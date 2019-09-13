Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of desired publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
Sept. 19
Boyertown Lions Club meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Hook Ladder Co., S. Reading Ave., Boyertown. Devon Landon speaks about surviving blindness. All are welcome.
Sept. 19
Parkinson’s Learn & Share: 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown. Discussion on reducing falls and staying safe at home. Followed by Exercises for Parkinson’s: 3:15 p.m. Improve posture and balance, increase range of movement, strength and endurance. Free. Held on the third Thursdays. RSVP for both at 610-473-8066.
Sept. 19
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. JR McGee, X-Stream Leadership CEO, former Special Forces, Intelligence/Counter Terrorism operations, will update situations with North Korea, Iran, China, Russia. Local candidates for Sheriff, Clerk of Courts, Recorder of Deeds will answer questions. Free and open to all.
Sept. 22
A Sunday Afternoon of Reflection Bereavement Seminar on Loss of a Spouse: 2 p.m. at St. Catharine’s Catholic Church, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Registration required, call 610 370-1174.
Sept. 22
22nd Anniversary Birdsboro Car Show: at Daniel Boone High School, 501 Chestnut St., Birdsboro. Registration 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsor Choice Awards presented. Dash plaques to first 200 cars. 6 cash drawings, 50/50, door prizes, Blood Mobile, Chinese Auction, food, baked goods, music. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Birdsboro. Proceeds benefit community projects.
Sept. 24
Outsmart Scammers: 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 1041 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Tips to spot red flags consistent with fraud, resources if become a target, steps to take to protect you and your family. Refreshments available. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by Sept. 20; call 610-473-3328.
Sept. 25
sudSSpirit Bereavement Support Group: 6 p.m. at Exeter Community Library. For those who lost a spouse or significant other to sudden unexpected death. No registration needed. Free. Call 717-866-2401 or email sudsspirit@gmail.com or find on Facebook.
Sept. 27
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshiridingclub.com
Sept. 28
St. Benedict's 2019 Beef & Brew: 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Benedict's Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road. Mohnton. Purchase advance tickets at the church no later than Sept. 22, or by reserving, call 610-223-8846. Or purchase at the door. Ticket includes beef on Kaiser roll, potato or macaroni salad, cole slaw, beer, wine, water and soda, snacks and finger food and live music and dancing by Ron Lewars.
Sept. 28
Flea market, craft show and bake sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Space is available by contacting Becky Crist at 267-261-8509.
Sept. 28
Beef ’n Beer ’n Water dinner: in Quinn Hall, St. Columbkill, Boyertown. This will be the kick-off for the fundraising efforts for “Mission to Haiti” to help Haitians gain access to potable water. To purchase tickets, go to www.stcolumbkill.org. For more information about Mission to Haiti visit www.heartforthenations.info.
Sept. 28
Upper and Lower Frederick Twps. Centennial Anniversary Celebration: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine at 3205 Big Road, Zieglerville. Trolley tour through the historic countryside. Meet community leaders, heroes & friends. Food trucks, Beer Garden, Chili Cook-off (pre-registration required), time capsule, pony rides, rock wall, bungee trampoline, moonbounce obstacle course, giant hamster ball, face painting, clown, music, dancing, photo booth. Volunteers welcome. Call 610-754-6436 or visit www.upperfrederick.com.
Sept. 28
Chicken Barbecue Dinner: noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold out) at Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. 610-286-5875. Reserved tickets held until 4 p.m. only.
Sept. 29
Blessing of the Animals: 1 p.m. rain or shine at Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1327 Alleghenyville Road (Route 568) in Knauers. Bring your pet for this special blessing. The Animal Rescue League of Berks County will bring adoptable animals, and will answer questions about their program and how you can help. Donations for ARL accepted at the event. Refreshments served. 610-790-7779
Oct. 5
Pancake breakfast: 7 to 10:30 a.m. at Bally Mennonite Church, Route 100 in Bally in Church Fellowship Hall. Pancakes, French toast, sausage, scrapple, OJ, tea, and coffee. Proceeds provide funds for Bally Community Swimming Pool. The cost is a donation. www.ballymc.org
Oct. 5
2nd Annual Boyertown Genealogy Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library, 24 N. Reading Ave. Hosted with Boyertown Area Historical Society. Theme is “Passing Through and Passing It On” on the ways our ancestors passed on their history. Register at berkslibraries.org/Boyertown Community Library or Boyertownhistory.org. Call Susan Lopez at Library, 610-369-0496, or Lindsay Dierolf at Historical Society, 610-367-5255 with any questions.
THE CENTER AT SPRING STREET
200 West Spring St., Boyertown, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, www.boyertownareamulti-service.org. Open to ages 55 and older. 610-367-2313
Move & Groove: Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Saturdays 10:15 a.m.
Yoga: Mondays 6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.
Pilates: Mondays 7:15 p.m.
Pickleball: Wednesdays 9 a.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. at Boyertown Community Park
Meditation: Thursdays 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: 1 p.m. “History Revisited” by Darius Puff
Sept. 20: 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pool Tournament
Sept. 24: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Shuffleboard Tournament
Sept. 25: 12:45 to 4 p.m. Hasenpfeffer Card Party
Sept. 26: 12:45 to 4 p.m. Pinochle Card Party
Sept. 30: 1 p.m. Music by Musical Friends
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Storytime: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays
September: Get the Card Month all month long. Children, infant to age 12, who receive their FIRST library card during the month of September will receive a coin purse for their card – while supplies last, and will be entered in a drawing to win one of four Toy Story themed door prizes at the end of the month.
Sept. 25: Make and Take Miniatures 7 to 7:30 p.m. ages 4 and older. Join us for a story, but be sure to bring your favorite lovey (doll, plush, action figure, etc.). We'll make a miniature craft for the two of you. On Sept. 25 your lovey sleeps over at the library. Follow along on social media to see what your lovey gets up to during the night.
Sept. 25: Coloring Night for Adults 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring out your inner child with a night of coloring fun for ages 16 and up. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Sept. 25: Chit, Chat, Sit, & Knit 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Bring your knitting project, sit and relax among friends. Registration recommended, 610-406-9431.
Sept. 26: Letter Writing Social 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Lost Art of Letter Writing continues. Join us for the letter writing fun. To register and for details, call 610-406-9431. (Date subject to change. For more information, visit www.berkslibaries.org/exeter.)
Sept. 28: Crafternoon 1 to 3 p.m. for children ages 4 and Older enjoy DIY Seasonal Crafts.
OLEY VALLEY COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Preschool Story Time with Miss Mary Lou: Fridays 10:30 a.m. weekly preschool story hour followed by snack and craft. Registration needed if new to program, or for special holiday events. Begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.
Maker Space Free Play for Home School Families: Sept. 26 from 10:30- 11:30 a.m. Weekly, one hour maker- space free play for home school families. Oley Library has 4 maker space carts filled with crafts and tools to make your creations come to life.
RECURRING
Prayer Wednesdays: at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. The Sanctuary will be open on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. for a time of quiet prayer and reflection. Pastor Linda will have prayer books available along with some quiet music. This will be a time to pause, to spend some time with God, to listen for the whispers of the Spirit. All are welcome.
Birdsboro Rotary Club: Thursdays at Stoppers, 6421 Perkiomen Ave. at 6:30 p.m.
Pottstown Area Garden Club: first Fridays at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown 11:30 a.m. Open to anyone interested in all aspects of gardening. Find on Facebook. Summer meetings are held at various locations.