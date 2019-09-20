Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Sept. 27
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshiridingclub.com
Sept. 27 & 28
Fall and Winter Craft Fair: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 27 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Birdsboro/Union Fire Company, 214 West First St., Birdsboro. Benefits Hopewell Love. A craft fair coupon will be available for 20 percent off your total purchase on all three days. Call 610-582-4377 or 610-582-3631 for questions.
Sept. 28
St. Benedict's 2019 Beef & Brew: 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Benedict's Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road. Mohnton. Purchase advance tickets at the church no later than Sept. 22, or by reserving, call 610-223-8846. Or purchase at the door. Ticket includes beef on Kaiser roll, potato or macaroni salad, cole slaw, beer, wine, water and soda, snacks and finger food and live music and dancing by Ron Lewars.
Sept. 28
Flea market, craft show and bake sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Space is available by contacting Becky Crist at 267-261-8509.
Sept. 28
Beef ’n Beer ’n Water dinner: in Quinn Hall, St. Columbkill, Boyertown. This will be the kick-off for the fundraising efforts for “Mission to Haiti” to help Haitians gain access to potable water. To purchase tickets, go to www.stcolumbkill.org. For more information about Mission to Haiti visit www.heartforthenations.info.
Sept. 28
Upper and Lower Frederick Twps. Centennial Anniversary Celebration: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine at 3205 Big Road, Zieglerville. Trolley tour through the historic countryside. Meet community leaders, heroes & friends. Food trucks, Beer Garden, Chili Cook-off (pre-registration required), time capsule, pony rides, rock wall, bungee trampoline, moonbounce obstacle course, giant hamster ball, face painting, clown, music, dancing, photo booth. Volunteers welcome. Call 610-754-6436 or visit www.upperfrederick.com.
Sept. 28
Chicken Barbecue Dinner: noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold out) at Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. 610-286-5875. Reserved tickets held until 4 p.m. only.
Sept. 29
Blessing of the Animals: 1 p.m. rain or shine at Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1327 Alleghenyville Road (Route 568) in Knauers. Bring your pet for this special blessing. The Animal Rescue League of Berks County will bring adoptable animals, and will answer questions about their program and how you can help. Donations for ARL accepted at the event. Refreshments served. 610-790-7779
Oct. 3
Boyertown Lions Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook & Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. All members welcome.
Oct. 4
Fall Book & Bake Sale by Friends of the Exeter Community Library: 4569 Prestwick Drive. Oct. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Bag of Books sale noon to 3 p.m.
Oct. 5
Pancake breakfast: 7 to 10:30 a.m. at Bally Mennonite Church, Route 100 in Bally in Church Fellowship Hall. Pancakes, French toast, sausage, scrapple, OJ, tea, and coffee. Proceeds provide funds for Bally Community Swimming Pool. The cost is a donation. www.ballymc.org
Oct. 5
2nd Annual Boyertown Genealogy Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave. Hosted with Boyertown Area Historical Society. Theme is “Passing Through and Passing It On” on the ways our ancestors passed on their history. Speakers are Sydney Cruice Dixon, Professional Genealogist; Frederick Sheeler, Recorder of Deeds for Berks County; and Lindsay Dierolf, local historian and genealogist. Iinformation and registration forms available at berkslibraries.org/Boyertown Community Library or Boyertownhistory.org. Call Susan Lopez at Library, 610-369-0496, or Lindsay Dierolf at Historical Society, 610-367-5255 with any questions.
Oct. 5
Birdsboro Contra Dance: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Birdsboro Community Memorial Center, 201 E. Main St., Birdsboro. Beginner instruction 7 p.m. Caller is Anne Lutun with music by Tea and Honey. Admission charged. Wear clean
soft-soled shoes to protect the floor. www.birdsborocontra.org
Oct. 5
Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Keystone Fire Co., 240 N. Walnut St., Boyertown. Admission charged. Hot sandwich, door prizes, music by Johnny K. Cash bar. For information, contact Marge 570-943-2393.
Oct. 5
Apple Dumpling Sale: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 325 Covered Bridge Road, Oley. Pre-order to guarantee your dumplings. Leave a message at 610-689-5424.
Oct. 9
Free Medicare Seminar: 2 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. A Berks Encore APPRISE counselor will discuss the basics of Medicare, how to supplement benefits, coverage cost, and financial assistance availability, as well as changes to Medicare beginning in 2020. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by Oct. 8; call 610-385-2031.
Oct. 12
All You Can Eat Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner: 3 to 6 p.m. at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Cost is a donation of your choice. 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com
Oct. 13
Seniors Fall Foliage Excursion Train Ride: 1 p.m. WK&S Railroad, 42 Community Center Drive in Kempton. Pick up complimentary tickets, courtesy of Manor at Market Square, at the train station. Then climb on board for a scenic train ride along The Hawk Mountain Line. Participants must be able to board and exit the train steps with minimal assistance. Reservations required by Oct. 7. This event is free and open to seniors. Seating is limited. Call 610-373-0800.
Oct. 15
AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Drivers ages 50 and older eligible for course. There is a charge. Bring AARP membership card (if applicable) and a valid driver’s license. Event includes breakfast and lunch. Seating is limited. RSVP at 610-473-3328.
Oct. 18
Funny Fundraiser: 5 to 10 p.m. at The Center at Spring Street, 200 West Spring St., Center Entrance, Boyertown. Comedy show, Italian-style buffet and 50/50 Basket raffle. Proceeds help expand health and wellness programs, outdoor activities and Lifelong Learning classes at The Center at Spring Street, a program of Boyertown Ara Multi-Service. Tickets for sale in advance and at the door. Limited number of tickets, available at The Center. Call Melanie Wolf for more information at 610-367-2313.
Oct. 19
Mommy Market: 9 a.m. to noon, Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Free admission. Gently used clothing and shoes (infant to 12 years), toys, games, baby equipment and more. Cash only. For information or to reserve a vendor table, email mommarket.calvary@gmail.com.
Oct. 19
Boyertown Lions Club Chicken Bar-B-Q: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boyertown Ambulance Building, 2 E. Second St., Boyertown. To purchase tickets call Lion Gary at 610-468-4788. All presold dinners guaranteed until 3 p.m. Catered by Kauffman's. Half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, apple sauce and roll. Lions Kidsight USA on site. Free vision screening for children to detect any possible vision problem. No eye drops used in the screening process.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Maker Space Free Play for Home School Families: Sept. 26 from 10:30- 11:30 a.m. Weekly, one hour maker- space free play for home school families. Oley Library has 4 maker space carts filled with crafts and tools to make your creations come to life.
Oct. 10: 6 p.m. Therapy Dog Meet and Greet with the benefits of dog support presentation.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
BINGO Nite: Oct. 1, 15, 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Golden Texas Hold ‘Em: Oct. 2, 16, 30 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Sept. 26: 12:45 to 4 p.m. Pinochle Card Party
Sept. 30: 1 p.m. Music by Musical Friends
Oct. 3: 1 p.m. Music by Pretzel Land Band
Oct. 8: 1 p.m. Beginner Android Class by Verizon Wireless
Oct. 8: 6 p.m. Coloring with a Purpose with Julie Longacre
Oct. 9: 10 a.m. What Should I Ask My Doctor? by Beth Biehl, Southeastern Home Health
Oct. 9: 1 p.m. Medicare Update by Jim Davidheiser, Gerhart, Hartman & Ritner Insurance.
Oct. 9: 6:30 p.m. Painting with Fran
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
Make and Take Miniatures: Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older. Join us for a story with your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). Make a miniature craft. On Oct. 23 we'll have a sleepover at the library for your lovey. Follow along on social media that night.
Family Challenge Exhibition: Drop off Oct. 12. For families and ages 4 to 18. Decorate a pumpkin as your favorite storybook character. Rules & entry form available at the Children’s Circulation desk. Visit www.berkslibraries.org/exeter. $50 gift card awarded to the People’s Choice winner.
Sept. 28, Oct. 26: CrafterNoon 1 to 3 p.m. ages 4 and Older. Enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
Oct. 1: Contemporary Movie Night (adult event) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Watching “A Dog's Journey,” the sequel to “A Dog's Purpose.” No registration required.
Oct. 2: Evening Readers Club (adult) 7 to 8 p.m. A discussion of “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult, How do we balance the rights of pregnant women with the rights of the unborn they carry? What does it mean to be a good parent?
Oct. 7: Literatour Berks Presentation 7 to 9 p.m. Author discussion of E.R. Ramzipoor’s debut novel “The Ventriloquists.” In this triumphant debut inspired by true events, a ragtag gang of journalists and resistance fighters risk everything for an elaborate scheme to undermine the Reich. Presented in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, the Jewish Book Council, and the LGBT Center of Greater Reading. Call to register – 610-406-9431.
RECURRING
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.