registration required), time capsule, pony rides, rock wall, bungee trampoline, moonbounce obstacle course, giant hamster ball, face painting, clown, music, dancing, photo booth. Volunteers welcome. Call 610-754-6436 or visit www.upperfrederick.com.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
September: Get the Card Month all month long. Children, infant to age 12, who receive their FIRST library card during the month of September will receive a coin purse for their card – while supplies last, and will be entered in a drawing to win one of four Toy Story themed door prizes at the end of the month.
Sept. 18, 25: Make and Take Miniatures 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older. Join us for a story, but be sure to bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Sept. 25 your lovey sleeps over at the library. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Sept. 14: Family Dance Party 10 to 10:30 a.m. for parent or caregiver with child ages 8 & under. Bring your dancing shoes as we engage your body and mind with educational songs. Tap along to the beat with instruments. Use fun props like scarves, ribbons, or a parachute.
Sept. 17: Family Movie Night 6 to 8 p.m. Bring dinner and pjs. Watching “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.”
Sept. 25: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring out your inner child with a night of coloring fun for ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Sept. 25: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Sept. 26: Letter Writing Social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. To register and for details, call 610-406-9431. (Date subject to change. For more information, visit www.berkslibaries.org/exeter.)
Sept. 28: Crafternoon 1 to 3 p.m. for children ages 4 and Older enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Make your own Bowling Pin: Sept. 14: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in the library to create your bowling pin for the Oley Fair! Entry Forms available in the library.
Rock Painting: Sept. 12 from 4-7 p.m. Join us for painting Berks County Rocks for the Oley Fair. Paint your rocks and take them home, or leave them and the library will enter them in the fair for you. Entry forms and directions provided.
Maker Space Free Play for Home School Families: Sept. 12 & 26 from 10:30- 11:30 a.m. Weekly, one hour maker- space free play for home school families. Oley Library has 4 maker space carts filled with crafts and tools to make your creations come to life.
Home School Hook Ups: Sept. 17 from 10:30- 11:30 a.m. OVCL Homeschool Program meets on the 3rd Tuesday of each month. We will begin the year by learning more about the systems of the body, wellness of body/mind/spirit, and a variety of careers. We will incorporate reading, math, hands-on activities, and STEM/STEAM components. Lessons also include resources to continue activities at home, and there will be handouts for portfolio inclusion. Guests will sometimes join to co-instruct class. All students are welcome at our classes, and the involvement and assistance from home-school parents is welcome.
RECURRING
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.